Sikandar Vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 1st 8 Days Box Office: Which Eid release of Salman Khan has performed better?
We are comparing the box office performances of Sikandar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan based on their respective net business in eight days. Scroll down to check the analysis.
Sikandar Vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 1st 8 Days Box Office Comparison: Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar has been running on a poor note. The positive factor is that Salman Khan's latest actioner is a better performer than his 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Let's compare both the Eid releases based on first eight days.
Sikandar Vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Box Office Performances In Eight Days
SIKANDAR
Sikandar, which arrived in cinemas on March 30, 2025, has collected Rs 89.75 crore net business in the first week at the box office. On Day 8, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's latest actioner earned Rs 4 crore, bringing its cume collection to Rs 93.75 crore in eight days.
KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN
Released on April 21, 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan earned Rs 81.75 crore in the opening week at the box office. On Day 8, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer fetched Rs 2 crore. The cume net business of Farhad Samji directorial stood at Rs 83.75 crore in eight days.
Eight-Days Net India Collections Of Sikandar And Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Are As Follows:
|Days
|Sikandar
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Rs 13.5 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Rs 22 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18.5 crore
|Rs 23.5 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 8.5 crore
|Rs 9 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 4 crore
|Rs 2 crore
|Total
|Rs 93.75 crore
|Rs 83.75 crore
Which Eid Release Of Salman Khan Has Performed Better?
Based on aforementioned comparative analysis, Sikandar has performed better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan. The new movie earned Rs 10 crore more than the 2023 film in eight days.
Salman Khan's other Eid releases are Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Ready, and more.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
