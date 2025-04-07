Stray Kids' Bang Chan apologizes for calling Brazil 'another home' and asks fans to not fight: 'Actually scared...'

Stray Kids' Bang Chan sparked a fan war within the fandom after a comment of his was received differently by different groups of people. It occurred during the group's recent concert in Brazil. He took to a fan interaction platform Bubble to address the issue, express his feelings regarding that and also apologized for the same. He also mentioned being more careful from next time regarding what he says and does and wishes there would be peace amongst his fans.

Advertisement

The issue started with Bang Chan calling Brazil “another home" during the concert. However, it was misunderstood as “second home,” by some fans, leading to them having heated discussion with the other fans over this. The Stray Kid leader seemed really upset over his small comment becoming a topic of dispute among his beloved fans. He wrote on his Bubble channel, "I really wish STAYs (Stary Kids' fandom) would stop fighting with each other."

He even made a heartbreaking comment: "At this point, whatever comes out of my mouth just becomes problematic." The K-pop artist reflected on the unfortunate turn of events, stating he's "scared to say anything now". He regretfully noted that a successful performance in front of fans had unexpectedly led to this unwanted situation. According to him the possible reason of fans behaving in such a manner was their jealousy and acknowledged it as being "understandable".

He said, "I feel like this is the hardest thing to do, yeah? Sharing love equally to all STAYs around the world is definitely something I want to accomplish." He apologized for "not being able to share love equally. In a poignant remark, he said, "I feel like I’m only making fights… It’s all my fault I guess." This broke several STAYs hearts, who took to social media to lash out at the ones who allegedly acted "selfishly" and tried to dictate what Bang Chan should speak and what he should not.

Advertisement

The artist ended his message by mentioning that the creation of the unwanted situation wasn't STAYs fault, but his. He said, "I’ll do better" and “That’s all it takes."

ALSO READ: Stray Kids' Felix’s fans slam JYP Ent for Paris Fashion Week appearance delay due to passport mix-up