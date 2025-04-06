Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan’s movie shows a low weekend jump to Rs 4 crore

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8: The much-hyped action entertainer Sikandar released last week on the occasion of Eid. The film marks the big screen comeback of Salman Khan as a lead after nearly two years, also marking his first pair up with director A.R. Murugadoss and actress Rashmika Mandanna. The Salman Khan film has entered the 2nd week of its run today by collecting Rs 4 crore India nett on its 2nd Sunday.

Sikandar Collects Rs 4 Crore On Day 8

Salman Khan’s latest action entertainer began its run with a moderate response on Eid but later saw a heavy drop in the weekdays. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this latest action entertainer earned Rs 4 crore on its eighth day, showing a minor jump from a Rs 2.75 crore India nett on Saturday where the film saw no growth.

The week 1 total of the film stood at Rs 89.25 crore India nett, very low for a film of this level. The 2nd Sunday collection for the film takes its 8 day total to Rs 93.25 crore India nett, inching closer to the Rs 100 crore club as its primary target. As per the trade expectations, this A.R. Murugadoss directorial will meet the said target in its 2nd week only.

Expectations from Sikandar Ending Collection

The best part of Sikandar’s run has been its opening days. While the film took an opening of Rs 25 crores nationwide on a Sunday, it jumped to Rs 27 crore benefitting from the national holiday. It further collected Rs 18.5 crore on its third day from where the graph only went downwards due to the extreme negative reception for the film.

Sikandar is expected to cross Rs 100 cr in its second week as Sunny Deol’s Jaat releases next week, further slowing down the Salman Khan film. Post Jaat release, Sikandar’s lifetime collection is expected to wrap up around Rs 110 cr India nett, a huge underperformance for a Salman Khan Eid release.

Day-Wise Collections Of Sikandar Are As Follows:

Days Nett India Collection Week 1 Rs 89.25 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 93.25 crore

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you watched this latest Salman Khan film yet? Tell us in the comments section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

