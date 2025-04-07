Marvel Director Reveals Original Plan for Captain Marvel Sequel that Flopped: ‘This Isn’t Going to Be the Movie That I Pitched'

The Marvels was surely a nightmare for the Disney-owned Marvel Studios. With the outing not even managing to break even, director Nia DaCosta shared how she had originally envisioned the film when pitching her first draft.

In an August 2023 interview, held before the film’s release, DaCosta described The Marvels as “wacky and silly.”

DaCosta later shared more insights during the Storyhouse Screenwriting Film Festival in Ireland. According to The Playlist, she said, “It was interesting because there was a certain point when I was like, ‘Okay, this isn’t going to be the movie that I pitched or even the first version of the movie that I shot.’”

Speaking about the Captain Marvel sequel, DaCosta admitted that she saw the film as a “learning curve”—one that would ultimately make her stronger as a filmmaker by testing her ability to adapt and navigate challenges.

Disney originally scheduled Captain Marvel 2 for a July 8, 2022 release and brought Nia DaCosta on board in August 2020.

The sequel to the 2019 film was later pushed to November 11, 2022. It then swapped release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, moving to July 28, 2023, before finally premiering on November 10, 2023.

Nia DaCosta, widely known for her indie crime drama Little Woods and the 2021 Candyman sequel, stated that the filmmaking process at Marvel Studios is quite different from how she usually works.

The Captain Marvel sequel in question brought together a grand ensemble: it showcased the powers of one of the strongest Avengers, Carol Danvers, portrayed by Brie Larson; introduced teen superhero Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel from the Disney+ series, played by Iman Vellani; and featured astronaut Monica Rambeau, first seen in WandaVision and portrayed by Teyonah Parris.

