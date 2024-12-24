80+ Fearless Quotes And Sayings: Take on Life Battles with Bravery

Fear is a primal instinct and when life throws you a challenge or puts you in an uncertain situation, it is natural to feel demotivated. This is the time when a person needs to pluck up courage, walk tall, and deal with tough times by putting on a brave face. Whether you are trying to muster the courage to face an issue in your work life or personal life, our list of the best fearless quotes will help you take the plunge and choose the right path, even though it might look scary!

Once you let fear take over your mind and body, you won’t be able to step out of your comfort zone and take life as it comes. Bravery can help you make the right decisions, face risks, and fulfill your dreams. Swimming against the tide is not everyone’s cup of tea, but with a bold and ferocious attitude, you can achieve all your dreams and be unconquerable! So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at these quotes about being fearless!

Famous Fearless Quotes And Sayings

1. “Beneath every excuse lies a fear. Practice being fearless.” — Robin Sharma



2. "Be fearless. Have the courage to take risks. Go where there are no guarantees." — Katie Couric



3. “I’m strong and fearless and not afraid to take risks in business.” — Khloe Kardashian



4. "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear." ― Nelson Mandela



5. “Be brave. Take risks. Nothing can substitute experience.” — Paulo Coelho



6. “You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.” — William Faulkner



7. “When you're fearless, you take more risks because you're less conscious of failure or what can go wrong." — Brett Ratner



8. “I’m fearless. I don’t complain. Even when horrible things happen to me, I go on.” — Sofia Vergara



9. "Courage to me is doing something daring, no matter how afraid, insecure, intimidated, alone, unworthy, incapable, ridiculed or whatever other paralyzing emotion you might feel. Courage is taking action….no matter what. So you're afraid? Be afraid. Be scared silly to the point you're trembling and nauseous, but do it anyway!" ― Richelle E. Goodrich

10. “The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection.” — Thomas Paine



11. “All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.” — Earl Nightingale



12. "It's not about being fearless, it's about acting in spite of fear." - Veronica Roth



13. “Do the thing you fear and the death of fear is certain.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson



14. "Courage is about learning how to function despite the fear, to put aside your instincts to run or give in completely to the anger born from fear. Courage is about using your brain and your heart when every cell of your body is screaming at you to fight or flee—and then following through on what you believe is the right thing to do." ― Jim Butcher



15. “Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave.” — Mary Tyler Moore



16. “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” — Winston Churchill



17. “Be exactly who you are. You can fit in any space you see yourself in. Be fearless.” — Dawn Richard



18. "There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me." ― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice



19. “You'll never do a whole lot unless you're brave enough to try.” — Dolly Parton



20. “You have to accept whatever comes and the only important thing is that you meet it with courage and with the best that you have to give.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Motivational Quotes About Being Fearless

21. "A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for." — John A. Shedd



22. “When you're challenged to the extreme, you learn so much about yourself. And when you're willing to give that ultimate sacrifice, when you're willing to tackle a job or a task or a mission head-on and give 100%, you can achieve amazing things because you're almost fearless.” — Ant Middleton



23. “It takes a fearless, unflinching love and deep humility to accept the universe as it is.” ― Ann Druyan



24. "Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy." ― Dale Carnegie



25. “Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.” — Billy Graham



26. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." ― Winston Churchill



27. "You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, 'I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.'" ― Eleanor Roosevelt



28. “Fortune always favors the brave, and never helps a man who does not help himself.” — P. T. Barnum



29. “Do not fear mistakes. You will know failure. Continue to reach out.” — Benjamin Franklin



30. “When it comes to your dreams, be fearless in the pursuit of them.” — Unknown

31. “Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold.” — Helen Keller



32. "It is not the strength of the body that counts, but the strength of the spirit." ― J.R.R. Tolkien



33. “In order to achieve anything you must be brave enough to fail.” — Kirk Douglas



34. “It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else.” — Erma Bombeck

Quotes About Being Brave

35. “Courage is never to let your actions be influenced by your fears.” — Arthur Koestler



36. “Be bold, be brave enough to be your true self.” — Queen Latifah



37. “Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” — Jonas Salk



38. “Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland



39. “You must be bold, brave, and courageous and find a way... to get in the way.” — John Lewis



40. “Never be discouraged. If I were sunk in the lowest pits of Nova Scotia, with the Rocky Mountains piled on me, I would hang on, exercise faith, and keep up good courage, and I would come out on top.” — Joseph Smith, Jr.



41. “A lot of people do not muster the courage to live their dreams because they are afraid to die.” — Les Brown



43. "We don't develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity." ― Barbara De Angelis



44. “Be brave enough to live life creatively. The creative place where no one else has ever been.” — Alan Alda



45. “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I’ll try again tomorrow.” — Mary Anne Radmacher

Fearless Quotes by Taylor Swift

46. “I think loving someone, despite what people think, is fearless.”



47. “To me, fearless is living in spite of those things that scare you to death.” — Taylor Swift



48. “Being FEARLESS isn’t being 100% Not FEARFUL, it’s being terrified, but you jump anyway…” ― Taylor Swift



49. “FEARLESS is getting back up and fighting for what you want over and over again….even though every time you’ve tried before, you’ve lost.” ― Taylor Swift

Be Strong, Be Fearless Quotes

50. "Tough times never last, but tough people do." — Dr. Robert Schuller

51. “You have two choices, to conquer your fear or to let your fear conquer you.” ― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart



52. "Courage isn't having the strength to go on – it is going on when you don't have strength." ― Napoleon Bonaparte



53. “The future doesn't belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave.” — Ronald Reagan



54. "Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow." ― Mary Anne Radmacher



55. “Dream, struggle, create, prevail. Be daring. Be brave. Be loving. Be compassionate. Be strong. Be brilliant. Be beautiful.” — Caterina Fake



56. “You don’t have to be fast. But you’d better be fearless.” ― Christopher McDougall, Born to Run: A Hidden Tribe, Superathletes, and the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen



57. “When faced with fear, always choose to move forward.” — Unknown



58. “I think it is important to be fearless in life. I have always made fearless choices. Some have worked; the others haven’t.” — Vivek Oberoi



59. “You always have two options: Be fearful or fearless. Choose the latter.” — Unknown



60. "Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage." ― Anais Nin



61. “Be fearless, be brave, be bold, love yourself.” — Haruki Murakami

Deep Fearless Quotes

62. “Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless in facing them.” — Rabindranath Tagore



63. “The scariest moment is always just before you start. After that, things can only get better.” — Stephen King



64. “To escape fear, you have to go through it, not around.” ― Richie Norton, Résumés Are Dead and What to Do About It



65. "Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears." — Les Brown



66. “The power of one, if fearless and focused, is formidable, but the power of many working together is better.” — Gloria Macapagal Arroyo



67. "Great occasions do not make heroes or cowards; they simply unveil them to the eyes of men. Silently and perceptibly, as we wake or sleep, we grow strong or weak; and last some crisis shows what we have become. " ― Brooke Foss Westcott



68. “If you could get up the courage to begin, you have the courage to succeed.” — David Viscott



69. “Watch a child play, and you will see real power. They are fearless.” — Gray Scott



70. "To share your weakness is to make yourself vulnerable; to make yourself vulnerable is to show your strength." ― Criss Jami



71. "Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren't always comfortable, but they're never weakness." ― Brené Brown



72. “Heroes are never perfect, but they're brave, they're authentic, they're courageous, determined, discreet, and they've got grit.” — Wade Davis



73. “Only the brave know how to forgive... a coward never forgave; it is not in his nature.” — Laurence Sterne



74. “Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear—not absence of fear.” — Mark Twain

Short Fearless Quotes

75. “Courage is found in unlikely places.” — J.R.R. Tolkien



76. "The best way to be successful is to be fearless." — Janelle Osido



77. “He who is brave is free.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca



78. “To have courage for whatever comes in life—everything lies in that.” — Saint Teresa of Ávila



79. "If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?" — Joe Namat



80. “The best way out is always through.” — Robert Frost



81. “Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.” — Indira Gandhi



82. “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” — Nora Ephron



83. “Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.” — Brené Brown



84. “Fear – who cares?” — Elizabeth Gilbert



85. “Courage is grace under pressure.” — Ernest Hemingway



86. “From caring comes courage.” — Lao Tzu



87. “Fate loves the fearless.” — James Russell Lowell



88. “Bravery never goes out of fashion.” — William Makepeace Thackeray

Life is filled with hardships, but believing in yourself and being fearless, no matter what the situation is, can help you see the silver lining even in the toughest of times. “When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” — so get inspired by the above-listed fearless quotes and conquer all your fears to become brave and resilient!