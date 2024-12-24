80+ Fearless Quotes And Sayings: Take on Life Battles with Bravery
With these powerful fearless quotes at your disposal, you’ll never be disheartened in any situation. Get inspiration with these famous quotes and be limitless!
Fear is a primal instinct and when life throws you a challenge or puts you in an uncertain situation, it is natural to feel demotivated. This is the time when a person needs to pluck up courage, walk tall, and deal with tough times by putting on a brave face. Whether you are trying to muster the courage to face an issue in your work life or personal life, our list of the best fearless quotes will help you take the plunge and choose the right path, even though it might look scary!
Once you let fear take over your mind and body, you won’t be able to step out of your comfort zone and take life as it comes. Bravery can help you make the right decisions, face risks, and fulfill your dreams. Swimming against the tide is not everyone’s cup of tea, but with a bold and ferocious attitude, you can achieve all your dreams and be unconquerable! So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at these quotes about being fearless!
Famous Fearless Quotes And Sayings
1. “Beneath every excuse lies a fear. Practice being fearless.” — Robin Sharma
2. "Be fearless. Have the courage to take risks. Go where there are no guarantees." — Katie Couric
3. “I’m strong and fearless and not afraid to take risks in business.” — Khloe Kardashian
4. "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear." ― Nelson Mandela
5. “Be brave. Take risks. Nothing can substitute experience.” — Paulo Coelho
6. “You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.” — William Faulkner
7. “When you're fearless, you take more risks because you're less conscious of failure or what can go wrong." — Brett Ratner
8. “I’m fearless. I don’t complain. Even when horrible things happen to me, I go on.” — Sofia Vergara
9. "Courage to me is doing something daring, no matter how afraid, insecure, intimidated, alone, unworthy, incapable, ridiculed or whatever other paralyzing emotion you might feel. Courage is taking action….no matter what. So you're afraid? Be afraid. Be scared silly to the point you're trembling and nauseous, but do it anyway!" ― Richelle E. Goodrich
10. “The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection.” — Thomas Paine
11. “All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.” — Earl Nightingale
12. "It's not about being fearless, it's about acting in spite of fear." - Veronica Roth
13. “Do the thing you fear and the death of fear is certain.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
14. "Courage is about learning how to function despite the fear, to put aside your instincts to run or give in completely to the anger born from fear. Courage is about using your brain and your heart when every cell of your body is screaming at you to fight or flee—and then following through on what you believe is the right thing to do." ― Jim Butcher
15. “Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave.” — Mary Tyler Moore
16. “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” — Winston Churchill
17. “Be exactly who you are. You can fit in any space you see yourself in. Be fearless.” — Dawn Richard
18. "There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me." ― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
19. “You'll never do a whole lot unless you're brave enough to try.” — Dolly Parton
20. “You have to accept whatever comes and the only important thing is that you meet it with courage and with the best that you have to give.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
Motivational Quotes About Being Fearless
21. "A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for." — John A. Shedd
22. “When you're challenged to the extreme, you learn so much about yourself. And when you're willing to give that ultimate sacrifice, when you're willing to tackle a job or a task or a mission head-on and give 100%, you can achieve amazing things because you're almost fearless.” — Ant Middleton
23. “It takes a fearless, unflinching love and deep humility to accept the universe as it is.” ― Ann Druyan
24. "Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy." ― Dale Carnegie
25. “Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.” — Billy Graham
26. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." ― Winston Churchill
27. "You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, 'I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.'" ― Eleanor Roosevelt
28. “Fortune always favors the brave, and never helps a man who does not help himself.” — P. T. Barnum
29. “Do not fear mistakes. You will know failure. Continue to reach out.” — Benjamin Franklin
30. “When it comes to your dreams, be fearless in the pursuit of them.” — Unknown
31. “Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold.” — Helen Keller
32. "It is not the strength of the body that counts, but the strength of the spirit." ― J.R.R. Tolkien
33. “In order to achieve anything you must be brave enough to fail.” — Kirk Douglas
34. “It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else.” — Erma Bombeck
Quotes About Being Brave
35. “Courage is never to let your actions be influenced by your fears.” — Arthur Koestler
36. “Be bold, be brave enough to be your true self.” — Queen Latifah
37. “Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” — Jonas Salk
38. “Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland
39. “You must be bold, brave, and courageous and find a way... to get in the way.” — John Lewis
40. “Never be discouraged. If I were sunk in the lowest pits of Nova Scotia, with the Rocky Mountains piled on me, I would hang on, exercise faith, and keep up good courage, and I would come out on top.” — Joseph Smith, Jr.
41. “A lot of people do not muster the courage to live their dreams because they are afraid to die.” — Les Brown
42. “It’s not about being fearless, it’s about acting in spite of fear.” — Veronica Roth
43. "We don't develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity." ― Barbara De Angelis
44. “Be brave enough to live life creatively. The creative place where no one else has ever been.” — Alan Alda
45. “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I’ll try again tomorrow.” — Mary Anne Radmacher
Read More: 110 “Have a Great Day Quotes” to Motivate And Cheer Someone up
Fearless Quotes by Taylor Swift
46. “I think loving someone, despite what people think, is fearless.”
47. “To me, fearless is living in spite of those things that scare you to death.” — Taylor Swift
48. “Being FEARLESS isn’t being 100% Not FEARFUL, it’s being terrified, but you jump anyway…” ― Taylor Swift
49. “FEARLESS is getting back up and fighting for what you want over and over again….even though every time you’ve tried before, you’ve lost.” ― Taylor Swift
Be Strong, Be Fearless Quotes
50. "Tough times never last, but tough people do." — Dr. Robert Schuller
51. “You have two choices, to conquer your fear or to let your fear conquer you.” ― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart
52. "Courage isn't having the strength to go on – it is going on when you don't have strength." ― Napoleon Bonaparte
53. “The future doesn't belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave.” — Ronald Reagan
54. "Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow." ― Mary Anne Radmacher
55. “Dream, struggle, create, prevail. Be daring. Be brave. Be loving. Be compassionate. Be strong. Be brilliant. Be beautiful.” — Caterina Fake
56. “You don’t have to be fast. But you’d better be fearless.” ― Christopher McDougall, Born to Run: A Hidden Tribe, Superathletes, and the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen
57. “When faced with fear, always choose to move forward.” — Unknown
58. “I think it is important to be fearless in life. I have always made fearless choices. Some have worked; the others haven’t.” — Vivek Oberoi
59. “You always have two options: Be fearful or fearless. Choose the latter.” — Unknown
60. "Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage." ― Anais Nin
61. “Be fearless, be brave, be bold, love yourself.” — Haruki Murakami
Deep Fearless Quotes
62. “Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless in facing them.” — Rabindranath Tagore
63. “The scariest moment is always just before you start. After that, things can only get better.” — Stephen King
64. “To escape fear, you have to go through it, not around.” ― Richie Norton, Résumés Are Dead and What to Do About It
65. "Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears." — Les Brown
66. “The power of one, if fearless and focused, is formidable, but the power of many working together is better.” — Gloria Macapagal Arroyo
67. "Great occasions do not make heroes or cowards; they simply unveil them to the eyes of men. Silently and perceptibly, as we wake or sleep, we grow strong or weak; and last some crisis shows what we have become. " ― Brooke Foss Westcott
68. “If you could get up the courage to begin, you have the courage to succeed.” — David Viscott
69. “Watch a child play, and you will see real power. They are fearless.” — Gray Scott
70. "To share your weakness is to make yourself vulnerable; to make yourself vulnerable is to show your strength." ― Criss Jami
71. "Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren't always comfortable, but they're never weakness." ― Brené Brown
72. “Heroes are never perfect, but they're brave, they're authentic, they're courageous, determined, discreet, and they've got grit.” — Wade Davis
73. “Only the brave know how to forgive... a coward never forgave; it is not in his nature.” — Laurence Sterne
74. “Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear—not absence of fear.” — Mark Twain
Short Fearless Quotes
75. “Courage is found in unlikely places.” — J.R.R. Tolkien
76. "The best way to be successful is to be fearless." — Janelle Osido
77. “He who is brave is free.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca
78. “To have courage for whatever comes in life—everything lies in that.” — Saint Teresa of Ávila
79. "If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?" — Joe Namat
80. “The best way out is always through.” — Robert Frost
81. “Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.” — Indira Gandhi
82. “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” — Nora Ephron
83. “Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.” — Brené Brown
84. “Fear – who cares?” — Elizabeth Gilbert
85. “Courage is grace under pressure.” — Ernest Hemingway
86. “From caring comes courage.” — Lao Tzu
87. “Fate loves the fearless.” — James Russell Lowell
88. “Bravery never goes out of fashion.” — William Makepeace Thackeray
Life is filled with hardships, but believing in yourself and being fearless, no matter what the situation is, can help you see the silver lining even in the toughest of times. “When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” — so get inspired by the above-listed fearless quotes and conquer all your fears to become brave and resilient!