‘How do you know me?’: BTS’ Jin surprised upon meeting Ji Ye Eun and Kian84 on ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’; watch

A delightful blend of personalities is coming together for one of the most unique reality shows of the year. MBC’s upcoming variety program Kian’s Bizarre B&B promises a refreshing mix of humor, healing, and human connection, as it brings together BTS member Jin, actress Ji Ye Eun, and webtoon artist-turned-variety star Kian84 in a scenic, slow-paced setting far from the bustle of city life.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ulleungdo Island, a volcanic island in the East Sea known for its rugged coastline, dense forests, and crystal-clear waters, the show centers around a quirky guesthouse operated by Kian84 himself. Known for his spontaneous and unconventional approach to everything he does, from webtoons to TV appearances, Kian84 takes on the challenge of running a guesthouse aimed at offering young people a space to relax, laugh, and perhaps even rediscover themselves.

The concept of Kian’s Bizarre B&B is far from typical. Rather than offering luxury or scheduled tours, the guesthouse thrives on unpredictability and heartfelt moments. It becomes a melting pot for personalities from different walks of life, and the show’s charm lies in how these contrasting individuals blend together in one home.

In the show’s recent teaser, viewers get a taste of the chemistry between the fixed cast. Actress Ji Ye Eun, known for her bubbly persona and candid humor, is seen arriving first. Prepared for a good time, she brings along a karaoke microphone, hinting at the lively nights that may await inside the guesthouse. Dressed casually and smiling brightly, she quickly immerses herself in the atmosphere until a sudden twist changes everything.

As Ji Ye Eun settles in, the front door opens once again, and in walks BTS’s Jin. Ji Ye Eun’s reaction is priceless; her jaw drops as she exclaims, “Isn’t he BTS?” Jin, ever the playful one, chuckles and replies, “How did you know?” Kian84, who was also sitting with Ji Ye Eun, appeared shocked, and the three began bowing to each other repeatedly, almost dramatically.

Jin’s inclusion in the fixed cast is particularly noteworthy. Known for his wit, warmth, and down-to-earth energy, his presence adds a special kind of relatability and emotional depth to the show. For ARMYs and general audiences alike, this will be a rare chance to see him in an unfiltered, relaxed environment, far from the glitz of the stage.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye Eun’s role seems to serve as the emotional glue between the two men, offering a vibrant, cheerful contrast to Kian84’s eccentricities and Jin’s subtle, laid-back humor. Early interactions suggest a trio that thrives on spontaneity, open-hearted conversation, and mutual curiosity. Beyond just laughs and surprises, the show aims to offer viewers a sense of comfort and healing. With Ulleungdo’s natural beauty as a quiet co-star, sunsets over the sea, and late-night barbecues and hiking trails through pine forests, Kian’s Bizarre B&B is set to capture both the joy of unexpected companionship and the serenity that only nature can bring.

