BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE hits 1 billion Spotify streams, making him FIRST K-pop soloist to have two albums achieve this feat

Back in July, BTS’ Jimin made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with his second album, MUSE, and its title track, Who. The album’s massive success has further solidified his position as a soloist. It has now managed to amass 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking the singer’s second solo album to do so after FACE.

According to an update on September 5, Jimin’s sophomore solo album MUSE has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Released on July 19, 2024, the EP has managed to achieve the feat just within 48 days. With this impressive stream count, the BTS member has set a few new records, reaching his career peak.

MUSE is now the first and only K-pop album released in 2024 that managed to hit the stream count on Spotify. Additionally, it now holds the record for the fastest K-pop solo album to achieve the feat in Spotify’s history.

Moreover, Jimin has now scripted history as the first and only K-pop soloist in history to have two albums surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify. Previously, his first solo EP FACE managed to hit the stream count within 153 days of its release.

Lastly, while FACE holds the record as the first K-pop album to reach 1 billion streams in 2023, MUSE bagged the same feat for 2024.

Congratulations Jimin!

This series of achievements is no surprise since MUSE has been receiving strong streaming numbers since the beginning of its release. Back on July 19, Jimin made his solo comeback with this much-awaited sophomore album. It features a total of seven songs, including the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), title track MUSE, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

In particular, the title track contributed the most to this album’s soaring success. From spending six weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 to garnering 450 million streams on Spotify, the song is helping Jimin establish a strong foothold as a K-pop star.

Meanwhile, Jimin is now serving in the military alongside his bandmates except the eldest BTS member Jin, who has already been discharged. In December 2023, the K-pop idol enlisted for his mandatory military service, and he is now set to return home in June 2025, along with Jungkook.

