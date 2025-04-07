Hugh Grant Lashes Out At Heathrow Immigration Officers Over ‘Creepy’ Question to His Kids; Know What Happened
The Love Actually star criticized Heathrow’s immigration officers after a disturbing interaction involving his children.
Hugh Grant is calling out Heathrow Airport immigration officers after what he described as an uncomfortable and inappropriate exchange with his family. The 64-year-old actor took to social media to express his frustration about the incident that unfolded as he traveled with his wife and children.
Grant shared that he had just passed through Heathrow Airport with his wife, Anna Eberstein, and their three children. He explained that all their passports bore the same last name — Grant — yet a Border Force officer engaged the children in casual conversation before leaning in and whispering, “Are these your Mum and Dad?” The actor described the moment as “intrusive, insulting, and creepy.”
It’s important to note that Border Force officers are employed by the U.K.’s Home Office, not by Heathrow Airport itself.
Grant and Eberstein have been married since 2018 and are parents to John, 11, Lulu, 8, and Blue, 6. The actor also has two children, Tabitha and Felix, with his former partner Tinglan Hong.
Grant’s public reaction quickly gained attention, with many of his followers echoing concerns about the appropriateness of such questioning directed at young children in a public setting.
While neither Heathrow Airport nor the U.K. Home Office has responded to Grant’s complaint, the actor’s post has sparked broader conversations about airport security practices and the boundaries of personal privacy. For now, Grant’s experience serves as a reminder that even routine travel can sometimes come with unexpected and unsettling moments.
