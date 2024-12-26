100+ Inspirational Comeback Quotes: Gain Resilience Through Words

Failures are a part of success stories — one has to fight many battles with perseverance, dedication, and patience to emerge victorious. Those who give up easily are seldom able to see triumphs whereas people who muster the courage to weather every storm are able to overcome failures and fulfill their dreams.

Making a comeback after dealing with hardships isn’t easy but by keeping oneself motivated, one can easily find a silver lining in all the situations and gain the strength and determination to keep going. Words have the power to stimulate motivation and help you develop a positive mindset. These great comeback quotes talk about the importance of never give up and being daring. Bookmark these to get your daily dose of inspiration or share these with your loved ones to help them start their day with a boost of energy.

Best Comeback Quotes That Encourage Optimism

1. “Failure is not the opposite of success; it’s part of success.” — Arianna Huffington



2. “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” — Confucius



3. “What defines us is how well we rise after falling.” — Lionel, Maid in Manhattan



4. “You only think of the best comeback when you leave.” – Jimmy Fallon



5. “You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” — Margaret Thatcher



6. “Fall down seven times, get up eight.” – Naoki Higashida



7. “Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it.” — Charles R. Swindoll



8. “Champions keep playing until they get it right.” — Billie Jean King



9. “The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” — Thomas Paine

10. “There is no substitute for hard work. Never give up. Never stop believing. Never stop fighting.” — Hope Hicks



11. If you fall behind, run faster. Never give up, never surrender, and rise up against the odds.” — Jesse Jackson



12. “Anytime you suffer a setback or disappointment, put your head down and plow ahead.” — Les Brown



13. “Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.” — Napoleon Hill



14. “A great champion deals with setback with a comeback.” – Donna de Varona



15. “It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.” – Theodore Roosevelt



16. “The truth is, you don’t learn much from winning, but losing can make you a lot stronger.”― Drew Brees



17. “The phoenix must burn to emerge.” — Janet Fitch



18. “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.” — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam



19. “Where there is no struggle, there is no strength.” — Oprah Winfrey



20. “It’s just one miss, but you’re gonna have a whole lotta makes in this life, ’cause you’re just that good, and it’s okay to be down and upset as long as you’re not down and out.” – Kwame Alexander



Famous Comeback Quotes

21. “Nothing is cooler and more attractive than a big comeback, and that’ll be me.” – Steven Adler



22. “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” — J.K. Rowling



23. “To have a comeback, you have to have a setback.” – Mr. T



24. “I don't know, I am lucky. I always make a good comeback.” — Hardik Pandya



25. “I’m always making a comeback, but nobody ever tells me where I’ve been.” – Billie Holiday



26. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela



27. “No matter how hard it is or how hard it gets, I’m going to make it.” – Les Brown



28. “By making a comeback, I'm changing the attitude of people toward me. If I'd known that people would react so enthusiastically, I'd have done it years ago.” — Mark Spitz



29. “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.” — Nelson Mandela



30. “That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

31. “Books can teach you many nice comebacks.” – Tamuna Tsertsvadze



32. “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” — Confucius



33. “I’m coming back and I’m coming back swinging!”― Benjamin Ford Crouch



34. “Pain is temporary. Quitting lasts forever.” — Lance Armstrong



35. “Kites rise highest against the wind - not with it.” — Winston Churchill



36. “I feel blessed to have as many comebacks as I can.” – Paula Abdul



37. “All the adversity I've had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles, have strengthened me... You may not realize it when it happens, but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you.” — Walt Disney



38. “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” — Viktor E. Frankl



39. “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” — Thomas A. Edison



40. “Life is very interesting... in the end, some of your greatest pains, become your greatest strengths.” — Drew Barrymore

Great Comeback Quotes

41. “Turn every setback into a comeback” – Kobe Bryant



42. “Comeback is a good word, man.” — Mickey Rourke



43. “Never give up! Failure and rejection are only the first step to succeeding.” – Jim Valvano



44. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis



45. “It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up.” – Vince Lombardi



46. “It’s not over till you WIN.” — Les Brown



47. “I never expect to lose. Even when I’m the underdog, I still prepare a victory speech.” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.



48. “Positivity, confidence, and persistence are key in life, so never give up on yourself.” — Khalid



49. “There is no innovation and creativity without failure. Period.” — Brene Brown



50. “You don’t drown by falling in the water; you drown by staying there.” — Ed Cole

51. “Success is how high you bounce back after you hit bottom.”– General George Patton



52. “To persevere is important to everybody. Don’t give up. Don’t Give in. There is always an answer to everything.” – Louis Zamperini



53. “You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” — Marcus Aurelius



54. “Even when you have doubts, take that step. Take chances. Mistakes are never a failure – they can be turned into wisdom.” – Cat Cora



55. “When we long for life without difficulties, remind us that oaks grow strong in contrary winds and diamonds are made under pressure.” — Peter Marshall

56. “My comeback was not about winning or losing; it was about the feeling of being able to compete at top level again.” – Thomas Muster



57. “Continuous effort - not strength or intelligence - is the key to unlocking our potential.” — Liane Cordes



58. “Start today creating a vision for yourself, your life, and your career. Bounce back from adversity and create what you want, rebuild and rebrand.” – Germany Kent



59. “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.” – Og Mandino



60. “A career is a series of ups and downs, of comebacks.” – Steve Guttenberg

Positive Comeback Quotes

61. “The best revenge is massive success.” — Frank Sinatra



62. “The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.”– Pele



63. “Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” — Robert F. Kennedy



64. “When you’ve got something to prove, there’s nothing greater than a challenge.” – Terry Bradshaw



65. “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” — Henry Ford



66. “Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement.”– Marv Levy



67. “Turn your obstacles into opportunities and your problems into possibilities.” — Roy T. Bennett



68. “Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up.” — Michael Jordan



69. “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.” — Winston Churchill



70. “As long as we persevere and endure, we can get anything we want.” — Mike Tyson

71. “Never give in and never give up.” — Hubert H. Humphrey



72. “Never give up. And never, under any circumstances, face the facts.” — Ruth Gordon



73. “A comeback is a setback that did its homework, learned the lesson, and then moved forward.” – Eleanor Brown



74. “Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” — John D. Rockefeller



75. “Never give up on something you believe in.” — Steve Scalise



76. “Own the sadness, don’t let it own you.” – Kwame Alexander



77. “Just because you fail once doesn’t mean you’re gonna fail at everything.” – Marilyn Monroe



78. “Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.” — Napoleon Hill

Powerful Comeback Quotes

79. “There is nothing as sweet as a comeback, when you are down and out, about to lose, and out of time.” — Anne Lamott



80. “Making a comeback is one of the most difficult things to do with dignity.” – Greg Lake



81. “My comeback was not about winning or losing; it was about the feeling of being able to compete at top level again.” — Thomas Muster



82. “Comebacks don't seem likely when your back is up against the wall and your hope is depleted. But if you will stay the course, you will discover God's power to reverse the irreversible in your life.” – Tony Evans



83. “A setback is never a bad experience, just another one of life’s lessons.” — Richard Branson



84. “You may be in a tough time but that setback is simply a setup for a greater comeback.” – Joel Osteen



85. “Permanence, perseverance and persistence in spite of all obstacles, discouragements, and impossibilities: It is this, that in all things distinguishes the strong soul from the weak.” — Thomas Carlyle



86. “You make mistakes. Mistakes don’t make you.” – Maxwell Maltz



87. “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.” — Carl Jung



88. “No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.” — Buddha



89. “It’s not too late for a new beginning.” – Eleanor Brown



90. “To be a champion, I think you have to see the big picture. It’s not about winning and losing; it’s about every day hard work and about thriving on a challenge.” — Elizabeth Manley



91. “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” — Albert Camus



92. “Never quit believing that you can develop in life. Never give up. Don't deny the inward spirit that provides the drive to accomplish great things in life.” — Jon Huntsman, Sr.



93. “It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.” — Bill Gates



94. “But ultimately what matters most is resilience–the ability to quickly rebound from failures, indeed to see failure as a stepping stone to success.” – Arianna Huffington



95. “A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.” — Richard Nixon

Deep Quotes on Comebacks

96. “Well, any good comeback needs some true believers.” — John Boehner



97. “Success is not built on success. It’s built on failure. It’s built on frustration. Sometimes its built on catastrophe.” — Sumner Redstone



98. “Everyone loves a comeback story, and everyone loves the underdog as well. I kind of feel like I've been the underdog. Hopefully, that inspires people to not give up on themselves and their lives and not give up on their dreams.” — James Arthur



99. “There's nothing as exciting as a comeback - seeing someone with dreams, watching them fail, and then getting a second chance.” — Rachel Griffiths

100. “I’ve learned that something constructive comes from every defeat.”– Tom Landry



101. “A comeback is not a go back.” – Tim Storey



102. “Comebacks are not at all easy. After a major surgery, the difficult part is to conquer the inner demons. It's all in the mind. Only an individual can overcome his fears.” — Rohit Sharma



103. “Insecure people don't stage comebacks, since they don't leave the scene.” — Atif Aslam



104. “The moment you give up is the moment you let someone else win.” – Kobe Bryant



105. “Sometimes adversity is what you need to face in order to become successful.” — Zig Ziglar



106. “Remember that guy that gave up? Neither does no one else.” — Unknown



107. “When you’re crying, your tears may be watering the seeds of your come-back.” – Steve Maraboli



108. “It’s not the mistake that matters, it’s how you interpret the lesson.” — Michelle Obama



109. “Every master was once a disaster.” — T. Harv Eker



110. “Whenever you have taken up work in hand, you must see it to the finish. That is the ultimate secret of success. Never, never, never give up!” — Dada Vaswani

Life is never a bed of roses, it also comes with its problems and adversities — but a truly strong person always finds the light even in the darkest of hours and gets up after falling — this is what resilience and bravery are all about! Our list of powerful comeback quotes can help you find strength and build a “Never give up” attitude. Vince Lombardi once said, “The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will.” So get inspired by these awesome quotes and face challenges with pride and a smile on your face!