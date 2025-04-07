Salman Khan drops new trailer of cult classic Andaz Apna Apna ahead of its re-release in theaters after 30 years: WATCH

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently hit the headlines after his much-awaited film Sikandar hit theaters. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, opened to mixed reviews. Amidst this, he took to social media and shared a new trailer of the beloved cult classic Andaz Apna Apna ahead of its re-release in theaters after 30 years.

On Monday, April 7, Salman Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and stirred up a wave of nostalgia by unveiling the fresh trailer of Andaz Apna Apna. Sharing the trailer, he captioned it, “Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide.”

As soon as the trailer was released, fans flooded social media with nostalgia and excitement. A user wrote, “The Salman we love…” While another wrote, “Can't wait to see the iconic duo back on screen!” Some reactions were brimming with classic film references, like, “Yeh toh kamaal ho gaya! Ready to relive the madness, masti, and masaledaar dialogues! Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai—25th April, see you in the cinemas!"

Others got sentimental, saying, “Andaz Apna Apna… old memories recovery is now,” and “Dosti, Deewangi aur Dhamaakedaar Comedy... Ek baar phir se, Andaz Apna Apna.” One simply called it, “One of the most amazing movies,” while another sent love straight to the superstar: “I love you, Salman bhai.”

The nostalgia wave continued with comments like, “Opening the floodgates of memories #GoodOldTimes,” and “Excited to see it in theaters with family.”

Meanwhile, Andaz Apna Apna has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Known for its eccentric storytelling and timeless comic timing, it also stars Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a double role) and Shakti Kapoor, apart from Salman Khan.

The film has the perfect blend of slapstick humor and satire, with moments that have since become part of pop culture. Shakti Kapoor’s Crime Master Gogo became an instant fan favorite, and Paresh Rawal’s double role added another layer of hilarity.

