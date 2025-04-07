What Does Prince Harry Think of Wife Meghan Markle Using Their Kids To Promote Her Brand? Here's What We Know

It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not on similar grounds when it comes to the former actress using their two children—son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet—to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

A royal editor at the Sun, Matt Wilkinson, alleged that the couple are not on the same page when it comes to sharing pictures of their two children on social media. He talked about it on A Right Royal Podcast’s episode aired on Friday.

Wilkinson stated, “My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage, Harry would much rather his children were not seen,” adding that the Duke of Sussex does not desire them to be photographed.

Wilkinson further shared, “He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, there is a horde of us out there trying to take photos of his kids.”

The editor also shared about the Suits actress growing up in California, alleging that Meghan would prefer to have more of a “California-style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, and do stuff.” He added that Meghan does not desire to “hide” her children away.

Wilkinson did reportedly mention that she does not show her children's faces but claimed that she was utilizing them for her brand as a “homemaker” and a mom. Wikinson talked about Prince Harry’s take on the same, alleging on the podcast, “Harry is probably not overly happy.”

When it comes to Meghan’s other venture—her latest series titled With Love, Meghan—her children have not reportedly made an appearance on it. But the much-talked-about show did contain an appearance from the Duke of Sussex.

The audience can catch With Love, Meghan on Netflix.