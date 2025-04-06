Yuzvendra Chahal's rumored GF RJ Mahvash REACTS to Apoorva Mukhija's comment amid India's Got Latent controversy

India's Got Latent controversy caused a huge uproar in the nation. Many celebrities and other prominent personalities slammed the popular social media creators who were panelists in that episode. Along with Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chachlani, Apoorva Mukhija was also called out for her comment on vagina on the show. Now, Yuzvendra Chahal's rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash has come out to support Apoorva Mukhija.

While talking to Yuvaa, RJ Mahvash expressed her disappointment at how Apoorva Mukhija is being called out for her reply and stated how no one questioned the contestant for asking passing a vulgar comment on vagina. She said, "In 2018 there was a rape case reported in every 15 minutes. In 2022, there were 31k rape cases reported and everyone is stuck on Samay Raina's abuses. If everyone would have come together and reacted to the rape cases then maybe it would have been lesser. Why is everyone stuck on this?"

Calling out the contestant for his comment, RJ Mahvash said, "The guy (contestant) started everything and said, 'You don't have sensation in your vagina?' He is not called out anywhere. Nothing happened to him. Someone (Apoorva) answered him back. Weren't there abuses in the previous episode? There were."

Mentioning how Apoorva is targeted because she is a girl, RJ Mahvash added, "Here, a girl replied, and now it's a big issue. 'Yaar ladki kaise boldi? Isne kaise gaali de di. Ye toh bohot gandi baat ho gayi culturally.' (How did a girl say this? How did she abuse? This is very wrong culturally)."

RJ Mahvash explained how gender shouldn't be attached when someone abuses. She emphasized how abuse is wrong and there should be a basic ground for everyone.

Speaking about India's Got Latent controversy, Apoorva Mukhija faced backlash for her comment on vaginas during her appearance on India's Got Latent. "Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" This comment of Ranveer Allahbadia landed him in big trouble, after which several FIRs were lodged against them. Eventually, India's Got Latent episodes were deleted from YouTube following the backlash.

