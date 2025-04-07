NewJeans fans urge NJZ to ‘wake up and respect’ court ruling; send another protest truck calling for reconciliation with ADOR

It seems there is no stop for NewJeans (presently known as NJZ, but now renamed to mhdhh_friends) and their agency ADOR's conflict. From throwing allegations at each other to NJZ terminating their contract with ADOR because they lost faith in the company, the conflict seems to be ongoing—with the group's fandom, Bunnies, now stepping into the legal spotlight.

On April 7, 2025, fans dispatched a protest truck to HYBE’s Yongsan headquarters in Seoul, demanding the members comply with the court’s ruling and return to ADOR. The truck's LED screens delivered pointed messages, criticizing the group's continued resistance and highlighting the growing frustration among supporters. This is the second time Bunnies have sent a protest truck, urging NJZ not to make any rash decisions within 11 days.

This particular display of protest shows different dynamics and a huge shift in public demand, as Bunnies (NJZ’s fandom) move from online protest to real-life action. These messages throw sharp critiques at the internal dispute surrounding member Hyein, whose parents are entangled in a custody battle linked to the agency fallout amid the ADOR dispute.

It showed:

“Respecting the members’ opinions? Supporting them down the wrong path isn’t respect; it’s enabling.”

“A fandom that encourages lawbreaking is unusual. Return to normalcy by complying with the court’s decision.”

“Can’t you see this lawsuit has no end? Waking up and stepping back is the real victory.”

"Come to your senses, wake up and respect, go back."

As per reports, legal documents revealed that one guardian opposes the termination of the group’s contract with ADOR, while the other seeks full legal authority over decisions involving the 16-year-old Hyein (who is the youngest in the group). Fans questioned this development with messages like “Which side is really bringing up family matters?” and “Since when does disagreement make family not family?”

Despite fan pressure and the court’s provisional support for ADOR, NewJeans and their families have maintained a united stance, publicly assuring that all five members (Haerin, Minji, Hyein, Danielle, and Hanni) do not wish to return to the agency.

Meanwhile, on April 3, 2025, the 41st Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court held a hearing on the "Confirmation of the Validity of the Exclusive Contract" between ADOR and NewJeans. The judge handling the matter called the case ‘unusual.’ The central issue in question is whether NJZ has sufficient grounds to end the exclusive artist contract.

The next injunction appeal hearing is on April 9, 2025, followed by another court session on June 5, 2025.

