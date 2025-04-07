61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 Full Nominations List: IU up for Best Actress, Byeon Woo Seok earns nod for Lovely Runner role, and more
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards unveils its full slate of nominees across drama, film, and variety. Check out the complete list inside.
As awards season sweeps through South Korea, the spotlight now turns to one of the most prestigious ceremonies in Korean entertainment: the Baeksang Arts Awards. The 61st edition of the iconic event has officially revealed its nominee list for all categories, sending fans and netizens into a flurry of excitement. These highly competitive categories are known for recognizing not only box-office popularity but also artistic merit and performance depth and this year’s lineup does not disappoint.
Announced on April 7, the nominees were carefully selected by a panel of critics, scholars, and industry veterans who evaluated the past year’s most remarkable performances in television dramas. The judging process was reportedly more competitive than ever.
Best Actor Nominees
- Park Bo Gum – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Byeon Woo Seok – Lovely Runner
- Lee Jun Hyuk – Dongjae: The Good or the Bastard
- Joo Ji Hoon – The Trauma Code
- Han Suk Kyu – Doubt
Best Actress Nominees
- Go Min Si – The Frog
- Kim Hye Yoon – Lovely Runner
- IU – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Jang Na Ra – Good Partner
- Kim Tae Ri – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
Best Supporting Actor Nominees
- Kim Jun Han – Good Partner
- Roh Jae Won – Squid Game 2
- Yoon Kyung Ho – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
- Choi Dae Hoon – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Hyun Bong Sik – Dongjae: The Good or the Bastard
Best Supporting Actress Nominees
- Kim Kook Hee – Family Matters
- Kim Jae Hwa – The Tale of Lady Ok
- Yeom Hye Ran – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Oh Kyung Hwa – Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
- Jung Eun Chae – Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
Best New Actor Nominees
- Kim Jeong Jin – Doubt
- Song Geon Hee – Lovely Runner
- Cha Woo Min – Study Group
- Choo Young Woo – The Tale of Lady Ok
- Heo Nam Jun – Your Honor
Best New Actress Nominees
- Kim Tae Yeon – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Roh Jeong Eui – The Witch
- Jo Yoon Su – The Tyrant
- Chae Won Bin – Doubt
- Ha Young – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Best Drama Nominees
- Lovely Runner
- The Tale of Lady Ok
- Doubt
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
- When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Film Nominees
- Love In The Big City
- Revolver
- House of the Seasons
- Uprising
- Harbin
Best Actor (Film) Nominees
- Yoon Joo Sang – The Land of Morning Calm
- Lee Byung Hun – The Match
- Lee Hee Joon – Handsome Guys
- Jo Jung Suk – Pilot
- Hyun Bin – Harbin
Best Actress (Film) Nominees
- Kim Go Eun – Love in the Big City
- Kim Geum Soon – Jeong Sun
- Song Hye Kyo – The Dark Nuns
- Jeon Do Yeon – Revolver
- Cho Yeo Jeong – Hidden Face
Best Supporting Actor (Film) Nominees
- Koo Kyo Hwan – Escape
- Park Jung Min – Uprising
- Yoo Jae Myung – Land of Happiness
- Jung Hae In – I, the Executioner
- Jo Woo Jin – Harbin
Best Supporting Actress (Film) Nominees
- Gong Seung Yeon – Handsome Guys
- Soo Hyun – A Normal Family
- Lim Ji Yeon – Revolver
- Jeon Yeo Bin – The Dark Nuns
- Han Sun Hwa – Pilot
Best New Actor (Film) Nominees
- Kang Seung Ho – House of the Seasons
- Noh Sang Hyun – Love in the Big City
- Moon Woo Jin – The Dark Nuns
- Jang Sung Beom – Work to Do
- Jung Sung Il – Uprising
Best New Actress (Film) Nominees
- Roh Yoon Seo – Hear Me: Our Summer
- Park Ji Hyun – Hidden Face
- Lee Myung Ha – Mimang
- Lee Hye Ri – Victory
- Ha Seo Yoon – Streaming
Best Screenplay Nominees
- Kim Jungmin – Family Matters
- Park Jisook – The Tale of Lady Ok
- Lee Sieun – Lovely Runner
- Lim Sangchoon – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Choi Yuna – Good Partner
Best Director Nominees
- Kim Won Suk – When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Kim Hee Won – Light Shop
- Song Yeon Hwa – Doubt
- Lee Do Yoon – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
- Jung Ji In – Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
Best Female Entertainer Nominees
- Lee Su Ji
- Jang Do Yeon
- Ji Ye Eun
- Hae Won
- Hong Jin Kyung
Best Male Entertainer Nominees
- Kim Won Hoon
- Dex
- Sung Si Kyung
- Shin Dong Yup
- Yoo Jae Suk
Best Educational/Documentary Program Nominees
- Documentary Prime – Where is My Last Home? (EBS)
- All Family (Wavve)
- Be the Wind, With You (Wonju MBC)
- Special: School and Back Kim Min Ki (SBS)
- Shaman: Ghost Story (TVING)
Best Variety Program Nominees
- Iron Girls (tvN)
- Stage Fighter (Mnet)
- Ajossi’s Later Life (Choo Sung Hoon)
- Punghyanggo (DdeunDdeun)
- Culinary Class War (Netflix)
Best Technical Achievement Award Nominees
- Culinary Class Wars – Art
- Doubt – Filming
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born – Music
- Study Group – Martial Arts
- Hellbound 2 – VFX
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 5 at 8 PM KST at the COEX D Hall in Seoul, a venue known for hosting high-profile cultural events. This year’s ceremony will once again be held in partnership with Gucci, which marks its third consecutive year collaborating with Baeksang as an official sponsor.
As anticipation continues to mount, fans across the globe are waiting to see who will take home the coveted trophies. Will seasoned veterans hold their ground, or will a new generation of stars rise to the occasion? One thing is certain: the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will be a celebration of talent, dedication, and the magic of storytelling.
