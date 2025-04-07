61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 Full Nominations List: IU up for Best Actress, Byeon Woo Seok earns nod for Lovely Runner role, and more

As awards season sweeps through South Korea, the spotlight now turns to one of the most prestigious ceremonies in Korean entertainment: the Baeksang Arts Awards. The 61st edition of the iconic event has officially revealed its nominee list for all categories, sending fans and netizens into a flurry of excitement. These highly competitive categories are known for recognizing not only box-office popularity but also artistic merit and performance depth and this year’s lineup does not disappoint.

Announced on April 7, the nominees were carefully selected by a panel of critics, scholars, and industry veterans who evaluated the past year’s most remarkable performances in television dramas. The judging process was reportedly more competitive than ever.

Best Actor Nominees

Park Bo Gum – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Byeon Woo Seok – Lovely Runner

Lee Jun Hyuk – Dongjae: The Good or the Bastard

Joo Ji Hoon – The Trauma Code

Han Suk Kyu – Doubt

Best Actress Nominees

Go Min Si – The Frog

Kim Hye Yoon – Lovely Runner

IU – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Jang Na Ra – Good Partner

Kim Tae Ri – Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Kim Jun Han – Good Partner

Roh Jae Won – Squid Game 2

Yoon Kyung Ho – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Choi Dae Hoon – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Hyun Bong Sik – Dongjae: The Good or the Bastard

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

Kim Kook Hee – Family Matters

Kim Jae Hwa – The Tale of Lady Ok

Yeom Hye Ran – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Oh Kyung Hwa – Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Jung Eun Chae – Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Best New Actor Nominees

Kim Jeong Jin – Doubt

Song Geon Hee – Lovely Runner

Cha Woo Min – Study Group

Choo Young Woo – The Tale of Lady Ok

Heo Nam Jun – Your Honor

Best New Actress Nominees

Kim Tae Yeon – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Roh Jeong Eui – The Witch

Jo Yoon Su – The Tyrant

Chae Won Bin – Doubt

Ha Young – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best Drama Nominees

Lovely Runner

The Tale of Lady Ok

Doubt

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Film Nominees

Love In The Big City

Revolver

House of the Seasons

Uprising

Harbin

Best Actor (Film) Nominees

Yoon Joo Sang – The Land of Morning Calm

Lee Byung Hun – The Match

Lee Hee Joon – Handsome Guys

Jo Jung Suk – Pilot

Hyun Bin – Harbin

Best Actress (Film) Nominees

Kim Go Eun – Love in the Big City

Kim Geum Soon – Jeong Sun

Song Hye Kyo – The Dark Nuns

Jeon Do Yeon – Revolver

Cho Yeo Jeong – Hidden Face

Best Supporting Actor (Film) Nominees

Koo Kyo Hwan – Escape

Park Jung Min – Uprising

Yoo Jae Myung – Land of Happiness

Jung Hae In – I, the Executioner

Jo Woo Jin – Harbin

Best Supporting Actress (Film) Nominees

Gong Seung Yeon – Handsome Guys

Soo Hyun – A Normal Family

Lim Ji Yeon – Revolver

Jeon Yeo Bin – The Dark Nuns

Han Sun Hwa – Pilot

Best New Actor (Film) Nominees

Kang Seung Ho – House of the Seasons

Noh Sang Hyun – Love in the Big City

Moon Woo Jin – The Dark Nuns

Jang Sung Beom – Work to Do

Jung Sung Il – Uprising

Best New Actress (Film) Nominees

Roh Yoon Seo – Hear Me: Our Summer

Park Ji Hyun – Hidden Face

Lee Myung Ha – Mimang

Lee Hye Ri – Victory

Ha Seo Yoon – Streaming

Best Screenplay Nominees

Kim Jungmin – Family Matters

Park Jisook – The Tale of Lady Ok

Lee Sieun – Lovely Runner

Lim Sangchoon – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Choi Yuna – Good Partner

Best Director Nominees

Kim Won Suk – When Life Gives You Tangerines

Kim Hee Won – Light Shop

Song Yeon Hwa – Doubt

Lee Do Yoon – The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Jung Ji In – Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Best Female Entertainer Nominees

Lee Su Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Ji Ye Eun

Hae Won

Hong Jin Kyung

Best Male Entertainer Nominees

Kim Won Hoon

Dex

Sung Si Kyung

Shin Dong Yup

Yoo Jae Suk

Best Educational/Documentary Program Nominees

Documentary Prime – Where is My Last Home? (EBS)

All Family (Wavve)

Be the Wind, With You (Wonju MBC)

Special: School and Back Kim Min Ki (SBS)

Shaman: Ghost Story (TVING)

Best Variety Program Nominees

Iron Girls (tvN)

Stage Fighter (Mnet)

Ajossi’s Later Life (Choo Sung Hoon)

Punghyanggo (DdeunDdeun)

Culinary Class War (Netflix)

Best Technical Achievement Award Nominees

Culinary Class Wars – Art

Doubt – Filming

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born – Music

Study Group – Martial Arts

Hellbound 2 – VFX

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 5 at 8 PM KST at the COEX D Hall in Seoul, a venue known for hosting high-profile cultural events. This year’s ceremony will once again be held in partnership with Gucci, which marks its third consecutive year collaborating with Baeksang as an official sponsor.

As anticipation continues to mount, fans across the globe are waiting to see who will take home the coveted trophies. Will seasoned veterans hold their ground, or will a new generation of stars rise to the occasion? One thing is certain: the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will be a celebration of talent, dedication, and the magic of storytelling.

