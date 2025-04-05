Celebrity MasterChef: Gaurav Khanna REACTS to speculations of contestants not cooking their own food; Munawar Faruqui comments

Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered in January 2025, is set to conclude soon. It’s finale week on Celebrity MasterChef, and the competition is tougher than ever. Stand-up comedian and reality show sensation Munawar Faruqui makes a surprise entry, shaking things up with his sharp wit and unexpected revelations.

Celebrity MasterChef has seen internet rumors that celebrity contestants don’t cook their own food, and he’s here to expose the truth. Adding to the pressure, the finalists must now take on one of their biggest culinary fears: creating a dish using the ingredient they struggled with the most this season.

Advertisement

With his signature humor, Munawar Faruqui teases the contestants, saying, “There are fans who do not believe that contestants are cooking themselves.”

Not missing a beat, Gaurav Khanna asks Munawar to check it on his own. He says, “Today everyone will get to know the truth as you all trust Munawar. Please come and check under our tables.” Munawar, taking up the challenge, thoroughly inspects the stations and says, “I believe you, but these days, the internet trusts honest people less.”

Celebrity MasterChef recently got its top 5 finalists. Before the finalists were announced, Archana Gautam, who was a part of the show since its inception, was eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef. Before Archana got evicted, Vikas Khanna praised her and said, "MasterChef mei 15 saal mai itna kabhi nahi hasa jitna tune muje hasaya hai (In MasterChef for the past 15 years, I haven't laughed so much as I laughed this season)."

The top 5 finalists of Celebrity MasterChef are Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia. Judged by Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27, 2025. The hit cooking reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash to Gaurav Khanna, meet top 5 finalists; see PIC of winner trophy and apron