Disha Patani serves Friday work-and-play look in tube top and oversized denim jeans with LV bag

In the glamorous fashion world, where celebrities’ styling ranges from drop-dead gorgeous big gala looks to laid-back casual avatars, Disha Patani surely bags a trophy in the street-chic category. The cool diva is often seen in B-boy ensembles that she voguishly styles with petite tops, flaunting her sultry silhouette (as she should) and turning heads with her enigmatic allure. Her recent look was not an exception, as the fashionista pulled off a cool-toned attire for her casual outing. Let’s dissect her newest slay!

Recently, Disha Patani was papped sporting yet another crop top and baggy jeans combo, as she often does for her off-duty looks. The Baaghi 2 actress’ crop top was as alluring as it could be since it boasted multiple cool details. Starting with the top’s hue, in Miranda Priestly's famous words, “That crop top is not just blue. It's not turquoise. It's not lapis. It's actually cerulean,” and it flattered Disha Patani’s skin tone impeccably.

Unlike usual off-shoulder crop tops, this itsy-bitsy one was ruched all the way to create a body-hugging silhouette. It also featured an asymmetric hemline with a notched cut-out on one side, subtly revealing Disha’s waist.

Patani paired her petite top with bleached-out flared denim jeans. The Gen Z bottoms added a cool touch to the diva’s outfit.

Going for the gold-girly aesthetic, the fitness maven adorned a couple of dainty gold bracelets and finger rings, adding a pop of sparkle to her chilled palette flair.

The Kanguva actress flung on chunky sporty shoes with a blue sole, complementing her glacial-hued outfit. Adding another blue element to her fit, Disha flaunted a Louis Vuitton Denim Mini Bag with the brand’s iconic monogram, which was equal parts chic and luxe. She carried a laptop in her hand, giving off office-siren vibes.

As she often does, Patani embraced a no-makeup look for her outing, flaunting her gleaming, flawless skin as her only adornment. She completed her look by tossing her hair freely, serving an effortless-chic style.

