It’s Official: Mohanlal and Shobana starrer Thudarum gets a NEW release date
Makers of Mohanlal’s Thudarum lock on a new release date after an initial delay for theatrical debut. Read on.
Mohanlal’s film, Thudarum, was initially supposed to hit the big screens on January 30, 2025. However, it got delayed for uncertain reasons, causing a lot of buzz among fans. Thereafter, rumors were rife about an alleged May 2025 release. Amidst this, the makers have now finally dismissed the reports and unveiled the final date on which the film will hit the big screens.
Taking to X, Mohanlal dropped a new poster of Thudarum and unveiled the new release date of the Malayalam drama. The film will now be out in theaters on April 25, 2025.
Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “You’ve heard the whispers. You’ve felt our arrival. It’s time to drive it home. Thudarum arrives on April 25th#ThudarumOnApril25 #Thudarum.”
It was back on March 26 when the makers unveiled the trailer of Thudarum. The film, which reunites the iconic co-stars Mohanlal and Shobana, is based on a story about a man’s unnerving love and passion for a car.
For the unversed, Shobana and Mohanlal have worked together in some iconic films in the past, and their reunion on-screen after years is something that has left fans in quite the frenzy.
In other news, Mohanlal received a humongous response after the release of his other film, L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The Malayalam actioner has been dominating at the box office and has ever since minted crores, besides a hearty appreciation from fans.
