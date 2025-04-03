Over the last few months, Pinkvilla has been a constant to give updates on director SS Rajamouli’s next film featuring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. We informed our readers that the film is set against the backdrop of Kashi and will hit the big screen in Summer 2027, with a marathon schedule till mid-2026. While the shoot is going on in full swing, Pinkvilla has another exclusive and exciting update on SSMB 29. According to sources close to the development, SS Rajamouli has decided to narrate the forest adventure in just one part, contrary to the earlier plans of splitting it as a two-parter.

A source shares, “SS Rajamouli is a firm believer to break all norms and narrates stories in a format that holds the attention of audience. He started the trend of narrating a single story in two parts with Bahubali, and is now looking to revamp the game by mounting a story as vast as SSMB 29 in a single part. SSR feels that the two-part storytelling has been misused by a lot of filmmakers, where projects are dragged for monetary gains. He is stepping out of the rat race by restructuring his screenplay in a single-part storytelling format. Much like RRR, this one too unfolds with a runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes.” The decision to make it as a single film was taken long-back, and has been taken keeping the screenplay structure in mind. "He doesn't want to stretch the story for the sake of. There's a proper start, middle, and end hitting the right notes."

We hear that SSR’s next could be his longest film till date, but has been designed such that it holds attention from frame one till the last. “It’s a layered story, merging reality, and mythology with fiction and adventure. He has already shot for some key moments, and is planning to announce the film with a proper 2-minute video comprising on film footage shortly. The work on post-production on the announcement asset is presently underway,” the source adds.

SSMB 29 featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj is touted to be among the most ambitious films of Indian Film, and SS Rajamouli is also planning to collaborate with international studios and filmmakers to present the film at a global level. All the talks are underway, and an official announcement shall be made at the right time. Both Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have entered into a 40 percent back-end deal for the film with producers D. V. V. Danayya & Narayana K.L. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

