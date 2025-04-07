Hina Khan stuns in Rs 11,800 chiffon white dress, looks like modern-day muse

Hina Khan took to her social media to deliver an elegant look in a white chiffon dress and fans couldn’t get enough.

By Shweta Patokar
Published on Apr 07, 2025  |  11:11 AM IST |  1.8K
PC: Akshay Navlakhe

Hina Khan loves to experiment with fashion and does not shy away from stepping out of her comfort zone to make a style statement. A true icon, on and off screen, she never fails to amaze her fans with her wardrobe picks. Taking to social media, she flaunted an angelic look in a white dress and we can’t wait to share with you about how she styled it. 

The diva picked a white color palette for this ensemble. To achieve the perfect summer look in a light shade, she decided to go for chiffon fabric. Turning into a modern-day muse, she found just the right moment to pose under the sun. Designed by TheRealB, the dress came with a price tag of Rs 11,800.

PC: Akshay Navlakhe

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star went for a full-sleeved style and flaunted a completely flowy dress. With a pleated pattern dominating the design, the dress featured a high-neck, loose style with a fitted waistline. With slight ruffles and Victorian sleeves, the outfit was giving old-school vibes and looked magical on her. 

Keeping it classy, Hina donned a pair of white heels to complement the fit. She chose pointy-toe stilettos with a black base. She kept it posh with high heels but you can tone down the outfit with metallic shoes or even solid-colored platform footwear. Seemingly shot from the comfort of her home, the star definitely did not need any bags to complete her look while posing for the camera. 

PC: Akshay Navlakhe

The actor swayed on the minimal end for the accessories and only fashioned a pair of chunky pearl earrings. She flaunted almond-shaped nails, straight locks and fringes as she posed like a ballerina while serving main character energy.

Picking a lightly contoured appearance for her makeup, Hina Khan chose a nude base. Adding a touch of tint and bronzer, she accentuated her eyes with mascara and some eyeliner. To complete her OOTD avatar, she added a brown lip shade. This outfit is perfect for a day out, brunch plans, or even for a picnic on a perfect summer day. 

What do you think of the actor’s latest look? 

