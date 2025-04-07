Hina Khan stuns in Rs 11,800 chiffon white dress, looks like modern-day muse

Hina Khan loves to experiment with fashion and does not shy away from stepping out of her comfort zone to make a style statement. A true icon, on and off screen, she never fails to amaze her fans with her wardrobe picks. Taking to social media, she flaunted an angelic look in a white dress and we can’t wait to share with you about how she styled it.

Advertisement

The diva picked a white color palette for this ensemble. To achieve the perfect summer look in a light shade, she decided to go for chiffon fabric. Turning into a modern-day muse, she found just the right moment to pose under the sun. Designed by TheRealB, the dress came with a price tag of Rs 11,800.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star went for a full-sleeved style and flaunted a completely flowy dress. With a pleated pattern dominating the design, the dress featured a high-neck, loose style with a fitted waistline. With slight ruffles and Victorian sleeves, the outfit was giving old-school vibes and looked magical on her.

Keeping it classy, Hina donned a pair of white heels to complement the fit. She chose pointy-toe stilettos with a black base. She kept it posh with high heels but you can tone down the outfit with metallic shoes or even solid-colored platform footwear. Seemingly shot from the comfort of her home, the star definitely did not need any bags to complete her look while posing for the camera.

Advertisement

The actor swayed on the minimal end for the accessories and only fashioned a pair of chunky pearl earrings. She flaunted almond-shaped nails, straight locks and fringes as she posed like a ballerina while serving main character energy.

Picking a lightly contoured appearance for her makeup, Hina Khan chose a nude base. Adding a touch of tint and bronzer, she accentuated her eyes with mascara and some eyeliner. To complete her OOTD avatar, she added a brown lip shade. This outfit is perfect for a day out, brunch plans, or even for a picnic on a perfect summer day.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna drops B'day fit-check in Rs 28,850 Bauhaus denim dress as she sings 'Happy Birthday Rashi'