EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra or Alia Bhatt, who should play Ma Anand Sheela in a movie? Osho’s most trusted aide REVEALS

Ma Anand Sheela is a prominent public figure who held the title of personal secretary to Indian Godman Acharya Rajneesh, AKA Osho. Recently, when Pinkvilla caught up with her for an exclusive conversation, she revealed which actress, between Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, should play her powerful character if a movie is made about her life. Read on!

Pinkvilla had the privilege to talk to Ma Anand Sheela who was Osho’s most trusted aide. The woman’s story is one for the books and definitely worth making a movie on. Well, she did reveal that filmmaker Shakun Batra, who directed movies like Kapoor & Sons and Gehraiyaan, was going to make a commercial movie on her life but it hasn’t happened because they were unable to gather funds to back the project.

When asked which Bollywood actress should play her part in the yet-to-be-made movie, Ma Anand Sheela stated that before she had chosen Alia Bhatt. But since they have no money now, she is uncertain about the project’s future.

There were rumors that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was about to play her character in a movie. Sharing her thoughts on the matter, the 75-year-old revealed, “No, she announced she wanted to play the part of Sheela, but she had not asked me. That was the problem and I wasn’t happy. One should ask, ‘How do you feel about it? I am going public with this news, do you agree or accept?’ But today, I can tell you, it doesn’t matter, Priyanka (Chopra) can also play my part.”

Watch the entire interview below:

Having said that, Sheela, who was born Sheela Ambalal Patel, stated that she hasn’t seen any Bollywood movies. However, she did watch a scene or two from one of Alia’s films and that’s when she told her sister that the National Award-winning actress looked like her when she was young.

Upon realizing this, Sheela quickly called Batra and highlighted this aspect. Her sister also agreed on the fact and this is how she concluded that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress should be playing her role.

Interestingly, Shakun Batra made a documentary film titled Searching for Sheela. The 2021 movie, backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, chronicled the life of Ma Anand Sheela.

