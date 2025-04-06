Top 10 Highest Grossing Malayalam Movies Worldwide: L2 Empuraan leads
L2 Empuraan emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie at the worldwide box office. The movie surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Manjummel Boys.
The latest Malayalam release, L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is scripting history at the box office. The movie is performing like a juggernaut and ruled out every previous record at the box office.
L2 Empuraan emerges biggest grosser of Malayalam cinema
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time at the worldwide box office. Released on 27 March 2025, the political action drama took only 9 days to bag this historic record. Currently, it stands at a phenomenal figure of Rs 250 crore by the end of the 2nd Sunday (Day 11).
The movie will continue to lure the audience for a couple of weeks and is expected to wrap its theatrical run on a much higher figure.
Manjummel Boys slips to 2nd spot; followed by 2018 and others
With L2 Empuraan taking over the No. 1 spot, the previous record holder, Manjummel Boys, slipped to the No. 2 spot with a worldwide box office collection of Rs 242 crore. The survival drama took 79 days to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of its time, but its record has been broken.
The third spot belongs to Tovino Thomas’ 2018. The survival drama, based on a true story, still holds the record of highest grossing Malayalam movie in Kerala. On the Global-front, it is currently the third highest grossing movie with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 174.25 crore.
Top 10 Highest Grossing Mollywood Films Worldwide are as follows:-
1. Empuraan Rs 250 crore plus
2. Manjummel Boys Rs 242.25 crore
3. 2018 Rs 174.25 crore
4. AaduJeevitham Rs 158.50 crore
5. Aavesham Rs 156 crore
6. Pulimurugan Rs 144 crore
7. Premalu Rs 136.25 crore
8. Lucifer Rs 129 crore
9. Ajayante Randam Moshanam Rs 106.75 crore
10. Marco Rs 110 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
