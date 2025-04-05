EXCLUSIVE: Vinod Khanna was struggling with ‘unhappiness and alcohol’ reveals Ma Anand Sheela: ‘The marital problems…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Vinod Khanna’s film legacy speaks volumes about the veteran actor’s contribution to the film industry. He was also very spiritual. Hence, at the peak of his career, the late star became a follower of Osho Rajneesh. He also moved to Rajneeshpuram, the spiritual guru’s community in Oregon, United States.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Ma Anand Sheela stated that she was unaffected by Khanna’s stardom when he joined the commune. She also revealed that the actor was struggling with ‘unhappiness and alcohol’. Read on!

Ma Anand Sheela was in the close circle of Osho Rajneesh. Hence, she was pretty aware of the kinds of people who came to become his disciples. One among them was Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna who joined them in the 1980s. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Osho’s most trusted aide, Sheela stated that even though Khanna was a big star, but for her, he was just another ‘sannyasin’.

When quizzed if she knew what the late actor was seeking despite having everything he wanted, she stated, “I know he had everything back home but he wasn’t happy and on top of it, you consume alcohol, it a bad combination, unhappiness, and alcohol.”

She also added, “The marital problems are very prevalent in a world, they can make or break. I think that was his struggle, from what I could understand.” Further in the interview, Ma Anand Sheela stated that she didn’t know if Khanna was able to finally find what he wanted since she never had a word with him around this.

However, she did find her peace in spite of all the environmental problems and issues they were facing about their existence, back then. “I was one of the lucky ones who had good access to Bhagwan and he always freed me from trouble. When I had a conflict, he would resolve it,” the personal secretary to the godman concluded.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

