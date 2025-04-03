EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s sweet gesture for fan who wanted to click pics with Terence Lewis has our heart

We all know that Priyanka Chopra isn’t just our beloved Desi Girl and the queen of hearts, but she’s also incredibly generous and kind to her co-stars, crew members, and entire team. Time and again, people who have worked with her have shared stories about her warmth and humility. Recently, choreographer Terence Lewis recalled one of his sweetest encounters with the actress at the airport when she clicked his pictures for a fan.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Terence Lewis recalled, "So, this incident happened around 2010. I was coming back from Kolkata, and you know, I was sitting in the business class lounge, waiting for my flight."

He continued, "I can't reveal which actor or actress was sitting opposite me, but the general manager of the airport—the main guy in charge—came up to me and said, ‘Sir, you’re here? Amazing! My entire family loves watching your show. ‘My kids are your fans!’ He then added, ‘My wife absolutely loves you. Please, you have to take a photograph with her!’"

He further shared, "I replied, ‘Yeah, sure! My flight is in half an hour; you can come.’ But he insisted, ‘No, no, sir. My house is 45 minutes away, but I will take this photo no matter what!’ I asked, ‘But what about the flight?’ To which he replied, ‘No, sir, I won’t let the flight take off until I get a picture!’ I thought, ‘Okay, but what about the other passengers?’"

Continuing his story, he said, "So, I just kept quiet. Opposite me, Priyanka Chopra was sitting and watching all of this. We had worked on shows together before. I had choreographed for her, but back then, I was just a small choreographer doing my job. Suddenly, seeing this young guy getting so much attention, she called me over and said, ‘Come, sit next to me. What’s going on in your life?’"

Terence recalled telling her, "This show happened, and it became a massive hit. It has reached every household and every heart, and I’m really grateful for that." To this, Priyanka responded, "Amazing! I’m so happy for you. Kudos to you!"

Later, when the airport manager’s wife arrived for the photo, she was stunned to see Priyanka Chopra. Noticing the excitement, Chopra generously offered to take the picture herself. Lewis found the moment surreal, realizing the extent of his growing popularity. Even during their flight, he and Chopra continued discussing the experience.

