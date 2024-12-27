35 “Falling in Love” Poems That Evoke the Feelings of Romance
Bookmark these sweet and beautiful “falling in love” poems and confess your true feelings in a special way. These verses will help pour your heart out beautifully!
Falling in love is one of the best feelings in the world and you can’t deny that. With immense thrill and rapture, it is a feeling sensed straight from the heart. However, expressing love can be a challenge. Poetry allows you to express your genuine emotions in words. Its rhythm not only brings feelings to life but also inspires passion and longing. Here, we have a fanciful collection of “falling in love” poems to help you shower your beloved with love.
As you scroll down, you will notice the power of love and how it makes you enthralled about your romantic longings. So, without further ado, immerse yourself in the ocean of dreams, joy, longing, and romance, and pour your heart out to your partner.
Romantic “Falling in Love” Poems to Confess Your Feelings Easily
1. Shall I Compare Thee to a Summer’s Day? (Sonnet 18)
Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?
Thou art more lovely and more temperate.
Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,
And summer’s lease hath all too short a date.
Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,
And often is his gold complexion dimmed;
And every fair from fair sometime declines,
By chance, or nature’s changing course, untrimmed;
But thy eternal summer shall not fade,
Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st,
Nor shall death brag thou wand’rest in his shade,
When in eternal lines to Time thou grow’st.
So long as men can breathe, or eyes can see,
So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.
— William Shakespeare
2. To Be in Love To Be in Love
Is to touch with a lighter hand.
In yourself you stretch, you are well.
You look at things
Through his eyes.
A cardinal is red.
A sky is blue.
Suddenly you know he knows too.
He is not there but
You know you are tasting together
The winter, or a light spring weather.
His hand to take your hand is overmuch.
Too much to bear.
You cannot look in his eyes
Because your pulse must not say
What must not be said.
When he
Shuts a door-
Is not there_
Your arms are water.
And you are free
With a ghastly freedom.
You are the beautiful half
Of a golden hurt.
You remember and covet his mouth
To touch, to whisper on.
Oh when to declare
Is certain Death!
Oh when to apprize
Is to mesmerize,
To see fall down, the Column of Gold,
Into the commonest ash.
— Gwendolyn Brooks
3. Somewhere I Have Never Travelled
Somewhere I have never travelled, gladly beyond
any experience, your eyes have their silence:
in your most frail gesture are things which enclose me,
or which I cannot touch because they are too near
your slightest look easily will unclose me
though I have closed myself as fingers,
you open always petal by petal myself as Spring opens
(touching skillfully, mysteriously) her first rose
or if your wish be to close me, I and
my life will shut very beautifully, suddenly,
as when the heart of this flower imagines
the snow carefully everywhere descending.
— E.E. Cummings
4. Have You Ever Met Someone…
Have you ever met someone you think about
every night and every day,
someone so beautiful it’s breathtaking
and words just aren’t enough to say?
Have you ever met someone so special
you can’t imagine life without,
someone you want to talk forever
and learn everything about?
Have you ever met someone just as crazy
who wanted to have just as much fun,
someone you can dance all night with
and together watch the rising sun?
Have you ever met someone so amazing
you wish you could pause the time so it doesn’t end?
This someone is you,
and I’d like you to be my girlfriend.
— Jason J. Beaton
5. Euphoric Love
A sudden spark ignited
A flame that I thought was out
But now it burns brighter
Than I ever knew about
My heart beats faster
With every thought of you
I never expected to feel this way
But now I know it’s true
You’ve captured my soul
And I’m never letting go
I’m falling deeper in love
With every passing moment, you know
Our love is euphoric
And I’m grateful every day
For the unexpected love
That came my way
— Anonymous
6. All I Need
When I first saw you,
I saw perfection.
When I got to know you,
I saw pain.
When I started loving you,
I saw strength.
Now…all that I see
Is what means everything to me.
What I see
Is the strength to go on.
What I see
Is the courage to do anything.
What I see
Is the love to be around anyone.
What I see
Is everything I need.
— Asher C. Childress
7. Colors of Romance
Calm the winds as angels sing
lovers’ tune and flowers bring
little buds caressed by dew
sending pretty thoughts of you.
Hearts entwined with heav’nly bliss
spell the most romantic kiss
yearning for the sweetest place
nowhere less in your embrace.
Ringing bells of autumn air
whispers of my love and care
set the mood, begin the dance
paint the colours of romance.
Inside out, your beauty shows
inside me, this feeling grows
’tis your hair, your voice, your smiles,
’tis your most angelic eyes.
Sparkling stars will soon reveal
shifting breeze that ever will
hold the sentimental light
let the love consume the night.
— Randy Batiquin
Blissful Poems About Falling in Love to Share with Your Beloved
8. Poem to First Love
To have been told “I love you” by you could well be, for me,
the highlight of my life, the best feeling, the best peak
on my feeling graph, in the way that the Chrysler building
might not be the tallest building in the NY sky but is
the best, the most exquisitely spired, or the way that
Hank Aaron’s career home-run total is not the highest
but the best, the one that signifies the purest greatness.
So improbable! To have met you at all and then
to have been told in your soft young voice so soon
after meeting you: “I love you.” And I felt the mystery
of being that you, of being a you and being
loved, and what I was, instantly, was someone
who could be told “I love you” by someone like you.
I was, in that moment, new; you were 19; I was 22;
you were impulsive; I was there in front of you, with a future
that hadn’t yet been burned for fuel; I had energy;
you had beauty; and your eyes were a pale blue,
and they backed what you said with all they hadn’t seen,
and they were the least ambitious eyes I’d known,
the least calculating, and when you spoke and when
they shone, perhaps you saw the feeling you caused.
Perhaps you saw too that the feeling would stay.
— Matthew Yeager
9. Paradise Found
My stomach fills up with butterflies everytime my eyes lock with yours
and I see your beautiful face
I search for words, but you leave me speechless
I can’t think straight, my heart starts to race
Just the thought of you warms me even on the coldest day
your smile is like a ray of sunshine
Brightens the darkest corners of my soul
Your touch alone resurrects my heart that was dark as coal
You’ve been able to bring it back to life, you give it a reason to beat
You give a man the inspiration to wake up, the power to stand on his feet
I remember trying to reach paradise
With my homies on the block with a pair of dice
Pockets full of that goodish thinking money was the only thing that would bring happiness
but all I got was misery, despair, and loneliness
Until I woke up one morning
and realized paradise was sleeping right next to me.
— Tommy B
10. Always for the First Time
Always for the first time
Hardly do I know you by sight
You return at some hour of the night to a house at an angle to my window
A wholly imaginary house
It is there that from one second to the next
In the inviolate darkness
I anticipate once more the fascinating rift occurring
The one and only rift
In the facade and in my heart
The closer I come to you
In reality
The more the key sings at the door of the unknown room
Where you appear alone before me
At first you coalesce entirely with the brightness
The elusive angle of a curtain
It’s a field of jasmine I gazed upon at dawn on a road in the vicinity of Grasse
With the diagonal slant of its girls picking
Behind them the dark falling wing of the plants stripped bare
Before them a T-square of dazzling light
The curtain invisibly raised
In a frenzy all the flowers swarm back in
It is you at grips with that too long hour never dim enough until sleep
You as though you could be
The same except that I shall perhaps never meet you
You pretend not to know I am watching you
Marvelously I am no longer sure you know
You idleness brings tears to my eyes
A swarm of interpretations surrounds each of your gestures
It’s a honeydew hunt
There are rocking chairs on a deck there are branches that may well scratch you in the forest
There are in a shop window in the rue Notre-Dame-de-Lorette
Two lovely crossed legs caught in long stockings
Flaring out in the center of a great white clover
There is a silken ladder rolled out over the ivy
There is
By my leaning over the precipice
Of your presence and your absence in hopeless fusion
My finding the secret
Of loving you
Always for the first time
— André Breton
11. Take My Hand
Take my hand and lead the way.
Pour out all your deeper thoughts.
Let your soft voice whisper swiftly into my ear,
All these lovely things I want to hear.
Kiss my lips and touch my skin,
Invoke my adrenalin,
And bring out passion deep within,
Draw me near and hold me tight.
Throw away all my sorrows and mourning,
Into the thick darkness of the night.
Claim back the long lost smile,
Back into my face at early dawn.
I’ve been in this custody for years,
Break the walls and enter my heart.
Untie the chains,
Hold my hand and let me out.
Release my soul held deep within…
I’m ready now;
Take my hand,
And let love begin!
— Mashudu Nemukul
12. Every Day My Love for You Grows
Every day that passes us by
all I could think of is this one guy.
I never thought I’d feel this way,
but the feeling I have I want to stay.
Every day I want to tell you how I feel,
but I’m afraid of the answer you may reveal.
I’m terrified of your rejection
’cause, boy, all I want is your acceptance.
Every day my love for you seems to grow.
I just don’t know how to let you know.
But one thing that will last a while
is that my love for you will never be in denial.
— Chelsea Luamanuvae
Short And Sweet Love Poems About Falling in Love
13. My Feelings for You
Love is like the heart that beats within yourself.
My love for you grows stronger each day, that I see you.
My heart grows weaker every time we touch.
My knees grow weaker every time we kiss.
My life grows more satisfying with you by my side.
— Heather Woods
14. Love Comes Quietly
Love comes quietly,
finally, drops
about me, on me,
in the old ways.
What did I know
thinking myself
able to go
alone all the way.
— Robert Creeley
15. Yours
I am yours as the summer air at evening is
Possessed by the scent of linden blossoms,
As the snowcap gleams with light
Lent it by the brimming moon.
Without you I’d be an unleafed tree
Blasted in a bleakness with no Spring.
Your love is the weather of my being.
What is an island without the sea?
— Daniel Hoffman
16. Love in a Glance
It happened in a glance,
Two souls colliding by chance.
The dance of the heartbeat, the beginning of a melody,
In falling together, we found the greatest remedy.
Like petals falling in gentle graces,
We saw love in each other’s faces.
In your touch, the world’s anew,
Falling in love, forever true.
— Trisha Chakraborty
Heart-touching Poems to Make Her Fall in Love with You
17. If Only She Knew
She has her own special way
Of turning around my terrible day.
She makes all the bad things go away
The second that she says hey.
And when I look into her eyes,
I see pure beauty with no disguise.
Just a glance at her makes my heartbeat rise.
I know for a fact that these feelings aren’t lies.
If only she knew
How much my love for her grew,
Maybe, just maybe, we could start something new,
And then I’d never feel blue.
And if beauty were inches, she’d go on for miles.
I’d better catch her before I go out of style.
I’m going to let my heart be my dial
So I can tell her what I’ve been feeling for a while.
— Matthew O’Reilly
18. Serendipitous Love
We met by chance
Like it was meant to be
Our love was serendipitous
As clear as the deep blue sea
Our souls were intertwined
Before we even knew
Now we’re lost in love
And it feels so true
Our love is a journey
That we’re taking together
With every step we take
Our love grows stronger, forever
— Unknown
19. The Miles That Separate
Miles that separate
Friends that discriminate
Circumstances that kept us apart
And those people who broke our hearts
The feelings that I was scared to show
The ones that you always made known
The good times and the bad,
The happy and the sad
You never gave up even when I would
You never let go even though I said you should
You said you love me and I believe it’s true
And now I just need to say,
Baby, I love you too
As the days went by, I began to find
That this feeling inside was one I could no longer deny
You amaze me in every way
You continuously take my breath away
You know me better than I know myself
It’s as if I’m a book
That you have read inside and out
You know when I’m happy, and when I’m sad
You even know when the little things make me mad
You’ve won my heart, proved yourself true
Babe, I don’t know how you did it,
But you made me fall head over heals for you.
— Sarah McColl
20. Happy In Love
How happy I am to be in love with you.
I want to scream from my lungs till I’m breathless and blue.
I want the world to know how excited I am
To be in love with this gorgeous, perfect man.
How lucky I am; I feel crazy inside.
I’m riding the big roller coaster of pride.
My mind bombarded with thoughts of you.
Is this the beginning of something new?
How creative I am when it comes to romance,
But you are my music, and I want to dance.
I arouse to your passion; you spice up my esires.
Each pulse in my body burns through me like fires.
How smitten I am with those eyes of green.
That run through my heart like the deepest ravine.
And what of your smile, makes me weak at the knees,
Sweeps me off my feet like a powerful breeze
— Shelagh Bullman
21. Love of My Life
I fell in love with her smile;
It’s what makes mine.
She brings chills to my eyes;
I’ve never seen a more beautiful sight.
She changed my life;
She’s the only reason I’m alive.
I love our connection,
But I don’t think she’ll be mine.
She is like an addiction;
I need her in my life.
She was there when no one else was;
She’s a gift and a prize.
She may be very pretty,
But nothing like the great beauty on the inside.
She lightens up my world,
And I love her to the sky.
Wherever life takes me,
She is the love of my life.
— Sage
22. Feelings for You
Love is like the heart that beats within yourself.
My love for you grows stronger each day, that I see you.
My heart grows weaker every time we touch.
My knees grow weaker every time we kiss.
My life grows more satisfying with you by my side.
— Florence
23. Secret Admirer
I’ve never been the type to say what I feel
So basically I keep everything inside
And with you it was no different
I want to tell you, believe me I’ve tried
But there’s part of me that just can’t take that chance
So I doubt that you’ll ever know
Which may be fine with you, but it’s hurting me
I choose not to show it though
I guess I’m your secret admirer
That name seems to fit just right
I don’t know what I like about you
But you’re on my mind, day and night
Maybe it’s the way you look
So sexy I can’t get enough
Or how you make me feel when you come around
I instantly forget all other stuff
Maybe it’s the way you say my name
Or maybe it’s the way you smile
Then again it might just be everything
Getting to know you seems worth my while
But I guess I’ll never know what it is
My true feelings I could never reveal to you
I’ll just admire you from a distance
I’m not sure what else there is to do
— Mandy
“I Am Falling in Love” Poems for Him
24. How Do I Love Thee? (Sonnet 43)
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
I love thee to the depth and breadth and height
My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight
For the ends of being and ideal grace.
I love thee to the level of every day’s
Most quiet need, by sun and candle-light.
I love thee freely, as men strive for right.
I love thee purely, as they turn from praise.
I love thee with the passion put to use
In my old griefs, and with my childhood’s faith.
I love thee with a love I seemed to lose
With my lost saints. I love thee with the breath,
Smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose,
I shall but love thee better after death.
— Elizabeth Barrett Browning
25. Ode to the Unexpected Crush
I didn’t expect to feel this way
But here I am, every day
Thinking of you, my unexpected crush
You make my heart flutter and rush
Your smile is like the sun’s first light
Your laughter is a symphony delight
And when you’re near, my heart takes flight
With you, everything feels just right
I know not if you feel the same
Or if my love for you is in vain
But I’ll cherish these feelings deep inside
And let my heart be your guide
— Anonymous
26. Say Yes
Say yes, and we could surf the highest waves,
Your hand in mine, never losing faith.
We could climb Mt. Everest, and as we gasp for air,
You’ll say you love me,
And I you.
We could do handstands in the sky,
And you’ll catch me when I fall.
I’ll take you to the stars and leave you in utter awe.
And though standing on a comet with you is absolutely reckless,
Loving you is even more so; but I’m happily helpless.
Say yes, and some days will be not only spring,
But we will endure the harsh days winter will bring.
Together we will face somber rainy days,
But with you by my side we can wait for summer’s sunny rays.
We will know what makes each other cringe,
But hey, we’ll take it inch by inch.
And though some days you will be too tired to fly with me,
I will heal your broken wings.
‘Cause our love will exceed that of the highest degree,
And we will take willingly what life brings.
So say yes,
And take my hand; we will learn to tango.
Every step we will master.
— Melanie
27. Why I Chose You
I’ve always underestimated myself,
Always tried to humble myself,
But when it came to true affection.
Settling was out of the question
I used to settle for the ones in my league,
Continually thinking that my game was weak.
So what if she’s just alright?
It’s just a girl, am I not right?
But this is love we’re talking about,
A force larger than all doubts.
This girl could be my wife.
She could reflect my entire life.
And so when I saw the perfect one,
I thought, it’s her or none.
Might as well give it a shot.
For once I’ll be the man I’m not.
I chose her because she was the best.
I fell in love with her; God knows the rest.
Convincing myself I’m more than a mess,
God gave me perfection and nothing less.
— Mina Milad
28. My Love
How do I describe
My love for you?
How can I explain
That this is true?
Love is a funny thing
We’ll never understand,
But hear this truth ring:
I’m in love with you.
These butterflies,
Shy smiles,
Late nights.
Thoughts are constantly
About you.
I can’t tell you
All the times
This heart beats faster,
Even when you’re out of view.
Always in my thoughts,
Always in my dreams.
A life without you would
Tear me apart at the seams.
It’s you who keeps me up all night
And gets me through the day.
It seems to me that there
Is only one thing left to say.
I’ve said it already,
But to make sure you know it’s true,
I’ll say how I feel:
I’m completely in love with you
— Lily Hart
29. Starting Over
You have given me hope for a better tomorrow
like an angel guiding me out of my sorrow.
My fears I want to let go
but can my past I forgo?
I ask you this as you have my heart
will you always be there so we may never part?
I don’t have much to give
but I will give you my every day to live.
I love life and what it has to give
because through the depths of sorrow I have learnt to live.
— Tasneem Karimjee
30. Falling in Love Unexpectedly
Love came when I least expected
And with it, my heart was infected
With a joy I cannot contain
And a love that feels so insane
I never thought I’d find a love like this
One that fills me with so much bliss
But now that you’re here, I feel complete
And with you, my heart skips a beat
— Anonymous
31. When Love Begins
I always knew that love would come find me someday,
but never did I know that it would be you who was headed my way.
You caught me off guard and took me by surprise,
but you simply captivated me, the same way you do when I look into your eyes.
It’s true that every good and perfect gift is from above.
You were presented to me as a beautifully packaged gift full of humor, talent, intelligence, beauty and love.
“It isn’t finding the perfect person but learning to see an imperfect person perfectly.”
We all have our flaws, but when I view you through my eyes, perfection is all I see.
From when you laugh to when you’re upset, I still love the little things you do,
especially hearing you laugh and seeing your nose wrinkle the same way mine does. too.
Coming into this relationship has been hard at times, but we’ve made it through.
I know as long as we’re on this journey together, there’s nothing that we can’t do.
Sometimes I wonder if what we have is too good to be true.
Too scared to get my heart broken and scared of the thought of losing you,
but in the end, I trust in the author and perfecter of what I believe
because what we ask for in Him, we in return shall receive.
“Where your treasure is, your heart will be also” is how the saying goes.
I may not know what tomorrow may bring, for God is the only one who knows.
The one thing I do know is that you are my one and only,
a treasure in my heart that I want to devote my whole life to completely.
I know I don’t need to prove my feelings to know they’re true
because what I’ve known in my past doesn’t come close to the experience I’ve shared with you.
I’ve had the experience of being in relationships before,
however, this is the first time I’ve been truly happy… I couldn’t ask for anything more.
It’s an honor to know that I am yours, as you are mine,
and I trust God that He’ll bring us together in His beautiful time.
For now, I’ll be waiting patiently for that day when we’ll be together,
that precious moment in time when I’ll say, “It’s you that I want to be with forever.”
God made everything beautiful, precious and new,
just as beautiful and precious as the day will be, when I look into your eyes and say, “I Love You.”
— Florence
32. Silence Is Golden
They say silence is Golden,
I believe it is true,
Because in that Golden silence,
my thoughts occur of you.
You are the flame in my candle
that lights the darkness of my room,
You are the scented flowers
that makes my heart full bloom.
You are the butterflies
that flicker in my stomach all day long,
When I know I will be holding you
before my day is done.
You are the stars that shimmer and shine,
You light up the skies above
In this Golden silence
it’s truly you I love.
You are the thunder of the night,
your lightning strikes whenever,
Into my soul that makes me whole,
and excites my heart forever.
You are my paradise, my oceans wide,
My mountains standing tall,
So in this Golden Silence
I love you most of all.
— Shelagh Bullman
33. Unexpectedly Falling in Love
Unexpectedly, you came into my life
And turned my world upside down
With every moment we spend together
My heart leaps and I’m spellbound
I never thought I’d find love like this
It’s a dream come true
With you, my heart is complete
And I know that you feel it too
— Anonymous
34. Feelings
So how do you release how you feel?
To make sure that someone knows that it’s real,
You start at your stomach, where the butterflies roll,
And that sends a message right to your soul.
From your soul, it moves through you blood,
And it enters your heart like a flood.
From there, it sits in your heart, awaiting its fate,
But you better release it soon, or it will be too late.
So how do you let your feelings out? Look in your heart.
It is there you will see that you should have looked there from the start.
— James Pritsky
35. Until You
I was miserable until you.
The day that we met I was thinking of not going out at all.
Lucky I did because now I have you in my life.
I was sad, depressed, and didn’t care about anything.
Then you showed up and turned my world upside down.
You turned my frown upside down.
No one has been able to do that in a long time.
I look at you and you look back.
You ask me what is wrong.
I say nothing, I’ve just been wondering where you have been all my life.
You say that you were wondering the same thing about me.
I smile and think that you are juts perfect.
I tell you:
Until you I wanted my world to end.
Until you I had nothing to look forward to in the day.
Until you I was just part of the crowd.
Now that I have you all of that is juts is the opposite,
no one can ever change that
Now that you are here,
you have completed me and my life.
— Nicole Brown
Poems are the most unique way to express your feelings. They not only help you open up easily but also convey everything you want to. To write one yourself and create an intimate glimpse into your heart, check out the tips below.
Tips on Writing a Poem About Falling in Love
- Begin reciting a few classic love poems written by popular poets.
- Choose a style of poetry that suits your personality, relationship, and situation the best.
- Try to think about all the feelings that you wish to confess.
- Refrain from using too many metaphors and cliche lines.
- Incorporate personal references into the poem.
- Always proofread your poem before reciting or handing it over to your special one.
With such a collection of “falling in love” poems, you can easily express what you truly feel for the most special person in your life. These poems will translate all of your sentiments into words and make your confession sound effortless. With thoughts of admiration and yearning, share a few romantic poems and make the heart of your beloved flutter like never before.