35 “Falling in Love” Poems That Evoke the Feelings of Romance

Falling in love is one of the best feelings in the world and you can’t deny that. With immense thrill and rapture, it is a feeling sensed straight from the heart. However, expressing love can be a challenge. Poetry allows you to express your genuine emotions in words. Its rhythm not only brings feelings to life but also inspires passion and longing. Here, we have a fanciful collection of “falling in love” poems to help you shower your beloved with love.

As you scroll down, you will notice the power of love and how it makes you enthralled about your romantic longings. So, without further ado, immerse yourself in the ocean of dreams, joy, longing, and romance, and pour your heart out to your partner.

Romantic “Falling in Love” Poems to Confess Your Feelings Easily

1. Shall I Compare Thee to a Summer’s Day? (Sonnet 18)

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Thou art more lovely and more temperate.

Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,

And summer’s lease hath all too short a date.

Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,

And often is his gold complexion dimmed;

And every fair from fair sometime declines,

By chance, or nature’s changing course, untrimmed;

But thy eternal summer shall not fade,

Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st,

Nor shall death brag thou wand’rest in his shade,

When in eternal lines to Time thou grow’st.

So long as men can breathe, or eyes can see,

So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.

— William Shakespeare



2. To Be in Love To Be in Love

Is to touch with a lighter hand.

In yourself you stretch, you are well.

You look at things

Through his eyes.

A cardinal is red.

A sky is blue.

Suddenly you know he knows too.

He is not there but

You know you are tasting together

The winter, or a light spring weather.

His hand to take your hand is overmuch.

Too much to bear.

You cannot look in his eyes

Because your pulse must not say

What must not be said.

When he

Shuts a door-

Is not there_

Your arms are water.

And you are free

With a ghastly freedom.

You are the beautiful half

Of a golden hurt.

You remember and covet his mouth

To touch, to whisper on.

Oh when to declare

Is certain Death!

Oh when to apprize

Is to mesmerize,

To see fall down, the Column of Gold,

Into the commonest ash.

— Gwendolyn Brooks



3. Somewhere I Have Never Travelled

Somewhere I have never travelled, gladly beyond

any experience, your eyes have their silence:

in your most frail gesture are things which enclose me,

or which I cannot touch because they are too near

your slightest look easily will unclose me

though I have closed myself as fingers,

you open always petal by petal myself as Spring opens

(touching skillfully, mysteriously) her first rose

or if your wish be to close me, I and

my life will shut very beautifully, suddenly,

as when the heart of this flower imagines

the snow carefully everywhere descending.

— E.E. Cummings

4. Have You Ever Met Someone…

Have you ever met someone you think about

every night and every day,

someone so beautiful it’s breathtaking

and words just aren’t enough to say?

Have you ever met someone so special

you can’t imagine life without,

someone you want to talk forever

and learn everything about?

Have you ever met someone just as crazy

who wanted to have just as much fun,

someone you can dance all night with

and together watch the rising sun?

Have you ever met someone so amazing

you wish you could pause the time so it doesn’t end?

This someone is you,

and I’d like you to be my girlfriend.

— Jason J. Beaton

5. Euphoric Love

A sudden spark ignited

A flame that I thought was out

But now it burns brighter

Than I ever knew about

My heart beats faster

With every thought of you

I never expected to feel this way

But now I know it’s true

You’ve captured my soul

And I’m never letting go

I’m falling deeper in love

With every passing moment, you know

Our love is euphoric

And I’m grateful every day

For the unexpected love

That came my way

— Anonymous

6. All I Need

When I first saw you,

I saw perfection.

When I got to know you,

I saw pain.

When I started loving you,

I saw strength.

Now…all that I see

Is what means everything to me.

What I see

Is the strength to go on.

What I see

Is the courage to do anything.

What I see

Is the love to be around anyone.

What I see

Is everything I need.

— Asher C. Childress

7. Colors of Romance

Calm the winds as angels sing

lovers’ tune and flowers bring

little buds caressed by dew

sending pretty thoughts of you.

Hearts entwined with heav’nly bliss

spell the most romantic kiss

yearning for the sweetest place

nowhere less in your embrace.

Ringing bells of autumn air

whispers of my love and care

set the mood, begin the dance

paint the colours of romance.

Inside out, your beauty shows

inside me, this feeling grows

’tis your hair, your voice, your smiles,

’tis your most angelic eyes.

Sparkling stars will soon reveal

shifting breeze that ever will

hold the sentimental light

let the love consume the night.

— Randy Batiquin

Blissful Poems About Falling in Love to Share with Your Beloved

8. Poem to First Love

To have been told “I love you” by you could well be, for me,

the highlight of my life, the best feeling, the best peak

on my feeling graph, in the way that the Chrysler building

might not be the tallest building in the NY sky but is

the best, the most exquisitely spired, or the way that

Hank Aaron’s career home-run total is not the highest

but the best, the one that signifies the purest greatness.

So improbable! To have met you at all and then

to have been told in your soft young voice so soon

after meeting you: “I love you.” And I felt the mystery

of being that you, of being a you and being

loved, and what I was, instantly, was someone

who could be told “I love you” by someone like you.

I was, in that moment, new; you were 19; I was 22;

you were impulsive; I was there in front of you, with a future

that hadn’t yet been burned for fuel; I had energy;

you had beauty; and your eyes were a pale blue,

and they backed what you said with all they hadn’t seen,

and they were the least ambitious eyes I’d known,

the least calculating, and when you spoke and when

they shone, perhaps you saw the feeling you caused.

Perhaps you saw too that the feeling would stay.

— Matthew Yeager

9. Paradise Found

My stomach fills up with butterflies everytime my eyes lock with yours

and I see your beautiful face

I search for words, but you leave me speechless

I can’t think straight, my heart starts to race

Just the thought of you warms me even on the coldest day

your smile is like a ray of sunshine

Brightens the darkest corners of my soul

Your touch alone resurrects my heart that was dark as coal

You’ve been able to bring it back to life, you give it a reason to beat

You give a man the inspiration to wake up, the power to stand on his feet

I remember trying to reach paradise

With my homies on the block with a pair of dice

Pockets full of that goodish thinking money was the only thing that would bring happiness

but all I got was misery, despair, and loneliness

Until I woke up one morning

and realized paradise was sleeping right next to me.

— Tommy B

10. Always for the First Time

Always for the first time

Hardly do I know you by sight

You return at some hour of the night to a house at an angle to my window

A wholly imaginary house

It is there that from one second to the next

In the inviolate darkness

I anticipate once more the fascinating rift occurring

The one and only rift

In the facade and in my heart

The closer I come to you

In reality

The more the key sings at the door of the unknown room

Where you appear alone before me

At first you coalesce entirely with the brightness

The elusive angle of a curtain

It’s a field of jasmine I gazed upon at dawn on a road in the vicinity of Grasse

With the diagonal slant of its girls picking

Behind them the dark falling wing of the plants stripped bare

Before them a T-square of dazzling light

The curtain invisibly raised

In a frenzy all the flowers swarm back in

It is you at grips with that too long hour never dim enough until sleep

You as though you could be

The same except that I shall perhaps never meet you

You pretend not to know I am watching you

Marvelously I am no longer sure you know

You idleness brings tears to my eyes

A swarm of interpretations surrounds each of your gestures

It’s a honeydew hunt

There are rocking chairs on a deck there are branches that may well scratch you in the forest

There are in a shop window in the rue Notre-Dame-de-Lorette

Two lovely crossed legs caught in long stockings

Flaring out in the center of a great white clover

There is a silken ladder rolled out over the ivy

There is

By my leaning over the precipice

Of your presence and your absence in hopeless fusion

My finding the secret

Of loving you

Always for the first time

— André Breton

11. Take My Hand

Take my hand and lead the way.

Pour out all your deeper thoughts.

Let your soft voice whisper swiftly into my ear,

All these lovely things I want to hear.

Kiss my lips and touch my skin,

Invoke my adrenalin,

And bring out passion deep within,

Draw me near and hold me tight.

Throw away all my sorrows and mourning,

Into the thick darkness of the night.

Claim back the long lost smile,

Back into my face at early dawn.

I’ve been in this custody for years,

Break the walls and enter my heart.

Untie the chains,

Hold my hand and let me out.

Release my soul held deep within…

I’m ready now;

Take my hand,

And let love begin!

— Mashudu Nemukul

12. Every Day My Love for You Grows

Every day that passes us by

all I could think of is this one guy.

I never thought I’d feel this way,

but the feeling I have I want to stay.

Every day I want to tell you how I feel,

but I’m afraid of the answer you may reveal.

I’m terrified of your rejection

’cause, boy, all I want is your acceptance.

Every day my love for you seems to grow.

I just don’t know how to let you know.

But one thing that will last a while

is that my love for you will never be in denial.

— Chelsea Luamanuvae

Short And Sweet Love Poems About Falling in Love

13. My Feelings for You

Love is like the heart that beats within yourself.

My love for you grows stronger each day, that I see you.

My heart grows weaker every time we touch.

My knees grow weaker every time we kiss.

My life grows more satisfying with you by my side.

— Heather Woods

14. Love Comes Quietly

Love comes quietly,

finally, drops

about me, on me,

in the old ways.

What did I know

thinking myself

able to go

alone all the way.

— Robert Creeley

15. Yours

I am yours as the summer air at evening is

Possessed by the scent of linden blossoms,

As the snowcap gleams with light

Lent it by the brimming moon.

Without you I’d be an unleafed tree

Blasted in a bleakness with no Spring.

Your love is the weather of my being.

What is an island without the sea?

— Daniel Hoffman

16. Love in a Glance

It happened in a glance,

Two souls colliding by chance.

The dance of the heartbeat, the beginning of a melody,

In falling together, we found the greatest remedy.

Like petals falling in gentle graces,

We saw love in each other’s faces.

In your touch, the world’s anew,

Falling in love, forever true.

— Trisha Chakraborty

Heart-touching Poems to Make Her Fall in Love with You

17. If Only She Knew

She has her own special way

Of turning around my terrible day.

She makes all the bad things go away

The second that she says hey.

And when I look into her eyes,

I see pure beauty with no disguise.

Just a glance at her makes my heartbeat rise.

I know for a fact that these feelings aren’t lies.

If only she knew

How much my love for her grew,

Maybe, just maybe, we could start something new,

And then I’d never feel blue.

And if beauty were inches, she’d go on for miles.

I’d better catch her before I go out of style.

I’m going to let my heart be my dial

So I can tell her what I’ve been feeling for a while.

— Matthew O’Reilly

18. Serendipitous Love

We met by chance

Like it was meant to be

Our love was serendipitous

As clear as the deep blue sea

Our souls were intertwined

Before we even knew

Now we’re lost in love

And it feels so true

Our love is a journey

That we’re taking together

With every step we take

Our love grows stronger, forever

— Unknown

19. The Miles That Separate

Miles that separate

Friends that discriminate

Circumstances that kept us apart

And those people who broke our hearts

The feelings that I was scared to show

The ones that you always made known

The good times and the bad,

The happy and the sad

You never gave up even when I would

You never let go even though I said you should

You said you love me and I believe it’s true

And now I just need to say,

Baby, I love you too

As the days went by, I began to find

That this feeling inside was one I could no longer deny

You amaze me in every way

You continuously take my breath away

You know me better than I know myself

It’s as if I’m a book

That you have read inside and out

You know when I’m happy, and when I’m sad

You even know when the little things make me mad

You’ve won my heart, proved yourself true

Babe, I don’t know how you did it,

But you made me fall head over heals for you.

— Sarah McColl

20. Happy In Love

How happy I am to be in love with you.

I want to scream from my lungs till I’m breathless and blue.

I want the world to know how excited I am

To be in love with this gorgeous, perfect man.

How lucky I am; I feel crazy inside.

I’m riding the big roller coaster of pride.

My mind bombarded with thoughts of you.

Is this the beginning of something new?

How creative I am when it comes to romance,

But you are my music, and I want to dance.

I arouse to your passion; you spice up my esires.

Each pulse in my body burns through me like fires.

How smitten I am with those eyes of green.

That run through my heart like the deepest ravine.

And what of your smile, makes me weak at the knees,

Sweeps me off my feet like a powerful breeze

— Shelagh Bullman

21. Love of My Life

I fell in love with her smile;

It’s what makes mine.

She brings chills to my eyes;

I’ve never seen a more beautiful sight.

She changed my life;

She’s the only reason I’m alive.

I love our connection,

But I don’t think she’ll be mine.

She is like an addiction;

I need her in my life.

She was there when no one else was;

She’s a gift and a prize.

She may be very pretty,

But nothing like the great beauty on the inside.

She lightens up my world,

And I love her to the sky.

Wherever life takes me,

She is the love of my life.

— Sage

22. Feelings for You

Love is like the heart that beats within yourself.

My love for you grows stronger each day, that I see you.

My heart grows weaker every time we touch.

My knees grow weaker every time we kiss.

My life grows more satisfying with you by my side.

— Florence

23. Secret Admirer

I’ve never been the type to say what I feel

So basically I keep everything inside

And with you it was no different

I want to tell you, believe me I’ve tried

But there’s part of me that just can’t take that chance

So I doubt that you’ll ever know

Which may be fine with you, but it’s hurting me

I choose not to show it though

I guess I’m your secret admirer

That name seems to fit just right

I don’t know what I like about you

But you’re on my mind, day and night

Maybe it’s the way you look

So sexy I can’t get enough

Or how you make me feel when you come around

I instantly forget all other stuff

Maybe it’s the way you say my name

Or maybe it’s the way you smile

Then again it might just be everything

Getting to know you seems worth my while

But I guess I’ll never know what it is

My true feelings I could never reveal to you

I’ll just admire you from a distance

I’m not sure what else there is to do

— Mandy

“I Am Falling in Love” Poems for Him

24. How Do I Love Thee? (Sonnet 43)

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight

For the ends of being and ideal grace.

I love thee to the level of every day’s

Most quiet need, by sun and candle-light.

I love thee freely, as men strive for right.

I love thee purely, as they turn from praise.

I love thee with the passion put to use

In my old griefs, and with my childhood’s faith.

I love thee with a love I seemed to lose

With my lost saints. I love thee with the breath,

Smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose,

I shall but love thee better after death.

— Elizabeth Barrett Browning

25. Ode to the Unexpected Crush

I didn’t expect to feel this way

But here I am, every day

Thinking of you, my unexpected crush

You make my heart flutter and rush

Your smile is like the sun’s first light

Your laughter is a symphony delight

And when you’re near, my heart takes flight

With you, everything feels just right

I know not if you feel the same

Or if my love for you is in vain

But I’ll cherish these feelings deep inside

And let my heart be your guide

— Anonymous

26. Say Yes

Say yes, and we could surf the highest waves,

Your hand in mine, never losing faith.

We could climb Mt. Everest, and as we gasp for air,

You’ll say you love me,

And I you.

We could do handstands in the sky,

And you’ll catch me when I fall.

I’ll take you to the stars and leave you in utter awe.

And though standing on a comet with you is absolutely reckless,

Loving you is even more so; but I’m happily helpless.

Say yes, and some days will be not only spring,

But we will endure the harsh days winter will bring.

Together we will face somber rainy days,

But with you by my side we can wait for summer’s sunny rays.

We will know what makes each other cringe,

But hey, we’ll take it inch by inch.

And though some days you will be too tired to fly with me,

I will heal your broken wings.

‘Cause our love will exceed that of the highest degree,

And we will take willingly what life brings.

So say yes,

And take my hand; we will learn to tango.

Every step we will master.

— Melanie

27. Why I Chose You

I’ve always underestimated myself,

Always tried to humble myself,

But when it came to true affection.

Settling was out of the question

I used to settle for the ones in my league,

Continually thinking that my game was weak.

So what if she’s just alright?

It’s just a girl, am I not right?

But this is love we’re talking about,

A force larger than all doubts.

This girl could be my wife.

She could reflect my entire life.

And so when I saw the perfect one,

I thought, it’s her or none.

Might as well give it a shot.

For once I’ll be the man I’m not.

I chose her because she was the best.

I fell in love with her; God knows the rest.

Convincing myself I’m more than a mess,

God gave me perfection and nothing less.

— Mina Milad

28. My Love

How do I describe

My love for you?

How can I explain

That this is true?

Love is a funny thing

We’ll never understand,

But hear this truth ring:

I’m in love with you.

These butterflies,

Shy smiles,

Late nights.

Thoughts are constantly

About you.

I can’t tell you

All the times

This heart beats faster,

Even when you’re out of view.

Always in my thoughts,

Always in my dreams.

A life without you would

Tear me apart at the seams.

It’s you who keeps me up all night

And gets me through the day.

It seems to me that there

Is only one thing left to say.

I’ve said it already,

But to make sure you know it’s true,

I’ll say how I feel:

I’m completely in love with you

— Lily Hart

29. Starting Over

You have given me hope for a better tomorrow

like an angel guiding me out of my sorrow.

My fears I want to let go

but can my past I forgo?

I ask you this as you have my heart

will you always be there so we may never part?

I don’t have much to give

but I will give you my every day to live.

I love life and what it has to give

because through the depths of sorrow I have learnt to live.

— Tasneem Karimjee

30. Falling in Love Unexpectedly

Love came when I least expected

And with it, my heart was infected

With a joy I cannot contain

And a love that feels so insane

I never thought I’d find a love like this

One that fills me with so much bliss

But now that you’re here, I feel complete

And with you, my heart skips a beat

— Anonymous

31. When Love Begins

I always knew that love would come find me someday,

but never did I know that it would be you who was headed my way.

You caught me off guard and took me by surprise,

but you simply captivated me, the same way you do when I look into your eyes.

It’s true that every good and perfect gift is from above.

You were presented to me as a beautifully packaged gift full of humor, talent, intelligence, beauty and love.

“It isn’t finding the perfect person but learning to see an imperfect person perfectly.”

We all have our flaws, but when I view you through my eyes, perfection is all I see.

From when you laugh to when you’re upset, I still love the little things you do,

especially hearing you laugh and seeing your nose wrinkle the same way mine does. too.

Coming into this relationship has been hard at times, but we’ve made it through.

I know as long as we’re on this journey together, there’s nothing that we can’t do.

Sometimes I wonder if what we have is too good to be true.

Too scared to get my heart broken and scared of the thought of losing you,

but in the end, I trust in the author and perfecter of what I believe

because what we ask for in Him, we in return shall receive.

“Where your treasure is, your heart will be also” is how the saying goes.

I may not know what tomorrow may bring, for God is the only one who knows.

The one thing I do know is that you are my one and only,

a treasure in my heart that I want to devote my whole life to completely.

I know I don’t need to prove my feelings to know they’re true

because what I’ve known in my past doesn’t come close to the experience I’ve shared with you.

I’ve had the experience of being in relationships before,

however, this is the first time I’ve been truly happy… I couldn’t ask for anything more.

It’s an honor to know that I am yours, as you are mine,

and I trust God that He’ll bring us together in His beautiful time.

For now, I’ll be waiting patiently for that day when we’ll be together,

that precious moment in time when I’ll say, “It’s you that I want to be with forever.”

God made everything beautiful, precious and new,

just as beautiful and precious as the day will be, when I look into your eyes and say, “I Love You.”

— Florence

32. Silence Is Golden

They say silence is Golden,

I believe it is true,

Because in that Golden silence,

my thoughts occur of you.

You are the flame in my candle

that lights the darkness of my room,

You are the scented flowers

that makes my heart full bloom.

You are the butterflies

that flicker in my stomach all day long,

When I know I will be holding you

before my day is done.

You are the stars that shimmer and shine,

You light up the skies above

In this Golden silence

it’s truly you I love.

You are the thunder of the night,

your lightning strikes whenever,

Into my soul that makes me whole,

and excites my heart forever.

You are my paradise, my oceans wide,

My mountains standing tall,

So in this Golden Silence

I love you most of all.

— Shelagh Bullman

33. Unexpectedly Falling in Love

Unexpectedly, you came into my life

And turned my world upside down

With every moment we spend together

My heart leaps and I’m spellbound

I never thought I’d find love like this

It’s a dream come true

With you, my heart is complete

And I know that you feel it too

— Anonymous

34. Feelings

So how do you release how you feel?

To make sure that someone knows that it’s real,

You start at your stomach, where the butterflies roll,

And that sends a message right to your soul.

From your soul, it moves through you blood,

And it enters your heart like a flood.

From there, it sits in your heart, awaiting its fate,

But you better release it soon, or it will be too late.

So how do you let your feelings out? Look in your heart.

It is there you will see that you should have looked there from the start.

— James Pritsky

35. Until You

I was miserable until you.

The day that we met I was thinking of not going out at all.

Lucky I did because now I have you in my life.

I was sad, depressed, and didn’t care about anything.

Then you showed up and turned my world upside down.

You turned my frown upside down.

No one has been able to do that in a long time.

I look at you and you look back.

You ask me what is wrong.

I say nothing, I’ve just been wondering where you have been all my life.

You say that you were wondering the same thing about me.

I smile and think that you are juts perfect.

I tell you:

Until you I wanted my world to end.

Until you I had nothing to look forward to in the day.

Until you I was just part of the crowd.

Now that I have you all of that is juts is the opposite,

no one can ever change that

Now that you are here,

you have completed me and my life.

— Nicole Brown

Poems are the most unique way to express your feelings. They not only help you open up easily but also convey everything you want to. To write one yourself and create an intimate glimpse into your heart, check out the tips below.

Tips on Writing a Poem About Falling in Love

Begin reciting a few classic love poems written by popular poets. Choose a style of poetry that suits your personality, relationship, and situation the best. Try to think about all the feelings that you wish to confess. Refrain from using too many metaphors and cliche lines. Incorporate personal references into the poem. Always proofread your poem before reciting or handing it over to your special one.

With such a collection of “falling in love” poems, you can easily express what you truly feel for the most special person in your life. These poems will translate all of your sentiments into words and make your confession sound effortless. With thoughts of admiration and yearning, share a few romantic poems and make the heart of your beloved flutter like never before.