50+ David Goggins Quotes to Kickstart Your Day with Enthusiasm

David Goggins, known as the toughest man on the planet, has always proved to be an inspiration for all. Despite facing a lot of challenges during childhood, his faith in hard work never faltered, which made him achieve remarkable things. He is a retired US Navy SEAL, author, triathlete, motivational speaker, and author — in short, he is the jack of all trades!

His book, Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds, talks about the adversities he faced growing up and how he conquered his dreams with hard work and perseverance despite facing so many challenges. His words strike the right chord through the heart, oozing motivation in one’s heart and soul! Here are some motivational David Goggins quotes you can bookmark to get your daily dose of inspiration!

Famous David Goggins Quotes

1. "You are in danger of living a life so comfortable and soft that you will die without ever realizing your true potential."



2. “From the time you take your first breath, you become eligible to die. You also become eligible to find your greatness and become the one warrior.”



3. "Denial is the ultimate comfort zone."



4. "If you can get through things that you hate to do, on the other side is greatness."



5. "The most important conversations you’ll ever have are the ones you’ll have with yourself."



6. "Pain unlocks a secret doorway in the mind, one that leads to both peak performance and beautiful silence."



7. "Suffering is a test. That's all it is. Suffering is the true test of life."



8. “Never let people who choose the path of least resistance steer you away from your chosen path of most resistance.”



9. "The only thing more contagious than a good attitude is a bad one."

10. "Most wars are won or lost in our own heads."



11. “You want to be uncommon amongst uncommon people. Period.”



12. "Most of us sweep our failures and evil secrets under the rug, but when we run into problems, that rug gets lifted up, and our darkness re-emerges, floods our soul, and influences the decisions which determine our character."



13. "Human beings change through study, habit, and stories... when you’re driven, whatever is in front of you, whether it’s racism, sexism, injuries, divorce, depression, obesity, tragedy, or poverty, becomes fuel for your metamorphosis."



14. “You are giving up instead of getting hard! Tell the truth about the real reasons for your limitations and you will turn that negativity, which is real, into jet fuel. Those odds stacked against you will become a damn runway!”



15. “If you want to be one of the few to defy those trends in our ever-softening society, you will have to be willing to go to war with yourself and create a whole new identity, which requires an open mind.”



16. “The more things you can do to get outside of that zone that makes you feel good, the stronger your mind is going to get… It’s not fun, but now my mind is used to it.”



17. "A lot of us don’t know about another world that exists for us because it’s on the other side of suffering. That’s the real growth in life."



18. "Life is the most brutal endurance sport of all time!"



19. "I thought I’d solved a problem when really I was creating new ones by taking the path of least resistance."



20. "Refused to compromise who I was to conform to their unwritten rules."

David Goggins Quotes on Success

21. “The vast majority of us are slaves to our minds. Most don’t even make the first effort when it comes to mastering their thought process because it’s a never-ending chore and impossible to get right every time.”



22. “Everyone fails sometimes and life isn’t supposed to be fair, much less bend to your every whim.”



23. “In every failure there is something to be gained, even if it’s only practice for the next test you’ll have to take. Because that next test is coming. That’s a guarantee.”



24. "You must recognize what you are about to do, highlight what you do not like about it, and spend time visualizing each and every obstacle you can."



25. “I knew that the confidence I’d managed to develop didn’t come from a perfect family or God-given talent. It came from personal accountability which brought me self-respect, and self-respect will always light a way forward.”



26. "There is no more time to waste. Hours and days evaporate like creeks in the desert. That’s why it’s okay to be cruel to yourself as long as you realize you’re doing it to become better."



27. “Nobody cares what you did yesterday. What have you done today to better yourself?”



28. "Always be ready to adjust, recalibrate, and stay after it to become better, somehow."



29. “Don’t focus on what you think you deserve. Take aim at what you are willing to earn.”



30. "If you want to master the mind and remove your governor, you’ll have to become addicted to hard work. Because passion and obsession, even talent, are only useful tools if you have the work ethic to back them up."

31. “If you’re willing to suffer, and I mean suffer, your brain and body once connected together, can do anything.”



32. “We don’t rise to the level of our expectations, we fall to the level of our training.”



33. “A warrior is a guy that goes, I’m here again today. I’ll be here again tomorrow and the next day. It’s a person who puts no limit on what’s possible.”



34. "It’s going to be hard work, discipline, and the non-cognitive skills – hard work, dedication, sacrifice – that will set you apart."



35. "People take classes on self-help, mental toughness, breathing control – the only way to get tougher is to put yourself in hellacious situations."



36. “Know why you’re in the fight to stay in the fight! And never forget that all emotional and physical anguish is finite!”



37. "Before you start a goal – let’s take care of our insecurities because they are going to surface when you put yourself in the crucible and you’re suffering."

David Goggins Quotes on Discipline

38. “I don’t stop when I’m tired, I stop when I’m done.”



39. "It's a lot more than mind over matter. It takes relentless self-discipline to schedule suffering into your day, every day."



40. “Greatness pulls mediocrity into the mud. Get out there and get after it.”



41. “Mental toughness is a lifestyle.”



42. "We all have the ability to come from nothing to something."



43. “If you choose to do something, attack it.”



44. “It’s possible to transcend anything that doesn’t kill you.”



45. "The ticket to victory often comes down to bringing your very best when you feel your worst."



46. "My happiness is my reflection on the suffering during my journey and knowing that I never quit nor was I guided by anybody on this earth."



47. “You have to build calluses on your brain just like how you build calluses on your hands. Callus your mind through pain and suffering.”



48. "You may lose the battle of the morning but don't lose the war of the day."

Motivational Quotes by David Goggins

50. "Always be ready to adjust, recalibrate, and stay after it to become better, somehow."

51. “When you think that you are done, you’re only 40% in to what your body’s capable of doing. That’s just the limits that we put on ourselves.”



52. "The hero is you."



54. "It may be satisfactory, but that's another word for mediocrity."



56. “Only you can master your mind, which is what it takes to live a bold life filled with accomplishments most people consider beyond their capability.”



57. "The more things you can do to get outside of that zone that makes you feel good, the stronger your mind is going to get. It’s not fun, but now my mind is used to it."



59. "Fear is my ultimate guide."



60. "It’s funny, humans tend to hatch our most challenging goals and dreams, the ones that demand our greatest effort yet promise absolutely nothing when we are tucked into our comfort zones."



61. "We can’t control all the variables in our lives. It’s about what we do with opportunities revoked or presented to us that determine how a story ends."



62. "We all need small sparks, small accomplishments in our lives to fuel the big ones. Think of your small accomplishments as kindling. When you want a bonfire, you don’t start by lighting a big log. You collect some witch’s hair—a small pile of hay or some dry, dead grass. You light that, and then add small sticks and bigger sticks before you feed your tree stump into the blaze. Because it’s the small sparks, which start small fires, that eventually build enough heat to burn the whole fucking forest down."



63. "Become a savage and live life on your own terms."



64. “Your entitled mind is dead weight. Cut it loose. Don’t focus on what you think you deserve. Take aim on what you are willing to earn!”



65. “I was the sum total of the obstacles I’d overcome.”



66. "No one is going to come help you. No one is coming to save you."

Advertisement

Life is like a roller-coaster — full of ups and downs — and can throw a curveball anytime! When going through a difficult time, it’s important to surround ourselves with positive people and thoughts. This helps one stay motivated and find a silver lining even in the most challenging situation. Having said that, our list of inspirational David Goggins quotes serves as a reminder that when one is determined enough, one can achieve anything in life! In short, “When the going gets tough, the tough gets going!” — so hold your head high and weather any storm that comes your way with full motivation!