Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 9: Salman Khan’s film continues poor run; afternoon shows provide no improvement

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 9: Sikandar has been a part of the box office race for more than a week. Led by Salman Khan, the action drama features him in the lead role of Sanjay Rajkot, who locks horns with Sathyaraj's character, Minister Pradhan. On the ninth day of its release, Sikandar continues to trend poorly in mid-day and hasn't witnessed any improvement in afternoon shows.

Sikandar Shows No Improvement In Afternoon Shows On Day 9

Mid-Day trends of Sikandar suggest that it has failed to bring any improvement in afternoon shows on the ninth day at the box office. The mass action drama has witnessed a similar trend as it did in the morning.

Salman Khan's headliner is expected to earn in the range of Rs 1 crore on the second Monday, which will be the lowest figure of its theatrical run so far. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the latest actioner has collected Rs 93.75 crore in eight days. With its lackluster performance, Sikandar is heading towards a disappointing end.

Sikandar Loses Screens Ahead Of Jaat's Arrival

Sikandar, which was released on March 30, 2025, on the occasion of Eid, has been losing screen counts during its theatrical run. For a Salman Khan movie, it is not an impressive performance. AR Murugadoss's helmer will further get impacted by the arrival of Jaat. Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture will compete with the Sunny Deol-starrer starting from April 10 at the box office.

Sikandar received negative word of mouth among cinephiles. Critics have panned the film for its outdated storyline, poor dialogue delivery, and other factors. It is being considered as one of the weakest movies of Salman Khan in recent times.

Sikandar In Cinemas

