On January 9, Pinkvilla reported that Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon are in talks to come on board Neeraj Pandey’s next feature film, scheduled to go on floors in Summer 2025. Soon after, Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to deny his involvement in the feature film. However, it’s life coming a full circle, as Manoj Bajpayee is indeed teaming up with Neeraj Pandey on a feature film and it’s scheduled to go on floors on April 18 in Mumbai.

Advertisement

However, there is a change of cast. A source shares, “The yet untitled Neeraj Pandey film was initially set to be made with Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon in lead. However, the dates of Kay Kay Menon didn’t match with the shoot dates, following which he had to pass on the film. It has now been re-casted with Saqib Saleem. The film begins in Mumbai with a marathon schedule on April 18,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that the film is a one-location thriller, and rides on a formidable ensemble much like all Neeraj Pandey films. “While Neeraj Pandey is creatively spearheading the film, it will mark the directorial debut of Ritesh Shah. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib, the film will also feature Akshay Oberoi in a key role,” the source adds.

The film would mark the reunion of Manoj and Neeraj after Special 26 and Aiyaary, as also Naam Shabana. While the union of Manoj and Kay Kay would have been ideal, bringing in two powerhouses of talent together, the cast of this yet untitled thriller is still strong enough to spike audience interest for an edge-of-the-seat viewing. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan meets with V. Vijayendra Prasad; Is it for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?