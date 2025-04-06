L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 11: Mohanlal's movie continues SOLID run; adds Rs 3 crore on 2rd Sunday
L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead, grossed Rs 3 crore on 2nd Sunday. Check out the details.
Malayalam movie L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, is ripping the box office these days. The much-loved political action drama has proven to be a blockbuster at the box office.
L2: Empuraan continues stronghold; grosses Rs 3 crore on Day 11
Bagged by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2: Empuraan opened to a historic opening on its release day at the Kerala box office. The movie further witnessed superlative word-of-mouth and became the fastest Malayalam movie to clock over the Rs 50 crore mark in just 5 days.
The movie continued its glorious run further and added Rs 23 crore to the tally from Day 6 to Day 10. As per estimates, the political action drama grossed another Rs 3 crore on the 2nd Sunday (Day 11), taking the total cume to Rs 79 crore gross at the worldwide box office.
It will continue to dominate the box office for a couple of days until the arrival of Vishu releases next weekend. To name a few, Mammooty's Bazooka, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Basil Joseph's Marana Mass, and Naslen's Alapuzzha Gymkhana are releasing on April 10th.
If the movie continues to hold well in the next few weeks, it can potentially hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the Kerala box office.
L2: Empuraan in cinemas
L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.
Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Box Office: With Salman Khan's Sikandar failing to grow from Friday on Saturday, audiences give their loud and clear verdict of total rejection