Box Office: As Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana approaches release, here's analyzing the blockbuster performance of Premalu

After the big release of L2: Empuraan, the sports comedy Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana will soon grace the screens in Kerala. The film is directed by Khalid Rahman and features Naslen K. Gafoor, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Shiva Hariharan, and others in the lead.

The film is made on a low budget of just Rs 20 crores and is scheduled to release on 10 April. Alapuzzha Gymkhana also marks the immediate next venture for lead actor Naslen K. Gafoor, who was seen last year in the blockbuster Premalu and later in I Am Kathalan.

As the Naslen starrer Alapuzzha Gymkhana releases in theaters soon, let’s take a look at his previous blockbuster romantic comedy film Premalu.

The Blockbuster Box Office Performance of Premalu

Premalu became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 and one of the most loved Malayalam films nationwide. The film was directed by Girish A.D. and starred Naslen alongside Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas and Althaf Salim in the lead.

The audience received the film wholeheartedly, which led to a hugely positive word of mouth in favor of the film. Premalu opened with just Rs 0.9 crore Kerala gross at the box office. Thanks to its extremely positive reception, the film saw a massive jump in its daily collection, even on weekdays. The film accelerated to Rs 12.6 crore in its first week only against a budget of nearly Rs 10 crore.

Premalu ran in Kerala theatres for over 2 months, showing its remarkable performance in an era where a film barely runs for a month. This Naslen starrer ended its run with a lifetime India net of Rs 75.37 crore and a blockbuster verdict.

The worldwide collection for Premalu stands at Rs 131.18 crore. Premalu currently stands as the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Following this huge success, a sequel titled Premalu 2 was announced and scheduled to be released on Christmas 2025. Meanwhile, Naslen would also be seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming production directed by Dominic Arun. The currently untitled film also stars Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan among the leads.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

