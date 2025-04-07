Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas admits he is ‘lucky’ to have her: ‘Sometimes we get lost in…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most beloved celebrity couples, and they consistently showcase their love and support for each other — something we absolutely admire. Recently, Nick candidly expressed how lucky he feels to have a partner who truly supports him. His love and affection for wifey Chopra were evident when he made a sweet comment about her.

Advertisement

Nick Jonas candidly shared during an event, "Sometimes we get lost in the moment and kind of lose ourselves while chasing our dreams. The important thing is having a partner who supports you, sees the good in you during tough times, especially when you’re lost in the haze of creativity. I’m certainly lucky to have that."

​Nick Jonas has frequently expressed deep appreciation for his wife, Priyanka Chopra, highlighting her unwavering support in both his personal and professional life.

In an old interview with Filmfare, Nick emphasized the strong bond between their families, noting, "​These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group."

In another interview, Nick Jonas described Priyanka Chopra as his muse, admitting that she is the source of much, if not all, of his inspiration when he writes. He said he feels lucky to have her as a muse and that her support constantly motivates him to keep writing, adding that she is omnipresent in his life.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Nick praised Priyanka as an "incredible partner" who is "fully educated on what to do in any scenario," especially concerning his health challenges with type 1 diabetes. ​

On the work front, Nick Jonas was last seen in the Broadway musical The Last Five Years. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up, including Citadel Season 2, The Bluff, and Heads of State. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, the actor is working on a film with acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas reveals what excited him early in their relationship and you’ll be happy to know it