Aditi Rao Hydari exudes 'Gulabi saadi aani laali laal-laal' vibes in her Rs 96,800 Raw Mango saree—it’s a fusion of three colors

Watching Aditi Rao Hydari serve traditional goals is always a moment to cherish. Taking to her social media handle, the actress dropped stunning saree moments, looking absolutely mesmerizing. Draped in a satin saree, she exuded both elegance and glam, proving once again that six-yard fashion continues to outshine fleeting trends. Curious to know the deets? Keep reading!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest social media post features her slaying in a pink saree known as the Gulbahar saree from the renowned brand Raw Mango. Priced at Rs 96,800, its satin silk shine takes center stage. She styled this exquisite piece with neatly tucked pleats at the waist and the pallu elegantly draped over her shoulder. The saree was beautifully adorned with intricate golden lace detailing along the borders and traditional zardozi motifs scattered across the fabric.

Her saree may seem simple at first glance, but a closer look reveals a stunning fusion of three colored panels—petal pink with a gulkand palla and kamal pink in the pleated front. This unique detailing makes the Aditi-inspired saree a must-have for your wardrobe, ideal for making a statement at family functions.

Now, let’s talk about the blouse. It featured a simple, short-sleeved design with a deep V-neckline, accentuated by golden lace along the neckline and front. While the saree stands as a symbol of traditional elegance, the blouse adds a touch of modernity—proving that both can go hand in hand beautifully.

The Heeramandi actress nailed her look with equally traditional accessories—heavily embellished golden jhumkas that jingled in her ears, while her wrists were adorned with classic kadas. She kept her neck bare, ensuring the look didn’t feel overdone.

As for her makeup, Aditi kept it subtle yet striking. She went with a perfectly winged eyeliner paired with soft-shaded eyeshadow. A rosy blush gave her cheekbones a radiant glow, and her lips were painted in a nude-toned light pink lipstick. Her voluminous, loosely waved tresses were parted down the middle and left open, cascading below her shoulders to add the perfect finishing touch. She completed the look with a pair of heels.

This Aditi Rao Hydari look is all about keeping things minimal yet impactful—traditional yet modern. Just the perfect combination to leave a lasting impression. Save it for later!

