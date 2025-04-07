Captain America Brave New World North America Box Office Update: Anthony Mackie's movie sets eyes on USD 200 million plus domestic finish

After eight weekends in theaters, Captain America: Brave New World is on the verge of hitting a major milestone at the domestic box office. The film, which marks Anthony Mackie’s first outing as the titular superhero following Chris Evans’ exit, has earned USD 199.1 million so far and is expected to cross the USD 200 million mark next.

Advertisement

This past weekend, the film collected USD 1.4 million, with a 52.2 percent drop in revenue from the previous weekend as it faced competition from A Minecraft Movie. It also saw a further drop in theater count, losing over 600 screens on Friday. Despite the slowdown, a domestic finish between USD 200 million and USD 205 million is now within reach.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows Sam Wilson as he takes up the shield from Steve Rogers. The plot sees him uncovering a conspiracy involving the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford, who transforms into the Red Hulk.

Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Xosha Roquemore, and Giancarlo Esposito round out the cast. While critics were initially divided on the plot, the ensemble's performances—especially those of Mackie and Ford—received praise.

Advertisement

Brave New World was released globally on the Valentine’s Day weekend, February 14. So far, it has made USD 411 million worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Development on the installment began in 2021, shortly after the success of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The project went through several rewrites and reshoots to better convey the complex narrative and introduce new characters, including Esposito’s mystery role.

While not a runaway hit, Captain America: Brave New World has held its own in a competitive box office space featuring titles like Snow White, Mickey 17, and more. With the respectable USD 200 million domestic mark looming, it proves that audiences are still invested in the Captain America franchise—something many argued wouldn’t be the case without Evans, who defined the role for many years.

Brave New World marks a steady if not breakout, entry in the evolving post–Steve Rogers era of the MCU.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Captain America Brave New World Review: Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford hold their own in a Marvel movie that offers very little fun and thrill