90 Mother-Daughter Poems That Exude Pure Essence of Love
Dive into the vast ocean of love by reciting some heart-warming mother-daughter poems. We assure you that every stanza will make you smile wide in glory.
The bond between a mother and daughter needs no introduction. It is a beautiful relationship cherished for life and fueled by unconditional love. A mother is not only every girl’s best friend but also her confidante, role model, mentor, and guide who stands like a rock through thick and thin. She offers infinite care and love and nobody can ever be her substitute. To define the relationship better, you can look upto some mother-daughter poems. They capture the real essence of their bond and bring the intensity of her love to life.
Every heartfelt verse weaves tales of genuine emotions and sentiments that couldn’t be expressed easily. To make your daughter/mom feel precious and appreciated, take a look at our carefully selected poems.
Heartfelt Mother-Daughter Poems
1. Other Half
A daughter is someone,
you may always depend,
With a beautiful heart,
She’s your very close friend.
About anything, you may,
open and talk,
Seek helpful advice,
during a refreshing nice walk.
Her closeness will comfort you,
when you’re just feeling down,
Understands you so well,
every expression and frown.
A daughter is someone,
you may joke with and laugh,
She is clearly,
your other half.
— Unknown
2. My Heart
She's always been there for me.
Just talking to her can make me happy.
She tells me of the hard times she's been through
In hopes that I won't go through them too.
She's an independent woman of stature and grace.
She has beautiful eyes and a lovely face,
An audacious strength from deep inside.
In her I know I can confide.
She's my guardian angel who'll always be
A very special part of me.
She takes pride in caring for her kin.
She gives us hope and things to believe in.
If I didn't have her there for me,
I wouldn't be half the woman I turned out to be.
I Love You, Mom
— Sharlynn N. Manning
3. I Am Much Too Alone in This World, Yet Not Alone
I am much too alone in this world, yet not alone
enough
to truly consecrate the hour.
I am much too small in this world, yet not small
enough
to be to you just object and thing,
dark and smart.
I want my free will and want it accompanying
the path which leads to action;
and wants during times that beg questions,
where something is up,
to be among those in the know,
or else be alone.
I want to mirror your image to its fullest perfection,
never be blind or too old
to uphold your weighty wavering reflection.
I want to unfold.
Nowhere I wish to stay crooked, bent;
for there I would be dishonest, untrue.
I want my conscience to be
true before you;
want to describe myself like a picture I observed
for a long time, one close up,
like a new word I learned and embraced,
like the everyday jug,
like my mother’s face,
like a ship that carried me along
through the deadliest storm.
— Rainer Maria Rilke
4. Just Like You
So from now to the time
You are grey just like me
Darling, sing to your babes
As I sang to thee;
They shall grow to be kind,
To be honest and true;
They shall grow to be wonderful,
Just like you.
— Anonymous
5. She
She
Saunters into the room
…and in and out of my life
…with perfect casualness
Flickers the sometimes sunshine of her smile
upon me…
Rebellion and attitude and radiance
…amplify the demise of young compliance
…and chubby cuteness
Now dreaded moods –
…storms in teacups and cataclysms
…whirl her entourage to her personal rhythms
reminiscence of my little girl
…metamorphosed into the burgeoning beauty
…of this young woman
She is…
my daughter.
— Unknown
6. I Can Count On You
Mom, whenever I feel weak,
I can count on you.
Your deep strength seems endless.
You let me draw on it,
you freely give it,
and I recover.
Mom whenever I stray from the path,
I can count on you.
You’re here for me.
You help me find my way back
to what’s right
and honest and worthwhile.
Mom whenever I get
too wrapped up in me, me, me,
I can count on you.
You quickly bring me back to earth,
reminding me of the importance
of love and service to others.
Everyone should have
a role model like you, Mom.
I love you,
and I want you to know:
you can count on me.
— Joanna Fuchs
7. Because You're My Mom
Because you are my mom, you loved me before I was ever seen.
You thanked God for this miracle, this little human being.
So exciting, yet fragile it all must have seemed to you then.
Hearing my little heart beat inside you, now life begins.
Because you are my mom, no pain was too great for you to bear.
Now you're a mother and I your child with joys and pains to share.
And so into this world my life began, each breath now on my own.
One day we will look back at just how much I've grown.
Because you are my mom, you worried for me within your every bone.
You finally let go of my little hand to take my first steps on my own.
Because you are my mom, you showed me through the years
To care about others and their feelings and the things they hold dear.
Because you are my mom, you taught me right from wrong,
Understanding that my faith in God will forever keep me strong,
Showing me that being my own person is the only tool I'll need
When morals and values are your foundation to succeed.
Because you are my mom, you loved me enough to also be my friend.
You would be right there in ways that no one could see or ever comprehend.
When there was no way I thought you could ever understand,
There you would be, non-judging and willing to lend a hand.
Because you are my mom, God's gift to me was you
As your daughter, I will always love you
And promise to be true.
I thank you for so many things, and will try to never make you sad or blue.
Because you are my mom, and one day I will be a mother too,
I pray I never forget all that you've been through.
I am your daughter, and in your image I am proud to be.
By the grace of God you were created, and then I came to be.
— Linda Arlene Fassett
8. Loved By All
High as the sky
Deep as the sea
Is how much you are
Loved by the family
Wide as the desert
Long as the eucalyptus
Is how much you are
Loved by all of us.
— Anonymous
9. To My Mother
Because I feel that, in the Heavens above,
The angels, whispering to one another,
Can find, among their burning terms of love,
None so devotional as that of “Mother,”
Therefore by that dear name I long have called you—
You who are more than mother unto me,
And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you
In setting my Virginia’s spirit free.
My mother—my own mother, who died early,
Was but the mother of myself; but you
Are mother to the one I loved so dearly,
And thus are dearer than the mother I knew
By that infinity with which my wife
Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life.
— Edgar Allan Poe
10. My Miracle Mother
Mom, I look at you
and see a walking miracle.
Your unfailing love without limit,
your ability to soothe my every hurt,
the way you are on duty, unselfishly,
every hour, every day,
makes me so grateful
that I am yours, and you are mine.
With open arms and open heart,
with enduring patience and inner strength,
you gave so much for me,
sometimes at your expense.
You are my teacher,
my comforter, my encourager,
appreciating all, forgiving all.
Sometimes I took you for granted, Mom,
but I don’t now, and I never will again.
I know that everything I am today
relates to you and your loving care.
I gaze in wonder
as I watch you being you—
my miracle, my mother.
— Joanna Fuchs
11. The Mother and Daughter
A Mother always protects her daughter.
In the same way a daughter loves her mother.
They are always there to help each other,
Whenever they need one another.
A Mother always has to think twice,
Once for herself and once for her child.
No Mother wanted her daughter to get worst,
Because she want to give her only the best.
They will never be alone. Together forever,
They will never leave each other,
Because that's what mothers and daughters,
Promised to one another.
— Unknown
12. I Will Have to Wait ‘Till I’m Mother
I struggle so deeply
to understand
how someone can
pour their entire soul
blood and energy
into someone
without wanting
anything in
return
I will have to wait till I’m a mother
— Rupi Kaur
13. Wise Mother
You didn’t talk a lot, Mom;
“I love you” was pretty rare,
But when I needed mothering,
You were always there.
I could always count on you, Mom
To do what’s good and right.
I’d see your wisdom and the truth,
So we’d rarely have to fight.
You were strong enough, yet gentle enough
To be the perfect mother;
If I could search the whole wide world,
I wouldn’t pick any other.
— Joanna Fuchs
14. Bella
My wonderful daughter, delight of my heart,
I hope that you know you’re both lovely and smart.
I cherish you dearly for the person you are,
You have passion and caring that will carry you far.
Wherever you go you’ll be watched by my love,
And we’ll always be close like a hand in a glove.
May the years treat you kindly, may laughter hold sway,
And I’m here for you always if your blue skies turn gray.
— Amanda R
15. Rock Me to Sleep
Backward, turn backward, O Time, in your flight,
Make me a child again just for tonight!
Mother, come back from the echoless shore,
Take me again to your heart as of yore;
Kiss from my forehead the furrows of care,
Smooth the few silver threads out of my hair;
Over my slumbers your loving watch keep;—
Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!
Backward, flow backward, O tide of the years!
I am so weary of toil and of tears,—
Toil without recompense, tears all in vain,—
Take them, and give me my childhood again!
I have grown weary of dust and decay,—
Weary of flinging my soul-wealth away;
Weary of sowing for others to reap;—
Rock me to sleep, mother — rock me to sleep!
Tired of the hollow, the base, the untrue,
Mother, O mother, my heart calls for you!
Many a summer the grass has grown green,
Blossomed and faded, our faces between:
Yet, with strong yearning and passionate pain,
Long I tonight for your presence again.
Come from the silence so long and so deep;—
Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!
Over my heart, in the days that are flown,
No love like mother-love ever has shone;
No other worship abides and endures,—
Faithful, unselfish, and patient like yours:
None like a mother can charm away pain
From the sick soul and the world-weary brain.
Slumber’s soft calms o’er my heavy lids creep;—
Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!
Come, let your brown hair, just lighted with gold,
Fall on your shoulders again as of old;
Let it drop over my forehead tonight,
Shading my faint eyes away from the light;
For with its sunny-edged shadows once more
Haply will throng the sweet visions of yore;
Lovingly, softly, its bright billows sweep;—
Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!
Mother, dear mother, the years have been long
Since I last listened your lullaby song:
Sing, then, and unto my soul it shall seem
Womanhood’s years have been only a dream.
Clasped to your heart in a loving embrace,
With your light lashes just sweeping my face,
Never hereafter to wake or to weep;—
Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!
— Elizabeth Akers Allen
16. B (If I Should Have a Daughter)
If I should have a daughter, instead of mom, she’s going to call me Point B,
because that way she knows that no matter what happens,
at least she can always find her way to me.
And I am going to paint the Solar Systems on the backs of her hands,
so she has to learn the entire universe before she can say ‘Oh, I know that like the back of my hand’
And she’s going to learn that this life will hit you,
hard,
in the face,
wait for you to get back up, just so it can kick you in the stomach
but getting the wind knocked out of you is the only way to remind your lungs how much they like the taste of air.
There is hurt, fear that cannot be fixed by band aids or poetry
so the first time she realizes that Wonder Woman isn’t coming
I’ll make sure she knows she does not have to wear the cape all by herself
because no matter how wide you stretch your fingers,
your hands will always be too small to catch all the pain you want to heal.
Believe me, I’ve tried
And baby, I’ll tell her, don’t keep your nose up in the air like that
I know that trick, I’ve done it a million times
You’re just smelling for smoke so you can follow the trail
back to a burning house so you can find the boy who lost everything in the fire
to see if you can save him.
Or else find the boy who lit the fire in the first place to see if you can change him
But I know she will anyway, so instead, I’ll always keep an extra supply of chocolate
and rainboots nearby.
Because there is no heartbreak that chocolate can’t fix.
Ok, there’s a few heartbreaks that chocolate can’t fix,
but that’s what the rainboots are for because rain will
wash away everything if you let it.
I want her to look at the world through the underside of a glass bottomed boat
To look through a microscope at the galaxies that exist on the pinpoint of a human mind
Because that’s the way my mom taught me.
That there’ll be days like this
that there’s be days like this my mama said
When you open your hands to catch, and wind up with only blisters and bruises.
When you step out of the phone booth and try to fly
And the very people you want to save are the ones standing on your cape
When your boots will fill with rain and you’ll be up to your knees in disappointment
and those are the very days you have all the more reason to say thank you
because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop
kissing the shoreline no matter how many times it is sent away.
You will put the win in winsome … lose some
You will put the star in starting over and over.
And no matter how many landmines erupt in a minute
be sure your mind lands on the beauty of this funny place called life.
And yes, on a scale from one to overtrusting, I am pretty damn naive.
But I want her to know that this world is made out of sugar.
It can crumble so easily.
But don’t be afraid to stick your tongue out and taste it.
Baby, I’ll tell her, remember your mama is a worrier
and your papa is a warrior.
And you’re the girl with small hands and big eyes who never stops asking for more.
Remember that good things come in threes and so do bad things and
always apologize when you’ve done something wrong
but don’t you ever apologize for the way your eyes refuse to stop shining,
your voice is small but don’t ever stop singing.
And when they finally hand you a heartache,
when they slip war and hatred under your door and offer you handouts on street corners
of cynicism and defeat, you tell them that
they
really ought to meet your mother.
— Sarah Kay
Short Poems About Moms And Daughters That’ll Make You Smile
17. To Be a Great Mother
A great mother loves without reason
Through winter, summer, spring, and fall
Her love is unalterable, despite the season.
A great mother knows when to talk
And just how to listen.
She knows when to walk away
And save the battle for another day.
Even when she’s angry
She never takes it out on others.
That’s why only a few women
Can indeed be called great mothers.
Only one woman can be the Best mother,
And Mom, That’s You.
— Anonymous
18. Salt
My mother
Was my first country,
The first place I ever lived.
— Nayyirah Waheed
19. Mothers And Daughters
A reflection of my older self
I will try to avoid at all costs
because although I love you
i never want to be like you
I already have your face
your opinions ingrained in my brain
your ways of bringing me up only bearing me down
I do not need to live the same life as you
— Unknown
20. Mother and Baby
Tired at length of crying,
Laughing, cooing, sighing,
The baby lies so qui’t and still,
Scarce breathing in his sleep;
The mother watches, half-inclined
To hide her face and weep.
— Alexander Posey
21. A Mother
When you’re a child, she walks before you
To set an example.
When you’re a teenager, she walks behind you
To be there should you need her.
When you’re an adult, she walks beside you
So that as two friends you can enjoy life together.
— Unknown
22. Was and Will Be
You look at me
And see who you were,
I look at you
And see who I'll be,
Where once we argued,
Now we pity,
You, for you know who I'll be,
Me, for I know who you were.
— Unknown
23. Wonderful Mother
God made a wonderful mother,
A mother who never grows old;
He made her smile of the sunshine,
And He molded her heart of pure gold;
In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,
In her cheeks fair roses you see;
God made a wonderful mother,
And He gave that dear mother to me.
— Pat O’Reilly
24. Shortest Mother’s Day Poem
You’re my mother,
I would have no other!
— Forest Houtenschil
25. Sunshine
My Mother, my friend so dear,
Throughout my life you’re always near.
A tender smile to guide my way,
You’re the sunshine to light my day.
— Anonymous
26. A Friend
Your arms were always open when I needed a hug.
Your heart understood when I needed a friend.
Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson.
Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly.
— Sarah Malin
27. Daughter, Sent From Heaven
You are the daughter
Parents dream to get
Everyone out there
Is jealous of me I bet
You are the princess
Every mum and dad would love
You are our little angel
Sent from the heavens above
— Anonymous
28. The Greatest Love
From the moment
I came into this world,
you gave to me
your heart and soul.
You give up all the time
you have for yourself
just to show to me
how much I mean to you.
Every day and every night
you give to me all your love.
You run to me
when I call your name.
You embrace me
to heal my pain.
The warmth of your touch
will always be in my heart.
Even if the time will come
that God will take you away from me,
I will never forget
your undying love for me.
Your love molds me
to become a person with morality.
Sorry for all the times
that I just made you cry.
Sorry if I can't return
all your love for me.
To all of my imperfections,
your love for me will never change.
Your love for me will always be true,
for your love for me is endless.
I love you, Mom, now and forever.
I'll love you, Mom, until the end of forever.
— Krishna B. Billones
29. You Are An Angel
You are an angel my dear, an angel you’re to us,
An angel who has been sent from heaven on earth.
You were wrapped in silver paper and placed in a beautiful basket,
You looked like this lovely jewel or a diamond placed in a casket.
God sent you to us and we promised him we’ll treat you right,
‘coz you were a gift sent to us under the stars in moonlight.
We love you little daughter, ‘coz you’re an angel from heaven.
— Anonymous
30. Blessing
There is no blessing
Quite so dear…
As a mom like you
To love year after year.
— Anonymous
31. A Thank You Note
You have told me
All the things
I need to hear
Before I knew
I needed to hear them
To be unafraid
Of all the things
I used to fear,
Before I knew
I shouldn’t fear them.
— Lang Leav
32. A Newborn Girl at Passover
Consider one apricot in a basket of them.
It is very much like all the other apricots–
an individual already, skin and seed.
Now think of this day. One you will probably forget.
The next breath you take, a long drink of air.
Holiday or not, it doesn’t matter.
A child is born and doesn’t know what day it is.
The particular joy in my heart she cannot imagine.
The taste of apricots is in store for her.
— Nan Cohen
Inspirational Poems for Mom from Daughter to Make Her Feel Precious
33. I Love You Mommy
Mommy, I love you
More than you see.
You have always been there
When I needed you to be.
I know I don't show
How great my love is,
But I need you to know
All the love of you I have to give.
I wish there was more
For you I could do,
But all I can say
Is how much I love you.
It is deeper than the oceans,
Higher than the sun.
I could shout it forever
And still not be done.
Your smile is a keepsake.
I keep close to my heart
That I open up and treasure
When we are apart.
— Gail M. Russellburg
My Mother gave me my talents and traits.
My Mam taught me to embrace them.
My Mother gave me my fears and doubts.
My Mam taught me to face them.
My Mother gave me my clumsy ways.
My Mam picked me up from the mud.
My Mother gave me my bright blue eyes.
My Mam taught me to see the good.
I am not angry that my Mother gave me away.
I know it was to give me the best.
Adoption is building a family through dedication and love.
For the family I have, I am blessed.
— Ellie C. Hammond
34. A Lullaby for Mother
Mother,
protect your cubs
cup them in your arms
cradle them near your
thumping heart.
Mother,
puff yourself fat
tuck fledglings under
feathery coverings
and sing a lullaby.
Goodnight, goodnight
my dear sweet mothers.
Good morning, good morning
dear sweet owlet daughters
wiping your wide alert eyes
waking up at 9 pm to create
your nocturnal poetry.
Time to engage in pursuit
of field mice and more
tiny morsels forging pellet
bullets to fire at predators
stalking in the shadows.
Good luck, good luck
not all can survive the night.
— Unknown
35. Dear Mom
From the first shine of light
To the first breath of my life,
You have been there from day to night.
Dear Mom, you'll always be my partner in crime.
From my first smile
To my first step,
You have stayed by my side.
Dear Mom, thank you for being my guide.
From broken friendships
To late night laughs,
You have been through all my despairs.
Dear Mom, you've handled this job with class.
From all the good grades in school
To all the low scores at competitions,
You still showered me with comfort.
Dear Mom, thank you for being my savior.
From driving me to the hospital
To overcoming injuries,
You have cured my weaknesses.
Dear Mom, you give me strength.
From starting at the beginning all over again
To traveling around the country,
You always survive.
Dear Mom, thank you for your suggestions.
From tucking me in
To kissing my forehead goodnight,
You have been my heroine.
Dear Mom, you have provided me with pure light.
From giving each other the silent treatment
To talking and hugging it out,
You never fail to give the best advice.
Dear Mom, our relationship will never disrupt.
You are my person.
You are the greatest gift in my life.
Thank you for everything that you do.
Dear Mom, I love you always and forever.
— Nia Ivanov
36. A Mother’s Love
A Mother’s love is something
that no one can explain,
It is made of deep devotion
and of sacrifice and pain,
It is endless and unselfish
and enduring come what may,
For nothing can destroy it
or take that love away,
It is patient and forgiving
when all others are forsaking,
And it never fails or falters
even though the heart is breaking,
It believes beyond believing
when the world around condemns,
And it glows with all the beauty
of the rarest, brightest gems,
It is far beyond defining,
it defies all explanation,
And it still remains a secret
like the mysteries of creation,
A many splendored miracle
man cannot understand
And another wondrous evidence
of God’s tender guiding hand.
— Helen Steiner Rice
37. Dearest Mother
Because of You
Dearest Mother,
You’re the friend I most adore.
You taught me everything I know
and more.
You never abandoned me
when times got tough.
You held my trembling hands
when the waters were rough.
Mother, you’ve always been by my side.
Holding me up
When I wanted to hide.
Because of you,
I now walk with pride.
— Unknown
38. Never Enough
Sometimes I know the words to say to give thanks for all you've done,
but then they fly up and away as quickly as they come.
How could I possibly thank you enough, the one who makes me whole,
the one to whom I owe my life, the forming of my soul?
The one who tucked me in at night, the one who stopped my crying,
the one who was the expert at picking up when I was lying.
The one who saw me off to school and spent sad days alone,
yet magically produced a smile as soon as I came home.
The one who makes such sacrifices to always put me first,
who lets me test my broken wings, in spite of how it hurts.
Who paints the world a rainbow when it's filled with broken dreams,
who explains it all so clearly when nothing is what it seems.
Are there really any words for this? I find this question tough.
Anything I want to say just doesn't seem enough.
What way is there to thank you for your heart, your sweat, your tears,
for ten thousand things you've done for oh so many years.
For changing with me as I changed, accepting all my flaws,
not loving 'cause you had to, but loving just because.
For never giving up on me when your wits had reached its end,
for always being proud of me, for being my best friend.
And so I come to realize, the only way to say,
the only thank you that's enough is clear in just one way.
Look at me before you see what I've become.
Do you see yourself in me, the job that you have done?
All your hopes and all your dreams, the strength that no one sees,
a transfer over many years, your best was to pass me.
Thank you for the gifts you give, for everything you do,
but thank you, Mommy, most of all for making dreams come true.
— Unknown
39. Mommy
You brushed my hair and tucked me in,
Made me laugh for hours on end.
You kissed my boo-boos when I fooled around.
Mommy, you never let me down.
You held my hand as I got my shots
Then took me for ice cream that hit the spot.
You bought me Polly Pockets and Barbies, too.
Mommy, there's no one quite like you.
You held my hand as I walked through the door,
Then you met my teacher as I stared at the floor.
You told me it'd be fun and I'd make friends too,
And for that reason, Mommy, I love you.
You listened to me talk about the drama and boys
Then taught me how to handle it with class and poise.
You spoke with wisdom and of things you know.
You love to hear me say, "Mommy, you told me so."
You love the Lord with all you heart,
And you're kind and gentle and pretty and smart.
If I could be anyone, I'd pick you,
'Cause, Mommy, the world would be better with two of you.
You've taught me so much, with more in store,
And with each day that passes, I love you more.
— Madisyn B.
40. Christmas Eve: My Mother Dressing
My mother was not impressed with her beauty;
once a year she put it on like a costume,
plaited her black hair, slick as cornsilk, down past her hips,
in one rope-thick braid, turned it, carefully, hand over hand,
and fixed it at the nape of her neck, stiff and elegant as a crown,
with tortoise pins, like huge insects,
some belonging to her dead mother,
some to my living grandmother.
Sitting on the stool at the mirror,
she applied a peachy foundation that seemed to hold her down, to trap her,
as if we never would have noticed what flew among us
unless it was weighted and bound in its mask.
Vaseline shined her eyebrows,
mascara blackened her lashes until they swept down like feathers;
her eyes deepened until they shone from far away.
Now I remember her hands, her poor hands, which, even
then were old from scrubbing, whiter on the inside than they should have been,
and hard, the first joints of her fingers, little fattened pads,
the nails filed to sharp points like old-fashioned ink pens, painted a jolly color.
Her hands stood next to her face and wanted to be put away, prayed
for the scrub bucket and brush to make them useful.
And, as I write, I forget the years I watched her
pull hairs like a witch from her chin, magnify
every blotch—as if acid were thrown from the inside.
But once a year my mother
rose in her white silk slip,
not the slave of the house, the woman,
took the ironed dress from the hanger—
allowing me to stand on the bed, so that
my face looked directly into her face,
and hold the garment away from her
as she pulled it down.
— Toi Derricotte
41. Mother o’ Mine
If I were hanged on the highest hill,
Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!
I know whose love would follow me still,
Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!
If I were drowned in the deepest sea,
Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!
I know whose tears would come down to me,
Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!
If I were damned of body and soul,
I know whose prayers would make me whole,
Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!
— Rudyard Kipling
42. Pheidippedes’ Daughter
Long silver girl who slipped easy
and early from the womb’s waters,
whose child-breath was a bird in a cage,
the inhaler in her fist her amulet,
grew tall, beautiful, caught her breath,
outran the hound, the hare, the myth,
the otter, salmon, swallow, hawk,
the river, the road, the track.
She texts again – this time Santiago.
She’s counting seven cities underfoot,
running the bloodlines of language, lineage,
for Ceridwen’s drop of gold, an ear of corn,
to leave the Battle of Marathon and run
through pain and joy with news to the gates of a city,
to arrive at the finishing line, and say,
‘Nenikékamen – We have won.’
— Gillian Clarke
43. My Mother, My Mother
When I was a child I would run
through the backyard while my father
yanked dandelions, daisies, thistles, crabgrass,
mowed, rearranged the stones around the porch—
the task of men, though I didn’t know.
Blushed with cartoons and chocolate milk
one Saturday, I found a bee working
a dandelion for its treasure the way
only God’s creatures can, giving
and giving until all that is left
is the act itself—and there’s faith, too,
my mother used to say in her magnolia lilt.
It comes as it comes—there’s a road to follow.
When I swat the bee, I plea in triumph.
My father, knee-drenched in manhood,
grins and his gold tooth glistens a likely tale.
And when the bee stings my ear,
I run to him screaming as my mother
runs outside hearing her only child’s voice
peel back the wallpaper. She charms my ear
with kisses. This afternoon, I notice a bee
trapped inside the window as my mother
on the phone tries to still her voice
to say her mother has died. I wonder if he can
taste the sadness, the man on TV tells the other.
The bee is so calm. The room enlists
a fresh haunting, and the doorframe bothers.
To believe her when she says—
as the bouquet of yellow roses on the dresser
bows its head and the angles of my clay bloom
with fire—it’ll be okay, is my duty as son.
My mother sits in the hospital in San Antonio,
motherless—my mother is now a mother
without the longest love she’s ever known.
My mother who used to wake up
before the slap of sunrise with my father
to build new rooftops. My mother who wrote
“I pray you have a great day”
on stupid notes tucked in my lunchbox.
My mother who told the white woman
in Ross to apologize for bumping into me
as I knocked over a rack of pantyhose.
My mother who cried in Sea-Tac airport
as I walked through customs, yes-ing
the woman who asks, Is it his first time
moving from home? My mother who looks
at me with glinted simper when the pastor spouts
“disobedient children.” My mother who was told
at a young age she’d never give birth,
barren as she were. My mother, my mother.
What rises inside me, I imagine inside her, although
I’ve never had a mother leave this earth.
I’ve never been without love.
— Luther Hughes
Funny Poems About Mothers And Daughters to Chuckle On Special Day
44. My Mother Sent Me
a text message
from her coffin.
It said Glad
you’re not here.
She’s always doing
stuff like that. She says
it’s to help me
savor my remaining
days. But I know
it’s because I’m
the only one left
who hasn’t changed
his number.
— Michael Meyerhofer
45. You Love My Art
Dear Mum…
I love that you loved all my “art”,
You told me it was beautiful,
You told me it was smart,
You loved my pottery and painting,
And my popsicle stick bridge,
But don’t you think it’s long enough ago now,
To take it off the fridge?
— Holly Giffers
46. Roses are Red, Windex is Blue
Roses are red,
Windex is blue.
Thanks for keeping everything clean,
I really appreciate it.
— Unknown
47. Please and Thanks
You taught me how to wash my face
And how to use the potty.
You made me eat up all my greens
And wiped my nose when snotty.
You taught me to say Please and Thanks,
Because politeness is the way,
So ‘Please’ can I borrow some money?
Thanks!
Just kidding. Happy Mother’s Day!
— Anonymous
48. For the Mom Who Has Everything
Mum, I know I owe you the world
And you deserve no less
But circumstances have unfurled;
I’m in a financial mess.
For your Mother’s Day party
I write for you this ditty.
My poetry skills are hearty
And cheap, but oh so witty!
— Unknown
49. Month of May
For all the diapers
that you changed,
For all the playdates
you arranged.
For all the trips
back and forth to school,
For cleaning all the spit up
and the drool.
Why is there only
one Mother’s Day?
You should have at least gotten
the ENTIRE month of May.
Happy Mother’s Day Mom!
— Anonymous
50. Relax, Mom
As a mom you are number one
A parent who is second to none
On Mothers day, chores you should shun
For it is time for relaxation and fun
Even if at the end of the day nothing gets done
Just remember we will still love you a ton!
— Unknown
51. Mother Doesn’t Want a Dog
Mother says they shed,
And always let the strangers in
And bark at friends instead,
And do disgraceful things on rugs,
And track mud on the floor,
And flop upon your bed at night
And snore their doggy snore.
Mother doesn’t want a dog.
She’s making a mistake.
Because, more than a dog, I think
She will not want this snake.
— Judith Viorst
52. Mama
I was only five years old,
getting my hair pressed for the first time.
I heard my mother’s voice.
She was reading to me as she was pressing my hair.
Mama always called me “my-Esha”.
She was so kind a woman.
She still is.
All the people I knew as friends called me Esha.
My family did too.
Mama would wash my hair and then press it.
The pressing comb would get very hot.
The sides would singe with steam and heat from the pressing comb.
The back of my hair was my least favorite part to get pressed.
She knew it and we joked about it when she was threw fixing my hair.
— Ayesha Karim
53. Put Up With Me
I’m glad that you’re my mother,
kind and caring and strong.
Coz surely no-one else,
Could have put up with me this long!
— Holly Giffers
54. You Know Me
Mom you know the worst of me,
My weaknesses and follies,
I know you’ve seen me poop my pants
and cut the heads off dollies,
You know all my most embarrassing moments,
You know that I’m a nut,
So what can I do to repay your love..
…and make sure you keep your mouth shut!?
— Holly Giffers
55. Untitled
Roses are red,
violets are blue.
Happy Mother’s Day Mom!
Sorry you didn’t give birth to a poet who could rhyme!
— Anonymous
56. For the Mom Who Has Everything
Mum, I know I owe you the world
And you deserve no less
But circumstances have unfurled;
I’m in a financial mess.
For your Mother’s Day party
I write for you this ditty.
My poetry skills are hearty
And cheap, but oh so witty!
— Anonymous
57. Sweetest Girl
I’ve said it on Facebook
I’ve said it on Twitter
I’ve shown it on Instagram
I’ve let it out in the atmosphere
I’ve said it again and again
And I will say it once more
My daughter is the sweetest girl
That any parent ever bore
I love you
— Anonymous
58. Nobel Prize for Mothers
Mom you are a shining star
Though the world doesn’t know your name.
You have no fancy title
Like Baroness or Dame.
Mom you really are a star,
My mother, mentor and friend.
A Nobel Prize for motherhood,
Is what I’d recommend!
And if I won the lottery
I’d share my win with you
I’d take you Mom on a spending spree
Each day the whole year through!
You may not be famous,
As your face is known to few.
But Mom I think you are wonderful
And I’m so proud of you!
— Unknown
59. Things My Mother Taught Me
My Mother taught me LOGIC…”If you fall off that swing and break your neck, you can’t go to the store with me.”
My Mother taught me MEDICINE…”If you don’t stop crossing your eyes, they’re going to freeze that way.”
My Mother taught me TO THINK AHEAD…”If you don’t pass your spelling test, you’ll never get a good job!”
My Mother taught me ESP…”Put your sweater on; don’t you think that I know when you’re cold?”
My Mother taught me TO MEET A CHALLENGE…”What were you thinking? Answer me when I talk to you…Don’t talk back to me!”
My Mother taught me HUMOR…”When that lawn mower cuts off your toes, don’t come running to me.”
My Mother taught me how to BECOME AN ADULT…”If you don’t eat your vegetables, you’ll never grow up.
My mother taught me ABOUT SEX…”How do you think you got here?”
My mother taught me about GENETICS…”You are just like your father!”
My mother taught me about my ROOTS…”Do you think you were born in a barn?”
My mother taught me about the WISDOM of AGE…”When you get to be my age, you will understand.”
My mother taught me about ANTICIPATION…”Just wait until your father gets home.”
My mother taught me about RECEIVING…”You are going to get it when we get home.”
And, my all-time favorite – JUSTICE…”One day you’ll have kids, and I hope they turn out just like YOU — then you’ll see what it’s like.”
— Unknown
Cute Mother And Daughter Poems That’ll Melt Your Heart
60. My Mother
Who fed me from her gentle breast,
And hush’d me in her arms to rest,
And on my cheek sweet kisses prest?
My Mother.
When sleep forsook my open eye,
Who was it sung sweet hushaby,
And rock’d me that I should not cry?
My Mother.
Who sat and watch’d my infant head,
When sleeping on my cradle bed,
And tears of sweet affection shed?
My Mother.
When pain and sickness made me cry,
Who gaz’d upon my heavy eye,
And wept, for fear that I should die?
My Mother.
Who drest my doll in clothes so gay,
And taught me pretty how to play,
And minded all I had to say?
My Mother.
Who ran to help me when I fell,
And would some pretty story tell,
Or kiss the place to make it well?
My Mother.
Who taught my infant lips to pray,
And love God’s holy book and day,
And walk in wisdom’s pleasant way?
My Mother.
— Ann Taylor
61. You’re da Bomb!
It’s mother’s day,
So thank you Mom
You ought to know
That you’re da’ bomb!
— Unknown
62. Mother Daughter
The company we keep
a shadow of ourselves
a daughter of my life
the child that I held.
Now you are a woman
and I an older lady
the company we keep
I and you who made me.
— Unknown
63. Mother and Daughter
The mother says, I am afraid.
The daughter says, I am afraid.
The mother says, My feet are cold.
The daughter says, My feet are cold.
The mother says, The car is sinking.
The daughter says Yes, the car is sinking.
The mother says, The water is heavy,
and the daughter says, The water is very heavy.
The mother says, I am too young for this.
The daughter says, I want to grow old.
The mother says, I can see the sky,
and the daughter says, I can also see the sky.
How about the moon, the mother says,
and the daughter says, I can see the moon.
What else hurts you, the mother says
and the daughter says, What about you.
I forgot to tell your father something,
the mother says and the daughter says,
I forgot to tell my father something.
The mother says, I do not want to die.
I do not want to die, the daughter says.
I wanted to be a good mother, the mother says.
Sometimes you weren’t, the daughter says.
Sometimes you weren’t a good daughter either, the mother says
and the daughter says, I wanted to be good.
I can hear my heart, she says.
I can hear my heart, she says.
I wish I loved Jesus, she says and she says,
I wish I loved Jesus.
She says, The thud is unbearable.
She says, The thud is unbearable.
What do you mean you wish
you loved Jesus, she says
and she says, The water is dark.
My clothes are getting heavier, she says.
Heavier, she says, and heavier.
She says, The water is up to my chin now, and she says,
It is up to my chin too.
What if this is the last thing I say to you, she says
and she says, What if this is the last thing I say to you.
She says, I cannot hold on much longer.
Please, she says, hold on longer.
The water is at my mouth, she says,
and she says, Even if it is at your mouth.
— Hayan Charara
64. Little Wishes
Little wishes on great big stars.
Daughter, I make a wishes for you.
Keep on growing and keep on smiling.
And I’ll keep loving all that you do.
Little dreamers wishing big things.
The world is your stage to display.
You can sing and you can dance.
Enjoy all that comes your way.
Little hopes in a great big world.
Nothing can stop your free spirit.
Make some noise, play a beat.
It’s beautiful music when I hear it.
Little kisses from my now big girl,
You’re growing up so fast it seems.
Pretty soon you’ll leave the nest
And fly after all of your dreams.
Little girl I love you,
And I love you even more.
Because I made a wish once,
And you’re what I wished for
— Casarah Nance
65. Sonnets are full of love, and this my tome
Sonnets are full of love, and this my tome
Has many sonnets: so here now shall be
One sonnet more, a love sonnet, from me
To her whose heart is my heart’s quiet home,
To my first Love, my Mother, on whose knee
I learnt love-lore that is not troublesome;
Whose service is my special dignity,
And she my loadstar while I go and come.
And so because you love me, and because
I love you, Mother, I have woven a wreath
Of rhymes wherewith to crown your honoured name:
In you not fourscore years can dim the flame
Of love, whose blessed glow transcends the laws
Of time and change and mortal life and death.
— Christina Rossetti
66. Mother
When evenings cast pale shadows on the earth,
And silence, like a vast mysterious ghost,
Stifles the land and sea from hill to coast,
And buries all that tropic suns gave birth,
When by myself I pace the darkened shore,
And think of this unhappy lot of mine,
The pain and grief the fates to me assign,
I sigh for you, O mother I adore!
That I could seek your bosom as of old,
And, nestling there, bare secrets that oppress,
Accuse these that my love would dispossess,
Whose hearts to cold desires and base are sold!
O mother dear! When death relieves our sighs,
Shall we in heaven, meet, in Paradise?
— Luis G. Dato
Meaningful Mother-Daughter Poems That’ll Make You Sentimental
67. Precious Ros
From the day that you were born,
and I held you very close,
I knew in my joyful heart,
that you’re my very precious rose.
My life changed for the better,
I felt it in my heart,
I just knew, for the rest of my life,
We’d never be apart.
Months and years have passed,
and I watched you mature and grow,
I promised myself, forever,
my love for you, I’ll show.
I wish you a beautiful life,
filled with joy and infinite bliss,
I’ll always be your mother,
and my precious rose I kiss.
— Unknown
68. Mothers and Their Daughters
Her mother holds her daughter's hand
Like every and any good leader should,
To show the lost the way to go onward
When you've fallen and lost hope.
Her mother cradles her daughter at night,
Protecting her better than any knight in armor,
Ensuring that the monsters will never reach her
While she's vulnerable, like her mother was once.
Her mother cries at night, alone in a chair,
Weeping at the loss of her husband so brave.
She cries like this in the dark most nights now,
And still no one's come to quell her tears.
Her daughter's hand slips through to hold hers,
To stop the tears rolling down her mother's face.
A smile, genuine for the first time in a long time,
That helps both of them get through another night.
— Unknown
69. Mother
A mother loves right from the start,
No matter if her children are near or far apart.
A mother gives never-ending love.
She gives us comfort and peace like a beautiful dove.
For us she will always do her best,
Even when we put her patience to the test.
She wipes our tears,
Chases away our fears,
Encourages us to follow a dream,
No matter how far-fetched it may seem.
Her gifts can never compare to any other.
I am so honored to call her my mother.
Looking back on another year,
I was so lucky to have a mother so dear.
So Mom, on your special day, relax and enjoy
And always know that I couldn't have asked for any other
More incredible person to call my mother.
I love you, Mom!
— Jodi L. Landes
70. Dearest Mom
Since the day I was small
Till the day I became tall
Since I began understanding things
Till the day I got my own wings
Your love has never fallen short
You have been my only support
I want to hold you tight and hug you
I just want to say thank you.
— Sumiran Mishra and Saakshi Khattri
71. Pen Disguised as a Hair Clip
Sat to jot down limerick in log book
Inept to find my pen carried miffed look
Probed my mum who lay on bed
She guffawed and slapped my head
The clutched one tumbled from hair as I shook
— V. Deepa
72. To My Mother
Today’s your natal day;
Sweet flowers I bring:
Mother, accept, I pray
My offering.
And may you happy live,
And long us bless:
Receiving as you give
— Christina Rossetti
73. Mother
Your love was like moonlight
turning harsh things to beauty,
so that little wry souls
reflecting each other obliquely
as in cracked mirrors …beheld in your luminous spirit
their own reflection,
transfigured as in a shining stream,
and loved you for what they are not.
You are less an image in my mind
than a luster
I see you in gleams
pale as star-light on a grey wall …
evanescent as the reflection of a white swan
shimmering in broken water.
— Lola Ridge
74. The Raincoat
When the doctor suggested surgery
and a brace for all my youngest years,
my parents scrambled to take me
to massage therapy, deep tissue work,
osteopathy, and soon my crooked spine
unspooled a bit, I could breathe again,
and move more in a body unclouded
by pain. My mom would tell me to sing
songs to her the whole forty-five minute
drive to Middle Two Rock Road and forty-
five minutes back from physical therapy.
She’d say, even my voice sounded unfettered
by my spine afterward. So I sang and sang,
because I thought she liked it. I never
asked her what she gave up to drive me,
or how her day was before this chore. Today,
at her age, I was driving myself home from yet
another spine appointment, singing along
to some maudlin but solid song on the radio,
and I saw a mom take her raincoat off
and give it to her young daughter when
a storm took over the afternoon. My god,
I thought, my whole life I’ve been under her
raincoat thinking it was somehow a marvel
that I never got wet.
— Ada Limón
75. To a Daughter Leaving Home
When I taught you
at eight to ride
a bicycle, loping along
beside you
as you wobbled away
on two round wheels,
my own mouth rounding
in surprise when you pulled
ahead down the curved
path of the park,
I kept waiting
for the thud
of your crash as I
sprinted to catch up,
while you grew
smaller, more breakable
with distance,
pumping, pumping
for your life, screaming
with laughter,
the hair flapping
behind you like a
handkerchief waving
goodbye.
— Linda Pastan
Emotional Poems About Mums And Daughters
76. Nobody’s Like You, Mom
Nobody’s quite like you, Mom.
You’re special in every way.
You cheer me up, you fill my cup
With tenderness, come what may.
Nobody loves me like you, Mom.
No matter what I do,
Good or bad, happy or sad,
You support me; You always come through.
Nobody’s equal to you, Mom.
With you in my life, I’m blessed.
I love you so, and I want you to know
I think you’re the very best!
— Joanna Fuchs
77. Mothers
The last time I was home
to see my mother we kissed
exchanged pleasantries
and unpleasantries pulled a warm
comforting silence around
us and read separate books
I remember the first time
I consciously saw her
we were living in a three room
apartment on burns avenue
mommy always sat in the dark
I don’t know how i knew that but she did
that night I stumbled into the kitchen
maybe because I’ve always been
a night person or perhaps because I had wet
the bed
she was sitting on a chair
the room was bathed in moonlight diffused through
those thousands of panes landlords who rented
to people with children were prone to put in windows
she may have been smoking but maybe not
her hair was three-quarters her height
which made me a strong believer in the samson myth
and very black
I’m sure I just hung there by the door
I remember thinking: what a beautiful lady
she was very deliberately waiting
perhaps for my father to come home
from his night job or maybe for a dream
that had promised to come by
“come here” she said “I’ll teach you
a poem: I see the moon
the moon sees me
god bless the moon
and god bless me”
I taught it to my son
who recited it for her
just to say we must learn
to bear the pleasures
as we have borne the pains
— Nikki Giovanni
78. To My Mother
You too, my mother, read my rhymes
For love of unforgotten times,
And you may chance to hear once more
The little feet along the floor.
— Robert Louis Stevenson
79. Another Poem for Mothers
Mother, I’m trying
to write
a poem to you—
which is how most
poems to mothers must
begin—or, What I’ve wanted
to say, Mother…but we
as children of mothers,
even when mothers ourselves,
cannot bear our poems
to them. Poems to
mothers make us feel
little again. How to describe
that world that mothers spin
and consume and trap
and love us in, that spreads
for years and men and miles?
Those particular hands that could
smooth anything: butter on bread,
cool sheets or weather. It’s
the wonder of them, good or bad,
those mother-hands that pet
and shape and slap,
that sew you together
the pieces of a better house
or life in which you’ll try
to live. Mother,
I’ve done no better
than the others, but for now,
here is your clever failure.
— Erin Belieu
Adorable Poems for Daughters from Mothers
80. My Little Princess
My little daughter is prettier than a doll,
& her heart is the most beautiful among all.
Her lovely hair falls so perfectly down,
She looks no less than a princess even without a crown.
— Unknown
81. For My Daughter
When I die choose a star
and name it after me
that you may know
I have not abandoned
or forgotten you.
You were such a star to me,
following you through birth
and childhood, my hand
in your hand.
When I die
choose a star and name it
after me so that I may shine
down on you, until you join
me in darkness and silence
together.
— David Ignatow
82. Being a Mother
Being a mother means that your heart
Is no longer yours; it wanders
Wherever your children do.
— George Bernard Shaw
83. First Fall
I’m your guide here. In the evening-dark
morning streets, I point and name.
Look, the sycamores, their mottled,
paint-by-number bark. Look, the leaves
rusting and crisping at the edges.
I walk through Schiller Park with you
on my chest. Stars smolder well
into daylight. Look, the pond, the ducks,
the dogs paddling after their prized sticks.
Fall is when the only things you know
because I’ve named them
begin to end. Soon I’ll have another
season to offer you: frost soft
on the window and a porthole
sighed there, ice sleeving the bare
gray branches. The first time you see
something die, you won’t know it might
come back. I’m desperate for you
to love the world because I brought you here.
— Maggie Smith
84. I Love My Daughter
I love my daughter,
with my heart and soul,
Having her in my life,
makes me peaceful and whole.
She brings me joy,
and happiness so sweet,
When she feels pain,
my heart skips a beat.
I love my daughter,
She’s gentle and kind,
She’s so thoughtful,
and has a beautiful mind.
She’s one of those people,
that instinctively cares,
Her time and knowledge,
with others she shares.
I love my daughter,
since her birth, I have won,
She knows how to laugh,
and loves to have fun.
Since she was a child,
She’d routinely amaze,
I’ll love my daughter,
beyond the end of my days.
— Unknown
85. Mother To Daughter
As an infant in my arms,
As a baby on my shoulder,
As a child on my laps,
As a kid held by my hand,
As a girl kept in my care,
As a spinster in my guard,
As a bride with my concern,
As a mother kept in focus,
You have drifted away from me.
Distance extends.
Relation fades.
Umbilical cord reminds
You are a part of me.
My concern for you remains.
— Rm Shanmugam Chettiar
86. Daughter of My Heart
You turned out even better
Than I often dreamed you’d be;
You’re more than I had hoped for;
You’re a sweet reward to me.
You grew up to be a mother
Full of wisdom, warmth and love,
A good and fine role model,
A blessing from above.
I couldn’t be any prouder
Than I am today of you;
You’re my daughter and my friend,
And a wonderful person, too.
You have my love forever;
I adored you from the start;
It’s a privilege to be your mother,
Dear daughter of my heart.
— Joanna Fuchs
87. The Daughter
We said she was a negative image of me because of her lightness.
She’s light and also passage, the glory in my cortex.
Daughter, where did you get all that goddess?
Her eyes are Neruda’s two dark pools at twilight.
Sometimes she’s a stranger in my home because I hadn’t imagined her.
Who will her daughter be?
She and I are the gradual ebb of my mother’s darkness.
I unfurl the ribbon of her life, and it’s a smooth long hallway, doors flung open.
Her surface is a deflection is why.
Harm on her, harm on us all.
Inside her, my grit and timbre, my reckless.
— Carmen Giménez Smith
88. A Prayer for My Daughter
Once more the storm is howling, and half hid
Under this cradle-hood and coverlid
My child sleeps on. There is no obstacle
But Gregory’s wood and one bare hill
Whereby the haystack- and roof-levelling wind,
Bred on the Atlantic, can be stayed;
And for an hour I have walked and prayed
Because of the great gloom that is in my mind.
I have walked and prayed for this young child an hour
And heard the sea-wind scream upon the tower,
And under the arches of the bridge, and scream
In the elms above the flooded stream;
Imagining in excited reverie
That the future years had come,
Dancing to a frenzied drum,
Out of the murderous innocence of the sea.
May she be granted beauty and yet not
Beauty to make a stranger’s eye distraught,
Or hers before a looking-glass, for such,
Being made beautiful overmuch,
Consider beauty a sufficient end,
Lose natural kindness and maybe
The heart-revealing intimacy
That chooses right, and never find a friend.
Helen being chosen found life flat and dull
And later had much trouble from a fool,
While that great Queen, that rose out of the spray,
Being fatherless could have her way
Yet chose a bandy-leggèd smith for man.
It’s certain that fine women eat
A crazy salad with their meat
Whereby the Horn of Plenty is undone.
In courtesy I’d have her chiefly learned;
Hearts are not had as a gift but hearts are earned
By those that are not entirely beautiful;
Yet many, that have played the fool
For beauty’s very self, has charm made wise,
And many a poor man that has roved,
Loved and thought himself beloved,
From a glad kindness cannot take his eyes.
May she become a flourishing hidden tree
That all her thoughts may like the linnet be,
And have no business but dispensing round
Their magnanimities of sound,
Nor but in merriment begin a chase,
Nor but in merriment a quarrel.
O may she live like some green laurel
Rooted in one dear perpetual place.
My mind, because the minds that I have loved,
The sort of beauty that I have approved,
Prosper but little, has dried up of late,
Yet knows that to be choked with hate
May well be of all evil chances chief.
If there’s no hatred in a mind
Assault and battery of the wind
Can never tear the linnet from the leaf.
An intellectual hatred is the worst,
So let her think opinions are accursed.
Have I not seen the loveliest woman born
Out of the mouth of Plenty’s horn,
Because of her opinionated mind
Barter that horn and every good
By quiet natures understood
For an old bellows full of angry wind?
Considering that, all hatred driven hence,
The soul recovers radical innocence
And learns at last that it is self-delighting,
Self-appeasing, self-affrighting,
And that its own sweet will is Heaven’s will;
She can, though every face should scowl
And every windy quarter howl
Or every bellows burst, be happy still.
And may her bridegroom bring her to a house
Where all’s accustomed, ceremonious;
For arrogance and hatred are the wares
Peddled in the thoroughfares.
How but in custom and in ceremony
Are innocence and beauty born?
Ceremony’s a name for the rich horn,
And custom for the spreading laurel tree.
— W.B. Yeats
89. Mother’s Day
I see her doing something simple, paying bills,
or leafing through a magazine or book,
and wish that I could say, and she could hear,
that now I start to understand her love
for all of us, the fullness of it.
It burns there in the past, beyond my reach,
a modest lamp.
— David Young
90. Precious Gift
When times seem too hard to bear and I feel like giving up,
I envision your beautiful face, the twinkle of your eyes and things of such.
The bond we created from my womb to the day you were born
Is a mother and daughter bond that can never be torn.
With the strength and guidance of God and the blessings he pours down from above,
I want to be the best mom I can be to you and embrace you with all my love.
You are as precious as a flower and as gorgeous as a rose.
You have been specially made to the very tip of your nose.
You are as sweet as honey; such an innocent young child.
You are brighter than any star in the sky every time you smile.
I want you to be proud of who you are and strive to be the best.
Put forth efforts to achieve your goals and let God do the rest.
I will always be your mother first, but I'm also your friend.
You are the most precious gift that I've ever been given.
With All My Love,
Mommy
— Sherri Lawrence
Such a fanciful compilation of mother-daughter poems will surely melt anyone’s heart. Imbibed with feelings so pure, you just can't resist reading every stanza all over again. Plus, it is the best way to share what you truly feel for your dearest mother and pay her your heartfelt tribute. Don’t wait for a special day, instead, slide one into her inbox, pen down one in a note, and make her usual day a memorable one.