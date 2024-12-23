90 Mother-Daughter Poems That Exude Pure Essence of Love

The bond between a mother and daughter needs no introduction. It is a beautiful relationship cherished for life and fueled by unconditional love. A mother is not only every girl’s best friend but also her confidante, role model, mentor, and guide who stands like a rock through thick and thin. She offers infinite care and love and nobody can ever be her substitute. To define the relationship better, you can look upto some mother-daughter poems. They capture the real essence of their bond and bring the intensity of her love to life.

Every heartfelt verse weaves tales of genuine emotions and sentiments that couldn’t be expressed easily. To make your daughter/mom feel precious and appreciated, take a look at our carefully selected poems.

Heartfelt Mother-Daughter Poems

1. Other Half

A daughter is someone,

you may always depend,

With a beautiful heart,

She’s your very close friend.

About anything, you may,

open and talk,

Seek helpful advice,

during a refreshing nice walk.

Her closeness will comfort you,

when you’re just feeling down,

Understands you so well,

every expression and frown.

A daughter is someone,

you may joke with and laugh,

She is clearly,

your other half.

— Unknown

2. My Heart

She's always been there for me.

Just talking to her can make me happy.

She tells me of the hard times she's been through

In hopes that I won't go through them too.

She's an independent woman of stature and grace.

She has beautiful eyes and a lovely face,

An audacious strength from deep inside.

In her I know I can confide.

She's my guardian angel who'll always be

A very special part of me.

She takes pride in caring for her kin.

She gives us hope and things to believe in.

If I didn't have her there for me,

I wouldn't be half the woman I turned out to be.

I Love You, Mom

— Sharlynn N. Manning

3. I Am Much Too Alone in This World, Yet Not Alone

I am much too alone in this world, yet not alone

enough

to truly consecrate the hour.

I am much too small in this world, yet not small

enough

to be to you just object and thing,

dark and smart.

I want my free will and want it accompanying

the path which leads to action;

and wants during times that beg questions,

where something is up,

to be among those in the know,

or else be alone.

I want to mirror your image to its fullest perfection,

never be blind or too old

to uphold your weighty wavering reflection.

I want to unfold.

Nowhere I wish to stay crooked, bent;

for there I would be dishonest, untrue.

I want my conscience to be

true before you;

want to describe myself like a picture I observed

for a long time, one close up,

like a new word I learned and embraced,

like the everyday jug,

like my mother’s face,

like a ship that carried me along

through the deadliest storm.

— Rainer Maria Rilke

4. Just Like You

So from now to the time

You are grey just like me

Darling, sing to your babes

As I sang to thee;

They shall grow to be kind,

To be honest and true;

They shall grow to be wonderful,

Just like you.

— Anonymous

5. She

She

Saunters into the room

…and in and out of my life

…with perfect casualness

Flickers the sometimes sunshine of her smile

upon me…

Rebellion and attitude and radiance

…amplify the demise of young compliance

…and chubby cuteness

Now dreaded moods –

…storms in teacups and cataclysms

…whirl her entourage to her personal rhythms

reminiscence of my little girl

…metamorphosed into the burgeoning beauty

…of this young woman

She is…

my daughter.

— Unknown

6. I Can Count On You

Mom, whenever I feel weak,

I can count on you.

Your deep strength seems endless.

You let me draw on it,

you freely give it,

and I recover.

Mom whenever I stray from the path,

I can count on you.

You’re here for me.

You help me find my way back

to what’s right

and honest and worthwhile.

Mom whenever I get

too wrapped up in me, me, me,

I can count on you.

You quickly bring me back to earth,

reminding me of the importance

of love and service to others.

Everyone should have

a role model like you, Mom.

I love you,

and I want you to know:

you can count on me.

— Joanna Fuchs

7. Because You're My Mom

Because you are my mom, you loved me before I was ever seen.

You thanked God for this miracle, this little human being.

So exciting, yet fragile it all must have seemed to you then.

Hearing my little heart beat inside you, now life begins.

Because you are my mom, no pain was too great for you to bear.

Now you're a mother and I your child with joys and pains to share.

And so into this world my life began, each breath now on my own.

One day we will look back at just how much I've grown.

Because you are my mom, you worried for me within your every bone.

You finally let go of my little hand to take my first steps on my own.

Because you are my mom, you showed me through the years

To care about others and their feelings and the things they hold dear.

Because you are my mom, you taught me right from wrong,

Understanding that my faith in God will forever keep me strong,

Showing me that being my own person is the only tool I'll need

When morals and values are your foundation to succeed.

Because you are my mom, you loved me enough to also be my friend.

You would be right there in ways that no one could see or ever comprehend.

When there was no way I thought you could ever understand,

There you would be, non-judging and willing to lend a hand.

Because you are my mom, God's gift to me was you

As your daughter, I will always love you

And promise to be true.

I thank you for so many things, and will try to never make you sad or blue.

Because you are my mom, and one day I will be a mother too,

I pray I never forget all that you've been through.

I am your daughter, and in your image I am proud to be.

By the grace of God you were created, and then I came to be.

— Linda Arlene Fassett

8. Loved By All

High as the sky

Deep as the sea

Is how much you are

Loved by the family

Wide as the desert

Long as the eucalyptus

Is how much you are

Loved by all of us.

— Anonymous

9. To My Mother

Because I feel that, in the Heavens above,

The angels, whispering to one another,

Can find, among their burning terms of love,

None so devotional as that of “Mother,”

Therefore by that dear name I long have called you—

You who are more than mother unto me,

And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you

In setting my Virginia’s spirit free.

My mother—my own mother, who died early,

Was but the mother of myself; but you

Are mother to the one I loved so dearly,

And thus are dearer than the mother I knew

By that infinity with which my wife

Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life.

— Edgar Allan Poe

10. My Miracle Mother

Mom, I look at you

and see a walking miracle.

Your unfailing love without limit,

your ability to soothe my every hurt,

the way you are on duty, unselfishly,

every hour, every day,

makes me so grateful

that I am yours, and you are mine.

With open arms and open heart,

with enduring patience and inner strength,

you gave so much for me,

sometimes at your expense.

You are my teacher,

my comforter, my encourager,

appreciating all, forgiving all.

Sometimes I took you for granted, Mom,

but I don’t now, and I never will again.

I know that everything I am today

relates to you and your loving care.

I gaze in wonder

as I watch you being you—

my miracle, my mother.

— Joanna Fuchs

11. The Mother and Daughter

A Mother always protects her daughter.

In the same way a daughter loves her mother.

They are always there to help each other,

Whenever they need one another.

A Mother always has to think twice,

Once for herself and once for her child.

No Mother wanted her daughter to get worst,

Because she want to give her only the best.

They will never be alone. Together forever,

They will never leave each other,

Because that's what mothers and daughters,

Promised to one another.

— Unknown

12. I Will Have to Wait ‘Till I’m Mother

I struggle so deeply

to understand

how someone can

pour their entire soul

blood and energy

into someone

without wanting

anything in

return

I will have to wait till I’m a mother

— Rupi Kaur

13. Wise Mother

You didn’t talk a lot, Mom;

“I love you” was pretty rare,

But when I needed mothering,

You were always there.

I could always count on you, Mom

To do what’s good and right.

I’d see your wisdom and the truth,

So we’d rarely have to fight.

You were strong enough, yet gentle enough

To be the perfect mother;

If I could search the whole wide world,

I wouldn’t pick any other.

— Joanna Fuchs

14. Bella

My wonderful daughter, delight of my heart,

I hope that you know you’re both lovely and smart.

I cherish you dearly for the person you are,

You have passion and caring that will carry you far.

Wherever you go you’ll be watched by my love,

And we’ll always be close like a hand in a glove.

May the years treat you kindly, may laughter hold sway,

And I’m here for you always if your blue skies turn gray.

— Amanda R

15. Rock Me to Sleep

Backward, turn backward, O Time, in your flight,

Make me a child again just for tonight!

Mother, come back from the echoless shore,

Take me again to your heart as of yore;

Kiss from my forehead the furrows of care,

Smooth the few silver threads out of my hair;

Over my slumbers your loving watch keep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

Backward, flow backward, O tide of the years!

I am so weary of toil and of tears,—

Toil without recompense, tears all in vain,—

Take them, and give me my childhood again!

I have grown weary of dust and decay,—

Weary of flinging my soul-wealth away;

Weary of sowing for others to reap;—

Rock me to sleep, mother — rock me to sleep!

Tired of the hollow, the base, the untrue,

Mother, O mother, my heart calls for you!

Many a summer the grass has grown green,

Blossomed and faded, our faces between:

Yet, with strong yearning and passionate pain,

Long I tonight for your presence again.

Come from the silence so long and so deep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

Over my heart, in the days that are flown,

No love like mother-love ever has shone;

No other worship abides and endures,—

Faithful, unselfish, and patient like yours:

None like a mother can charm away pain

From the sick soul and the world-weary brain.

Slumber’s soft calms o’er my heavy lids creep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

Come, let your brown hair, just lighted with gold,

Fall on your shoulders again as of old;

Let it drop over my forehead tonight,

Shading my faint eyes away from the light;

For with its sunny-edged shadows once more

Haply will throng the sweet visions of yore;

Lovingly, softly, its bright billows sweep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

Mother, dear mother, the years have been long

Since I last listened your lullaby song:

Sing, then, and unto my soul it shall seem

Womanhood’s years have been only a dream.

Clasped to your heart in a loving embrace,

With your light lashes just sweeping my face,

Never hereafter to wake or to weep;—

Rock me to sleep, mother, — rock me to sleep!

— Elizabeth Akers Allen

16. B (If I Should Have a Daughter)

If I should have a daughter, instead of mom, she’s going to call me Point B,

because that way she knows that no matter what happens,

at least she can always find her way to me.

And I am going to paint the Solar Systems on the backs of her hands,

so she has to learn the entire universe before she can say ‘Oh, I know that like the back of my hand’

And she’s going to learn that this life will hit you,

hard,

in the face,

wait for you to get back up, just so it can kick you in the stomach

but getting the wind knocked out of you is the only way to remind your lungs how much they like the taste of air.

There is hurt, fear that cannot be fixed by band aids or poetry

so the first time she realizes that Wonder Woman isn’t coming

I’ll make sure she knows she does not have to wear the cape all by herself

because no matter how wide you stretch your fingers,

your hands will always be too small to catch all the pain you want to heal.

Believe me, I’ve tried

And baby, I’ll tell her, don’t keep your nose up in the air like that

I know that trick, I’ve done it a million times

You’re just smelling for smoke so you can follow the trail

back to a burning house so you can find the boy who lost everything in the fire

to see if you can save him.

Or else find the boy who lit the fire in the first place to see if you can change him

But I know she will anyway, so instead, I’ll always keep an extra supply of chocolate

and rainboots nearby.

Because there is no heartbreak that chocolate can’t fix.

Ok, there’s a few heartbreaks that chocolate can’t fix,

but that’s what the rainboots are for because rain will

wash away everything if you let it.

I want her to look at the world through the underside of a glass bottomed boat

To look through a microscope at the galaxies that exist on the pinpoint of a human mind

Because that’s the way my mom taught me.

That there’ll be days like this

that there’s be days like this my mama said

When you open your hands to catch, and wind up with only blisters and bruises.

When you step out of the phone booth and try to fly

And the very people you want to save are the ones standing on your cape

When your boots will fill with rain and you’ll be up to your knees in disappointment

and those are the very days you have all the more reason to say thank you

because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop

kissing the shoreline no matter how many times it is sent away.

You will put the win in winsome … lose some

You will put the star in starting over and over.

And no matter how many landmines erupt in a minute

be sure your mind lands on the beauty of this funny place called life.

And yes, on a scale from one to overtrusting, I am pretty damn naive.

But I want her to know that this world is made out of sugar.

It can crumble so easily.

But don’t be afraid to stick your tongue out and taste it.

Baby, I’ll tell her, remember your mama is a worrier

and your papa is a warrior.

And you’re the girl with small hands and big eyes who never stops asking for more.

Remember that good things come in threes and so do bad things and

always apologize when you’ve done something wrong

but don’t you ever apologize for the way your eyes refuse to stop shining,

your voice is small but don’t ever stop singing.

And when they finally hand you a heartache,

when they slip war and hatred under your door and offer you handouts on street corners

of cynicism and defeat, you tell them that

they

really ought to meet your mother.

— Sarah Kay

Short Poems About Moms And Daughters That’ll Make You Smile

17. To Be a Great Mother

A great mother loves without reason

Through winter, summer, spring, and fall

Her love is unalterable, despite the season.

A great mother knows when to talk

And just how to listen.

She knows when to walk away

And save the battle for another day.

Even when she’s angry

She never takes it out on others.

That’s why only a few women

Can indeed be called great mothers.

Only one woman can be the Best mother,

And Mom, That’s You.

— Anonymous

18. Salt

My mother

Was my first country,

The first place I ever lived.

— Nayyirah Waheed

19. Mothers And Daughters

A reflection of my older self

I will try to avoid at all costs

because although I love you

i never want to be like you

I already have your face

your opinions ingrained in my brain

your ways of bringing me up only bearing me down

I do not need to live the same life as you

— Unknown

20. Mother and Baby

Tired at length of crying,

Laughing, cooing, sighing,

The baby lies so qui’t and still,

Scarce breathing in his sleep;

The mother watches, half-inclined

To hide her face and weep.

— Alexander Posey

21. A Mother

When you’re a child, she walks before you

To set an example.

When you’re a teenager, she walks behind you

To be there should you need her.

When you’re an adult, she walks beside you

So that as two friends you can enjoy life together.

— Unknown

22. Was and Will Be

You look at me

And see who you were,

I look at you

And see who I'll be,

Where once we argued,

Now we pity,

You, for you know who I'll be,

Me, for I know who you were.

— Unknown

23. Wonderful Mother

God made a wonderful mother,

A mother who never grows old;

He made her smile of the sunshine,

And He molded her heart of pure gold;

In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,

In her cheeks fair roses you see;

God made a wonderful mother,

And He gave that dear mother to me.

— Pat O’Reilly

24. Shortest Mother’s Day Poem

You’re my mother,

I would have no other!

— Forest Houtenschil

25. Sunshine

My Mother, my friend so dear,

Throughout my life you’re always near.

A tender smile to guide my way,

You’re the sunshine to light my day.

— Anonymous



26. A Friend

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug.

Your heart understood when I needed a friend.

Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson.

Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly.

— Sarah Malin

27. Daughter, Sent From Heaven

You are the daughter

Parents dream to get

Everyone out there

Is jealous of me I bet

You are the princess

Every mum and dad would love

You are our little angel

Sent from the heavens above

— Anonymous

28. The Greatest Love

From the moment

I came into this world,

you gave to me

your heart and soul.

You give up all the time

you have for yourself

just to show to me

how much I mean to you.

Every day and every night

you give to me all your love.

You run to me

when I call your name.

You embrace me

to heal my pain.

The warmth of your touch

will always be in my heart.

Even if the time will come

that God will take you away from me,

I will never forget

your undying love for me.

Your love molds me

to become a person with morality.

Sorry for all the times

that I just made you cry.

Sorry if I can't return

all your love for me.

To all of my imperfections,

your love for me will never change.

Your love for me will always be true,

for your love for me is endless.

I love you, Mom, now and forever.

I'll love you, Mom, until the end of forever.

— Krishna B. Billones

29. You Are An Angel

You are an angel my dear, an angel you’re to us,

An angel who has been sent from heaven on earth.

You were wrapped in silver paper and placed in a beautiful basket,

You looked like this lovely jewel or a diamond placed in a casket.

God sent you to us and we promised him we’ll treat you right,

‘coz you were a gift sent to us under the stars in moonlight.

We love you little daughter, ‘coz you’re an angel from heaven.

— Anonymous

30. Blessing

There is no blessing

Quite so dear…

As a mom like you

To love year after year.

— Anonymous

31. A Thank You Note

You have told me

All the things

I need to hear

Before I knew

I needed to hear them

To be unafraid

Of all the things

I used to fear,

Before I knew

I shouldn’t fear them.

— Lang Leav

32. A Newborn Girl at Passover

Consider one apricot in a basket of them.

It is very much like all the other apricots–

an individual already, skin and seed.

Now think of this day. One you will probably forget.

The next breath you take, a long drink of air.

Holiday or not, it doesn’t matter.

A child is born and doesn’t know what day it is.

The particular joy in my heart she cannot imagine.

The taste of apricots is in store for her.

— Nan Cohen

Inspirational Poems for Mom from Daughter to Make Her Feel Precious

33. I Love You Mommy

Mommy, I love you

More than you see.

You have always been there

When I needed you to be.

I know I don't show

How great my love is,

But I need you to know

All the love of you I have to give.

I wish there was more

For you I could do,

But all I can say

Is how much I love you.

It is deeper than the oceans,

Higher than the sun.

I could shout it forever

And still not be done.

Your smile is a keepsake.

I keep close to my heart

That I open up and treasure

When we are apart.

— Gail M. Russellburg

My Mother gave me my talents and traits.

My Mam taught me to embrace them.

My Mother gave me my fears and doubts.

My Mam taught me to face them.

My Mother gave me my clumsy ways.

My Mam picked me up from the mud.

My Mother gave me my bright blue eyes.

My Mam taught me to see the good.

I am not angry that my Mother gave me away.

I know it was to give me the best.

Adoption is building a family through dedication and love.

For the family I have, I am blessed.

— Ellie C. Hammond

34. A Lullaby for Mother

Mother,

protect your cubs

cup them in your arms

cradle them near your

thumping heart.

Mother,

puff yourself fat

tuck fledglings under

feathery coverings

and sing a lullaby.

Goodnight, goodnight

my dear sweet mothers.

Good morning, good morning

dear sweet owlet daughters

wiping your wide alert eyes

waking up at 9 pm to create

your nocturnal poetry.

Time to engage in pursuit

of field mice and more

tiny morsels forging pellet

bullets to fire at predators

stalking in the shadows.

Good luck, good luck

not all can survive the night.

— Unknown

35. Dear Mom

From the first shine of light

To the first breath of my life,

You have been there from day to night.

Dear Mom, you'll always be my partner in crime.

From my first smile

To my first step,

You have stayed by my side.

Dear Mom, thank you for being my guide.

From broken friendships

To late night laughs,

You have been through all my despairs.

Dear Mom, you've handled this job with class.

From all the good grades in school

To all the low scores at competitions,

You still showered me with comfort.

Dear Mom, thank you for being my savior.

From driving me to the hospital

To overcoming injuries,

You have cured my weaknesses.

Dear Mom, you give me strength.

From starting at the beginning all over again

To traveling around the country,

You always survive.

Dear Mom, thank you for your suggestions.

From tucking me in

To kissing my forehead goodnight,

You have been my heroine.

Dear Mom, you have provided me with pure light.

From giving each other the silent treatment

To talking and hugging it out,

You never fail to give the best advice.

Dear Mom, our relationship will never disrupt.

You are my person.

You are the greatest gift in my life.

Thank you for everything that you do.

Dear Mom, I love you always and forever.

— Nia Ivanov

36. A Mother’s Love

A Mother’s love is something

that no one can explain,

It is made of deep devotion

and of sacrifice and pain,

It is endless and unselfish

and enduring come what may,

For nothing can destroy it

or take that love away,

It is patient and forgiving

when all others are forsaking,

And it never fails or falters

even though the heart is breaking,

It believes beyond believing

when the world around condemns,

And it glows with all the beauty

of the rarest, brightest gems,

It is far beyond defining,

it defies all explanation,

And it still remains a secret

like the mysteries of creation,

A many splendored miracle

man cannot understand

And another wondrous evidence

of God’s tender guiding hand.

— Helen Steiner Rice

37. Dearest Mother

Because of You

Dearest Mother,

You’re the friend I most adore.

You taught me everything I know

and more.

You never abandoned me

when times got tough.

You held my trembling hands

when the waters were rough.

Mother, you’ve always been by my side.

Holding me up

When I wanted to hide.

Because of you,

I now walk with pride.

— Unknown

38. Never Enough

Sometimes I know the words to say to give thanks for all you've done,

but then they fly up and away as quickly as they come.

How could I possibly thank you enough, the one who makes me whole,

the one to whom I owe my life, the forming of my soul?

The one who tucked me in at night, the one who stopped my crying,

the one who was the expert at picking up when I was lying.

The one who saw me off to school and spent sad days alone,

yet magically produced a smile as soon as I came home.

The one who makes such sacrifices to always put me first,

who lets me test my broken wings, in spite of how it hurts.

Who paints the world a rainbow when it's filled with broken dreams,

who explains it all so clearly when nothing is what it seems.

Are there really any words for this? I find this question tough.

Anything I want to say just doesn't seem enough.

What way is there to thank you for your heart, your sweat, your tears,

for ten thousand things you've done for oh so many years.

For changing with me as I changed, accepting all my flaws,

not loving 'cause you had to, but loving just because.

For never giving up on me when your wits had reached its end,

for always being proud of me, for being my best friend.

And so I come to realize, the only way to say,

the only thank you that's enough is clear in just one way.

Look at me before you see what I've become.

Do you see yourself in me, the job that you have done?

All your hopes and all your dreams, the strength that no one sees,

a transfer over many years, your best was to pass me.

Thank you for the gifts you give, for everything you do,

but thank you, Mommy, most of all for making dreams come true.

— Unknown

39. Mommy

You brushed my hair and tucked me in,

Made me laugh for hours on end.

You kissed my boo-boos when I fooled around.

Mommy, you never let me down.

You held my hand as I got my shots

Then took me for ice cream that hit the spot.

You bought me Polly Pockets and Barbies, too.

Mommy, there's no one quite like you.

You held my hand as I walked through the door,

Then you met my teacher as I stared at the floor.

You told me it'd be fun and I'd make friends too,

And for that reason, Mommy, I love you.

You listened to me talk about the drama and boys

Then taught me how to handle it with class and poise.

You spoke with wisdom and of things you know.

You love to hear me say, "Mommy, you told me so."

You love the Lord with all you heart,

And you're kind and gentle and pretty and smart.

If I could be anyone, I'd pick you,

'Cause, Mommy, the world would be better with two of you.

You've taught me so much, with more in store,

And with each day that passes, I love you more.

— Madisyn B.

40. Christmas Eve: My Mother Dressing

My mother was not impressed with her beauty;

once a year she put it on like a costume,

plaited her black hair, slick as cornsilk, down past her hips,

in one rope-thick braid, turned it, carefully, hand over hand,

and fixed it at the nape of her neck, stiff and elegant as a crown,

with tortoise pins, like huge insects,

some belonging to her dead mother,

some to my living grandmother.

Sitting on the stool at the mirror,

she applied a peachy foundation that seemed to hold her down, to trap her,

as if we never would have noticed what flew among us

unless it was weighted and bound in its mask.

Vaseline shined her eyebrows,

mascara blackened her lashes until they swept down like feathers;

her eyes deepened until they shone from far away.

Now I remember her hands, her poor hands, which, even

then were old from scrubbing, whiter on the inside than they should have been,

and hard, the first joints of her fingers, little fattened pads,

the nails filed to sharp points like old-fashioned ink pens, painted a jolly color.

Her hands stood next to her face and wanted to be put away, prayed

for the scrub bucket and brush to make them useful.

And, as I write, I forget the years I watched her

pull hairs like a witch from her chin, magnify

every blotch—as if acid were thrown from the inside.

But once a year my mother

rose in her white silk slip,

not the slave of the house, the woman,

took the ironed dress from the hanger—

allowing me to stand on the bed, so that

my face looked directly into her face,

and hold the garment away from her

as she pulled it down.

— Toi Derricotte

41. Mother o’ Mine

If I were hanged on the highest hill,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose love would follow me still,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

If I were drowned in the deepest sea,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose tears would come down to me,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

If I were damned of body and soul,

I know whose prayers would make me whole,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

— Rudyard Kipling

42. Pheidippedes’ Daughter

Long silver girl who slipped easy

and early from the womb’s waters,

whose child-breath was a bird in a cage,

the inhaler in her fist her amulet,

grew tall, beautiful, caught her breath,

outran the hound, the hare, the myth,

the otter, salmon, swallow, hawk,

the river, the road, the track.

She texts again – this time Santiago.

She’s counting seven cities underfoot,

running the bloodlines of language, lineage,

for Ceridwen’s drop of gold, an ear of corn,

to leave the Battle of Marathon and run

through pain and joy with news to the gates of a city,

to arrive at the finishing line, and say,

‘Nenikékamen – We have won.’

— Gillian Clarke

43. My Mother, My Mother

When I was a child I would run

through the backyard while my father

yanked dandelions, daisies, thistles, crabgrass,

mowed, rearranged the stones around the porch—

the task of men, though I didn’t know.

Blushed with cartoons and chocolate milk

one Saturday, I found a bee working

a dandelion for its treasure the way

only God’s creatures can, giving

and giving until all that is left

is the act itself—and there’s faith, too,

my mother used to say in her magnolia lilt.

It comes as it comes—there’s a road to follow.

When I swat the bee, I plea in triumph.

My father, knee-drenched in manhood,

grins and his gold tooth glistens a likely tale.

And when the bee stings my ear,

I run to him screaming as my mother

runs outside hearing her only child’s voice

peel back the wallpaper. She charms my ear

with kisses. This afternoon, I notice a bee

trapped inside the window as my mother

on the phone tries to still her voice

to say her mother has died. I wonder if he can

taste the sadness, the man on TV tells the other.

The bee is so calm. The room enlists

a fresh haunting, and the doorframe bothers.

To believe her when she says—

as the bouquet of yellow roses on the dresser

bows its head and the angles of my clay bloom

with fire—it’ll be okay, is my duty as son.

My mother sits in the hospital in San Antonio,

motherless—my mother is now a mother

without the longest love she’s ever known.

My mother who used to wake up

before the slap of sunrise with my father

to build new rooftops. My mother who wrote

“I pray you have a great day”

on stupid notes tucked in my lunchbox.

My mother who told the white woman

in Ross to apologize for bumping into me

as I knocked over a rack of pantyhose.

My mother who cried in Sea-Tac airport

as I walked through customs, yes-ing

the woman who asks, Is it his first time

moving from home? My mother who looks

at me with glinted simper when the pastor spouts

“disobedient children.” My mother who was told

at a young age she’d never give birth,

barren as she were. My mother, my mother.

What rises inside me, I imagine inside her, although

I’ve never had a mother leave this earth.

I’ve never been without love.

— Luther Hughes

Funny Poems About Mothers And Daughters to Chuckle On Special Day

44. My Mother Sent Me

a text message

from her coffin.

It said Glad

you’re not here.

She’s always doing

stuff like that. She says

it’s to help me

savor my remaining

days. But I know

it’s because I’m

the only one left

who hasn’t changed

his number.

— Michael Meyerhofer

45. You Love My Art

Dear Mum…

I love that you loved all my “art”,

You told me it was beautiful,

You told me it was smart,

You loved my pottery and painting,

And my popsicle stick bridge,

But don’t you think it’s long enough ago now,

To take it off the fridge?

— Holly Giffers

46. Roses are Red, Windex is Blue

Roses are red,

Windex is blue.

Thanks for keeping everything clean,

I really appreciate it.

— Unknown

47. Please and Thanks

You taught me how to wash my face

And how to use the potty.

You made me eat up all my greens

And wiped my nose when snotty.

You taught me to say Please and Thanks,

Because politeness is the way,

So ‘Please’ can I borrow some money?

Thanks!

Just kidding. Happy Mother’s Day!

— Anonymous

48. For the Mom Who Has Everything

Mum, I know I owe you the world

And you deserve no less

But circumstances have unfurled;

I’m in a financial mess.

For your Mother’s Day party

I write for you this ditty.

My poetry skills are hearty

And cheap, but oh so witty!

— Unknown

49. Month of May

For all the diapers

that you changed,

For all the playdates

you arranged.

For all the trips

back and forth to school,

For cleaning all the spit up

and the drool.

Why is there only

one Mother’s Day?

You should have at least gotten

the ENTIRE month of May.

Happy Mother’s Day Mom!

— Anonymous

50. Relax, Mom

As a mom you are number one

A parent who is second to none

On Mothers day, chores you should shun

For it is time for relaxation and fun

Even if at the end of the day nothing gets done

Just remember we will still love you a ton!

— Unknown

51. Mother Doesn’t Want a Dog

Mother says they shed,

And always let the strangers in

And bark at friends instead,

And do disgraceful things on rugs,

And track mud on the floor,

And flop upon your bed at night

And snore their doggy snore.

Mother doesn’t want a dog.

She’s making a mistake.

Because, more than a dog, I think

She will not want this snake.

— Judith Viorst

52. Mama

I was only five years old,

getting my hair pressed for the first time.

I heard my mother’s voice.

She was reading to me as she was pressing my hair.

Mama always called me “my-Esha”.

She was so kind a woman.

She still is.

All the people I knew as friends called me Esha.

My family did too.

Mama would wash my hair and then press it.

The pressing comb would get very hot.

The sides would singe with steam and heat from the pressing comb.

The back of my hair was my least favorite part to get pressed.

She knew it and we joked about it when she was threw fixing my hair.

— Ayesha Karim

53. Put Up With Me

I’m glad that you’re my mother,

kind and caring and strong.

Coz surely no-one else,

Could have put up with me this long!

— Holly Giffers

54. You Know Me

Mom you know the worst of me,

My weaknesses and follies,

I know you’ve seen me poop my pants

and cut the heads off dollies,

You know all my most embarrassing moments,

You know that I’m a nut,

So what can I do to repay your love..

…and make sure you keep your mouth shut!?

— Holly Giffers

55. Untitled

Roses are red,

violets are blue.

Happy Mother’s Day Mom!

Sorry you didn’t give birth to a poet who could rhyme!

— Anonymous

56. For the Mom Who Has Everything

Mum, I know I owe you the world

And you deserve no less

But circumstances have unfurled;

I’m in a financial mess.

For your Mother’s Day party

I write for you this ditty.

My poetry skills are hearty

And cheap, but oh so witty!

— Anonymous

57. Sweetest Girl

I’ve said it on Facebook

I’ve said it on Twitter

I’ve shown it on Instagram

I’ve let it out in the atmosphere

I’ve said it again and again

And I will say it once more

My daughter is the sweetest girl

That any parent ever bore

I love you

— Anonymous

58. Nobel Prize for Mothers

Mom you are a shining star

Though the world doesn’t know your name.

You have no fancy title

Like Baroness or Dame.

Mom you really are a star,

My mother, mentor and friend.

A Nobel Prize for motherhood,

Is what I’d recommend!

And if I won the lottery

I’d share my win with you

I’d take you Mom on a spending spree

Each day the whole year through!

You may not be famous,

As your face is known to few.

But Mom I think you are wonderful

And I’m so proud of you!

— Unknown

59. Things My Mother Taught Me

My Mother taught me LOGIC…”If you fall off that swing and break your neck, you can’t go to the store with me.”

My Mother taught me MEDICINE…”If you don’t stop crossing your eyes, they’re going to freeze that way.”

My Mother taught me TO THINK AHEAD…”If you don’t pass your spelling test, you’ll never get a good job!”

My Mother taught me ESP…”Put your sweater on; don’t you think that I know when you’re cold?”

My Mother taught me TO MEET A CHALLENGE…”What were you thinking? Answer me when I talk to you…Don’t talk back to me!”

My Mother taught me HUMOR…”When that lawn mower cuts off your toes, don’t come running to me.”

My Mother taught me how to BECOME AN ADULT…”If you don’t eat your vegetables, you’ll never grow up.

My mother taught me ABOUT SEX…”How do you think you got here?”

My mother taught me about GENETICS…”You are just like your father!”

My mother taught me about my ROOTS…”Do you think you were born in a barn?”

My mother taught me about the WISDOM of AGE…”When you get to be my age, you will understand.”

My mother taught me about ANTICIPATION…”Just wait until your father gets home.”

My mother taught me about RECEIVING…”You are going to get it when we get home.”

And, my all-time favorite – JUSTICE…”One day you’ll have kids, and I hope they turn out just like YOU — then you’ll see what it’s like.”

— Unknown

Cute Mother And Daughter Poems That’ll Melt Your Heart

60. My Mother

Who fed me from her gentle breast,

And hush’d me in her arms to rest,

And on my cheek sweet kisses prest?

My Mother.

When sleep forsook my open eye,

Who was it sung sweet hushaby,

And rock’d me that I should not cry?

My Mother.

Who sat and watch’d my infant head,

When sleeping on my cradle bed,

And tears of sweet affection shed?

My Mother.

When pain and sickness made me cry,

Who gaz’d upon my heavy eye,

And wept, for fear that I should die?

My Mother.

Who drest my doll in clothes so gay,

And taught me pretty how to play,

And minded all I had to say?

My Mother.

Who ran to help me when I fell,

And would some pretty story tell,

Or kiss the place to make it well?

My Mother.

Who taught my infant lips to pray,

And love God’s holy book and day,

And walk in wisdom’s pleasant way?

My Mother.

— Ann Taylor

61. You’re da Bomb!

It’s mother’s day,

So thank you Mom

You ought to know

That you’re da’ bomb!

— Unknown

62. Mother Daughter

The company we keep

a shadow of ourselves

a daughter of my life

the child that I held.

Now you are a woman

and I an older lady

the company we keep

I and you who made me.

— Unknown

63. Mother and Daughter

The mother says, I am afraid.

The daughter says, I am afraid.

The mother says, My feet are cold.

The daughter says, My feet are cold.

The mother says, The car is sinking.

The daughter says Yes, the car is sinking.

The mother says, The water is heavy,

and the daughter says, The water is very heavy.

The mother says, I am too young for this.

The daughter says, I want to grow old.

The mother says, I can see the sky,

and the daughter says, I can also see the sky.

How about the moon, the mother says,

and the daughter says, I can see the moon.

What else hurts you, the mother says

and the daughter says, What about you.

I forgot to tell your father something,

the mother says and the daughter says,

I forgot to tell my father something.

The mother says, I do not want to die.

I do not want to die, the daughter says.

I wanted to be a good mother, the mother says.

Sometimes you weren’t, the daughter says.

Sometimes you weren’t a good daughter either, the mother says

and the daughter says, I wanted to be good.

I can hear my heart, she says.

I can hear my heart, she says.

I wish I loved Jesus, she says and she says,

I wish I loved Jesus.

She says, The thud is unbearable.

She says, The thud is unbearable.

What do you mean you wish

you loved Jesus, she says

and she says, The water is dark.

My clothes are getting heavier, she says.

Heavier, she says, and heavier.

She says, The water is up to my chin now, and she says,

It is up to my chin too.

What if this is the last thing I say to you, she says

and she says, What if this is the last thing I say to you.

She says, I cannot hold on much longer.

Please, she says, hold on longer.

The water is at my mouth, she says,

and she says, Even if it is at your mouth.

— Hayan Charara

64. Little Wishes

Little wishes on great big stars.

Daughter, I make a wishes for you.

Keep on growing and keep on smiling.

And I’ll keep loving all that you do.

Little dreamers wishing big things.

The world is your stage to display.

You can sing and you can dance.

Enjoy all that comes your way.

Little hopes in a great big world.

Nothing can stop your free spirit.

Make some noise, play a beat.

It’s beautiful music when I hear it.

Little kisses from my now big girl,

You’re growing up so fast it seems.

Pretty soon you’ll leave the nest

And fly after all of your dreams.

Little girl I love you,

And I love you even more.

Because I made a wish once,

And you’re what I wished for

— Casarah Nance

65. Sonnets are full of love, and this my tome

Sonnets are full of love, and this my tome

Has many sonnets: so here now shall be

One sonnet more, a love sonnet, from me

To her whose heart is my heart’s quiet home,

To my first Love, my Mother, on whose knee

I learnt love-lore that is not troublesome;

Whose service is my special dignity,

And she my loadstar while I go and come.

And so because you love me, and because

I love you, Mother, I have woven a wreath

Of rhymes wherewith to crown your honoured name:

In you not fourscore years can dim the flame

Of love, whose blessed glow transcends the laws

Of time and change and mortal life and death.

— Christina Rossetti

66. Mother

When evenings cast pale shadows on the earth,

And silence, like a vast mysterious ghost,

Stifles the land and sea from hill to coast,

And buries all that tropic suns gave birth,

When by myself I pace the darkened shore,

And think of this unhappy lot of mine,

The pain and grief the fates to me assign,

I sigh for you, O mother I adore!

That I could seek your bosom as of old,

And, nestling there, bare secrets that oppress,

Accuse these that my love would dispossess,

Whose hearts to cold desires and base are sold!

O mother dear! When death relieves our sighs,

Shall we in heaven, meet, in Paradise?

— Luis G. Dato

Meaningful Mother-Daughter Poems That’ll Make You Sentimental

67. Precious Ros

From the day that you were born,

and I held you very close,

I knew in my joyful heart,

that you’re my very precious rose.

My life changed for the better,

I felt it in my heart,

I just knew, for the rest of my life,

We’d never be apart.

Months and years have passed,

and I watched you mature and grow,

I promised myself, forever,

my love for you, I’ll show.

I wish you a beautiful life,

filled with joy and infinite bliss,

I’ll always be your mother,

and my precious rose I kiss.

— Unknown

68. Mothers and Their Daughters

Her mother holds her daughter's hand

Like every and any good leader should,

To show the lost the way to go onward

When you've fallen and lost hope.

Her mother cradles her daughter at night,

Protecting her better than any knight in armor,

Ensuring that the monsters will never reach her

While she's vulnerable, like her mother was once.

Her mother cries at night, alone in a chair,

Weeping at the loss of her husband so brave.

She cries like this in the dark most nights now,

And still no one's come to quell her tears.

Her daughter's hand slips through to hold hers,

To stop the tears rolling down her mother's face.

A smile, genuine for the first time in a long time,

That helps both of them get through another night.

— Unknown

69. Mother

A mother loves right from the start,

No matter if her children are near or far apart.

A mother gives never-ending love.

She gives us comfort and peace like a beautiful dove.

For us she will always do her best,

Even when we put her patience to the test.

She wipes our tears,

Chases away our fears,

Encourages us to follow a dream,

No matter how far-fetched it may seem.

Her gifts can never compare to any other.

I am so honored to call her my mother.

Looking back on another year,

I was so lucky to have a mother so dear.

So Mom, on your special day, relax and enjoy

And always know that I couldn't have asked for any other

More incredible person to call my mother.

I love you, Mom!

— Jodi L. Landes

70. Dearest Mom

Since the day I was small

Till the day I became tall

Since I began understanding things

Till the day I got my own wings

Your love has never fallen short

You have been my only support

I want to hold you tight and hug you

I just want to say thank you.

— Sumiran Mishra and Saakshi Khattri

71. Pen Disguised as a Hair Clip

Sat to jot down limerick in log book

Inept to find my pen carried miffed look

Probed my mum who lay on bed

She guffawed and slapped my head

The clutched one tumbled from hair as I shook

— V. Deepa

72. To My Mother

Today’s your natal day;

Sweet flowers I bring:

Mother, accept, I pray

My offering.

And may you happy live,

And long us bless:

Receiving as you give

— Christina Rossetti

73. Mother

Your love was like moonlight

turning harsh things to beauty,

so that little wry souls

reflecting each other obliquely

as in cracked mirrors …beheld in your luminous spirit

their own reflection,

transfigured as in a shining stream,

and loved you for what they are not.

You are less an image in my mind

than a luster

I see you in gleams

pale as star-light on a grey wall …

evanescent as the reflection of a white swan

shimmering in broken water.

— Lola Ridge

74. The Raincoat

When the doctor suggested surgery

and a brace for all my youngest years,

my parents scrambled to take me

to massage therapy, deep tissue work,

osteopathy, and soon my crooked spine

unspooled a bit, I could breathe again,

and move more in a body unclouded

by pain. My mom would tell me to sing

songs to her the whole forty-five minute

drive to Middle Two Rock Road and forty-

five minutes back from physical therapy.

She’d say, even my voice sounded unfettered

by my spine afterward. So I sang and sang,

because I thought she liked it. I never

asked her what she gave up to drive me,

or how her day was before this chore. Today,

at her age, I was driving myself home from yet

another spine appointment, singing along

to some maudlin but solid song on the radio,

and I saw a mom take her raincoat off

and give it to her young daughter when

a storm took over the afternoon. My god,

I thought, my whole life I’ve been under her

raincoat thinking it was somehow a marvel

that I never got wet.

— Ada Limón

75. To a Daughter Leaving Home

When I taught you

at eight to ride

a bicycle, loping along

beside you

as you wobbled away

on two round wheels,

my own mouth rounding

in surprise when you pulled

ahead down the curved

path of the park,

I kept waiting

for the thud

of your crash as I

sprinted to catch up,

while you grew

smaller, more breakable

with distance,

pumping, pumping

for your life, screaming

with laughter,

the hair flapping

behind you like a

handkerchief waving

goodbye.

— Linda Pastan

Emotional Poems About Mums And Daughters

76. Nobody’s Like You, Mom

Nobody’s quite like you, Mom.

You’re special in every way.

You cheer me up, you fill my cup

With tenderness, come what may.

Nobody loves me like you, Mom.

No matter what I do,

Good or bad, happy or sad,

You support me; You always come through.

Nobody’s equal to you, Mom.

With you in my life, I’m blessed.

I love you so, and I want you to know

I think you’re the very best!

— Joanna Fuchs

77. Mothers

The last time I was home

to see my mother we kissed

exchanged pleasantries

and unpleasantries pulled a warm

comforting silence around

us and read separate books

I remember the first time

I consciously saw her

we were living in a three room

apartment on burns avenue

mommy always sat in the dark

I don’t know how i knew that but she did

that night I stumbled into the kitchen

maybe because I’ve always been

a night person or perhaps because I had wet

the bed

she was sitting on a chair

the room was bathed in moonlight diffused through

those thousands of panes landlords who rented

to people with children were prone to put in windows

she may have been smoking but maybe not

her hair was three-quarters her height

which made me a strong believer in the samson myth

and very black

I’m sure I just hung there by the door

I remember thinking: what a beautiful lady

she was very deliberately waiting

perhaps for my father to come home

from his night job or maybe for a dream

that had promised to come by

“come here” she said “I’ll teach you

a poem: I see the moon

the moon sees me

god bless the moon

and god bless me”

I taught it to my son

who recited it for her

just to say we must learn

to bear the pleasures

as we have borne the pains

— Nikki Giovanni

78. To My Mother

You too, my mother, read my rhymes

For love of unforgotten times,

And you may chance to hear once more

The little feet along the floor.

— Robert Louis Stevenson

79. Another Poem for Mothers

Mother, I’m trying

to write

a poem to you—

which is how most

poems to mothers must

begin—or, What I’ve wanted

to say, Mother…but we

as children of mothers,

even when mothers ourselves,

cannot bear our poems

to them. Poems to

mothers make us feel

little again. How to describe

that world that mothers spin

and consume and trap

and love us in, that spreads

for years and men and miles?

Those particular hands that could

smooth anything: butter on bread,

cool sheets or weather. It’s

the wonder of them, good or bad,

those mother-hands that pet

and shape and slap,

that sew you together

the pieces of a better house

or life in which you’ll try

to live. Mother,

I’ve done no better

than the others, but for now,

here is your clever failure.

— Erin Belieu



Adorable Poems for Daughters from Mothers

80. My Little Princess

My little daughter is prettier than a doll,

& her heart is the most beautiful among all.

Her lovely hair falls so perfectly down,

She looks no less than a princess even without a crown.

— Unknown

81. For My Daughter

When I die choose a star

and name it after me

that you may know

I have not abandoned

or forgotten you.

You were such a star to me,

following you through birth

and childhood, my hand

in your hand.

When I die

choose a star and name it

after me so that I may shine

down on you, until you join

me in darkness and silence

together.

— David Ignatow

82. Being a Mother

Being a mother means that your heart

Is no longer yours; it wanders

Wherever your children do.

— George Bernard Shaw

83. First Fall

I’m your guide here. In the evening-dark

morning streets, I point and name.

Look, the sycamores, their mottled,

paint-by-number bark. Look, the leaves

rusting and crisping at the edges.

I walk through Schiller Park with you

on my chest. Stars smolder well

into daylight. Look, the pond, the ducks,

the dogs paddling after their prized sticks.

Fall is when the only things you know

because I’ve named them

begin to end. Soon I’ll have another

season to offer you: frost soft

on the window and a porthole

sighed there, ice sleeving the bare

gray branches. The first time you see

something die, you won’t know it might

come back. I’m desperate for you

to love the world because I brought you here.

— Maggie Smith

84. I Love My Daughter

I love my daughter,

with my heart and soul,

Having her in my life,

makes me peaceful and whole.

She brings me joy,

and happiness so sweet,

When she feels pain,

my heart skips a beat.

I love my daughter,

She’s gentle and kind,

She’s so thoughtful,

and has a beautiful mind.

She’s one of those people,

that instinctively cares,

Her time and knowledge,

with others she shares.

I love my daughter,

since her birth, I have won,

She knows how to laugh,

and loves to have fun.

Since she was a child,

She’d routinely amaze,

I’ll love my daughter,

beyond the end of my days.

— Unknown

85. Mother To Daughter

As an infant in my arms,

As a baby on my shoulder,

As a child on my laps,

As a kid held by my hand,

As a girl kept in my care,

As a spinster in my guard,

As a bride with my concern,

As a mother kept in focus,

You have drifted away from me.

Distance extends.

Relation fades.

Umbilical cord reminds

You are a part of me.

My concern for you remains.

— Rm Shanmugam Chettiar

86. Daughter of My Heart

You turned out even better

Than I often dreamed you’d be;

You’re more than I had hoped for;

You’re a sweet reward to me.

You grew up to be a mother

Full of wisdom, warmth and love,

A good and fine role model,

A blessing from above.

I couldn’t be any prouder

Than I am today of you;

You’re my daughter and my friend,

And a wonderful person, too.

You have my love forever;

I adored you from the start;

It’s a privilege to be your mother,

Dear daughter of my heart.

— Joanna Fuchs

87. The Daughter

We said she was a negative image of me because of her lightness.

She’s light and also passage, the glory in my cortex.

Daughter, where did you get all that goddess?

Her eyes are Neruda’s two dark pools at twilight.

Sometimes she’s a stranger in my home because I hadn’t imagined her.

Who will her daughter be?

She and I are the gradual ebb of my mother’s darkness.

I unfurl the ribbon of her life, and it’s a smooth long hallway, doors flung open.

Her surface is a deflection is why.

Harm on her, harm on us all.

Inside her, my grit and timbre, my reckless.

— Carmen Giménez Smith

88. A Prayer for My Daughter

Once more the storm is howling, and half hid

Under this cradle-hood and coverlid

My child sleeps on. There is no obstacle

But Gregory’s wood and one bare hill

Whereby the haystack- and roof-levelling wind,

Bred on the Atlantic, can be stayed;

And for an hour I have walked and prayed

Because of the great gloom that is in my mind.

I have walked and prayed for this young child an hour

And heard the sea-wind scream upon the tower,

And under the arches of the bridge, and scream

In the elms above the flooded stream;

Imagining in excited reverie

That the future years had come,

Dancing to a frenzied drum,

Out of the murderous innocence of the sea.

May she be granted beauty and yet not

Beauty to make a stranger’s eye distraught,

Or hers before a looking-glass, for such,

Being made beautiful overmuch,

Consider beauty a sufficient end,

Lose natural kindness and maybe

The heart-revealing intimacy

That chooses right, and never find a friend.

Helen being chosen found life flat and dull

And later had much trouble from a fool,

While that great Queen, that rose out of the spray,

Being fatherless could have her way

Yet chose a bandy-leggèd smith for man.

It’s certain that fine women eat

A crazy salad with their meat

Whereby the Horn of Plenty is undone.

In courtesy I’d have her chiefly learned;

Hearts are not had as a gift but hearts are earned

By those that are not entirely beautiful;

Yet many, that have played the fool

For beauty’s very self, has charm made wise,

And many a poor man that has roved,

Loved and thought himself beloved,

From a glad kindness cannot take his eyes.

May she become a flourishing hidden tree

That all her thoughts may like the linnet be,

And have no business but dispensing round

Their magnanimities of sound,

Nor but in merriment begin a chase,

Nor but in merriment a quarrel.

O may she live like some green laurel

Rooted in one dear perpetual place.

My mind, because the minds that I have loved,

The sort of beauty that I have approved,

Prosper but little, has dried up of late,

Yet knows that to be choked with hate

May well be of all evil chances chief.

If there’s no hatred in a mind

Assault and battery of the wind

Can never tear the linnet from the leaf.

An intellectual hatred is the worst,

So let her think opinions are accursed.

Have I not seen the loveliest woman born

Out of the mouth of Plenty’s horn,

Because of her opinionated mind

Barter that horn and every good

By quiet natures understood

For an old bellows full of angry wind?

Considering that, all hatred driven hence,

The soul recovers radical innocence

And learns at last that it is self-delighting,

Self-appeasing, self-affrighting,

And that its own sweet will is Heaven’s will;

She can, though every face should scowl

And every windy quarter howl

Or every bellows burst, be happy still.

And may her bridegroom bring her to a house

Where all’s accustomed, ceremonious;

For arrogance and hatred are the wares

Peddled in the thoroughfares.

How but in custom and in ceremony

Are innocence and beauty born?

Ceremony’s a name for the rich horn,

And custom for the spreading laurel tree.

— W.B. Yeats

89. Mother’s Day

I see her doing something simple, paying bills,

or leafing through a magazine or book,

and wish that I could say, and she could hear,

that now I start to understand her love

for all of us, the fullness of it.

It burns there in the past, beyond my reach,

a modest lamp.

— David Young

90. Precious Gift

When times seem too hard to bear and I feel like giving up,

I envision your beautiful face, the twinkle of your eyes and things of such.

The bond we created from my womb to the day you were born

Is a mother and daughter bond that can never be torn.

With the strength and guidance of God and the blessings he pours down from above,

I want to be the best mom I can be to you and embrace you with all my love.

You are as precious as a flower and as gorgeous as a rose.

You have been specially made to the very tip of your nose.

You are as sweet as honey; such an innocent young child.

You are brighter than any star in the sky every time you smile.

I want you to be proud of who you are and strive to be the best.

Put forth efforts to achieve your goals and let God do the rest.

I will always be your mother first, but I'm also your friend.

You are the most precious gift that I've ever been given.

With All My Love,

Mommy

— Sherri Lawrence

