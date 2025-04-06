Vijay Deverakonda FINALLY drops pics from his Oman trip with girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna and fans can’t keep calm

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have once again sent the internet into a frenzy with their latest social media posts. The rumored couple shared photos from what seems to be the same vacation spot, leading fans to believe they celebrated Rashmika’s birthday together. While neither of them confirmed anything directly, their beach photos were enough for eagle-eyed fans to connect the dots.

It all started when Rashmika was seen flying out of Mumbai a day after Vijay Deverakonda jetted off to an undisclosed location. While fans speculated that the two might celebrate the Pushpa 2 actress’s birthday together, the rumors remained unverified.

However, when Rashmika shared photos from her Oman trip, fans began commenting on her post and asking about Vijay Deverakonda’s presence. While many suspected he had joined her, others remained curious.

The rumors were seemingly confirmed when the Kingdom actor recently posted pictures from his beach vacation. The photos made it evident that he was at the same location, as the Sikandar actress had earlier shared similar glimpses from the same spot.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Riding horses and living Barefeet :))" and Rashmika instantly liked the post.

On the work front, both actors have been busy with their respective projects. While Rashmika is working on multiple films including The Girlfriend, Thama, Kuberaa, and more, Vijay Deverakonda is focused on the release of Kingdom on May 30.

