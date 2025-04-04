Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Mandakini calls it ‘big loss’ and sends condolences to his family; ‘One era is gone’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar breathed his last today, April 4, 2025. The entire nation is grieving his loss, and many stars from the film industry have shared their emotional tributes. Actress Mandakini exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and called it a ‘big loss.’ She sent her heartfelt condolences to his family and also expressed how an era was over.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mandakini revealed that she had never met Manoj Kumar. She stated, “Unfortunately, I never met him. I worked in a movie with his brother, actually, but never got a chance to see him or anything like that.”

Expressing her admiration for the legendary actor, she continued, “It’s sad. He was a very good actor. I always admired him. I watched all his movies. One of the finest actors, I should say. That’s all I can say.”

Extending her condolences, the Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress shared, “Of course, it’s a big loss. I worked with his son, and I can only say for his family that may his soul rest in peace and may God give them... My condolences to the family. We’ll pray for the family and their loss.”

Mandakini added, “One era is gone. All his friends, people from his time like Raaj Kumar is no more, Raj Kapoor is no more, Shashi Kapoor is no more, and Sunil Dutt sahab is no more. I think he was the only one left from that time.”

Earlier, Aruna Irani also talked exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared her experience working with Manoj Kumar. She said, “Very good actor, very good director, very good producer. So, it was great working with him, bahut acha tha (It was very good).”

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more, paid tribute to Manoj Kumar’s legacy on social media.

As per ANI, the Kranti actor died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The cause of his demise was reportedly a severe heart attack.

