Snow White Global Box Office Update: Woes for Rachel Zegler's movie continue in 3rd weekend despite it crossing USD 150 million mark

Disney’s Snow White, the latest live-action reimagining of the beloved 1937 classic, has crossed the USD 150 million mark globally, but that achievement isn’t worth celebrating, as it’s nowhere near enough to offset the offering’s box office woes. The film, led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, continued to underperform in its third weekend, falling short of expectations for a movie of its scale and budget.

Advertisement

In international markets, Snow White earned just USD 9 million between April 4 and 6, marking a steep 58.3 percent drop from the previous frame. This brings its overseas total to USD 90 million from 53 territories. Stateside, the film has amassed a USD 77.5 million haul, pushing its global cume to USD 168.4 million.

With momentum vanishing faster than anticipated, industry insiders have revised expectations downwards. The film is now tracking towards a global finish between USD 195 million and USD 210 million—a major disappointment given it cost USD 250 million to make, plus additional dollars to market. If these projections hold, Snow White is poised to become one of Mouse House’s biggest misfires in recent years.

Directed by Marc Webb and starring the aforementioned actresses, Snow White, for those who may not know, is a musical retelling of the original Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Zegler plays the iconic titular princess who escapes an assassination attempt by her stepmother, the Evil Queen (Gadot), and teams up with seven magical dwarf beings and a rebellious bandit named Jonathan to reclaim her kingdom. The latter character, played by Andrew Burnap, also serves as her love interest.

Advertisement

Snow White’s hardships began long before it hit screens. The film was mired in controversy since the early stages of production, with fans first disapproving of Zegler, a Latina, being cast to play Disney’s fairest princess. The actress then made things worse for herself and the studio by calling the original animated Snow White feature weird and outdated. Her political commentary during and after the 2024 U.S. presidential elections also contributed to the film getting cancelled.

Gadot, too, stirred backlash with her open expression of Zionist views.

With no turnaround in sight and its high price tag, Snow White appears unlikely to recover, marking a forgettable chapter for Disney’s live-action slate.

ALSO READ: Rachel Zegler to Walk Met Gala Red Carpet Amid Snow White Controversy? Star-Studded Guest List Incudes Lizzo, Doechii and More