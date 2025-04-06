Box Office: Bazooka to Alappuzha Gymkhana, listing down Mollywood movies releasing this Vishu
Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass are all set to face each other on Vishu 2025 weekend. Will these titles be able to slow down the glorious run of L2 Empuraan?
While Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan is on a spree and storming the box office records these days, here's taking a look at the Vishu 2025 releases.
Mammootty returns with Bazooka after Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse
The biggest Vishu release is the Mammootty-starrer action drama, Bazooka. The Malayalam flick, directed by Deeno Dennis in his debut, is expected to dominate the box office next weekend. Slated to hit the screens on April 10, the movie also stars Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, and others.
The last release of Mammukka, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, couldn't live up to the expectations and thus ended up being an average affair at the box office. All eyes are now on the performance of Bazooka. The advance booking will open on Monday, 7th March, three days prior to the release.
Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass to fight for the 2nd spot next weekend
Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports comedy film. It stars Naslen K. Gafoor, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and others in pivotal roles. The movie has a decent buzz and is expected to lure the audience to the cinemas.
The third Vishu release among Malayalam movies is Maranamass, which is also slated to hit the screens on the same day. Starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, the dark comedy has a good buzz among the audience. Actor Tovino Thomas produces Maranamass, while Sivaprasad is making his directorial debut with this flick.
It will be interesting to see which of the three releases will be the top-grosser at the box office. Moreover, all three titles will have to meet with strong word-of-mouth to halt Mohanlal's glorious run of L2 Empuraan.
