EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan meets with V. Vijayendra Prasad; Is it for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated superstars of Indian Cinema, with a career spanning over 35 years. In 2015, Salman teamed up with Kabir Khan on Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is considered to be one of the most loved films of Indian Cinema. The film went ahead to win a National Film Award for providing ‘Wholesome Entertainment’ at the 63rd National Film Awards. In 2023, Pinkvilla reported that Salman Khan and KV Vijayendra Prasad are discussing the possibility of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Soon after, at the launch of RRR, Salman confirmed that the talks for BB 2 are on.

Ever since then, there has been anticipation among all Salman Khan fans for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 has actively entered the development stage. An independent source shares, “Salman Khan has met V. Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. They have come up with an idea and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Moreover, there is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan, the trio is coming together. However, nothing has been finalized yet.”

While the original film chronicled the narrative of Pawan and Munni, it would be interesting to see the direction taken by team BB for the second part. The meeting of Salman and Vijayendra Prasad took place in Mumbai earlier in the week, and the intent is to bring Bajrangi Bhaijaan back on the screen with a lot of honesty. Moreover, V. Vijayendra Prasad is regarded as one of the most successful screenwriters of Indian Cinema and is the only writer to have contributed to multiple tentpole blockbusters in India. His notable works include Bobbili Simham (1994), Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), the Baahubali franchise (2015–2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022).

Salman Khan on the other hand is discussing multiple other films, and official announcements from his end will be made shortly and all the new choices will surely make the fans and cinema-going audience happy. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

