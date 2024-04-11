BoA shocked her fans a few days ago with her sudden announcement about retiring after her contract ends with SM Entertainment. The news left everyone wondering if the artist would still be in the industry once her contract was over with the agency. Moreover, recently, the artist has deleted every single post from her personal Instagram feed, sparking discussions about the idol.

BoA deletes every Instagram post

On April 9, 2024, BoA deleted all her Instagram posts from her account. This action has become a major concern for her fans since her explosive statement about retirement a few days ago. In an Instagram story, she asked if it was right for her to retire once her contract with SM Entertainment ends. The sudden statement left the fandom in confusion and worried about the K-pop idol.

However, the singer assured her fans that she was not going to retire any time soon. She also added that her contract with SM Entertainment ends on December 31, 2025. So until then, she will be performing as a singer and releasing various content for her fans. Nevertheless, her fandom wants her to stay in the industry for a long time, not just till 2025, as she has been a source of happiness for thousands.

Speculations about her sudden revelation suggest that the singer is considering retiring due to the overwhelming online hate over the past few days. The artist has been directly speaking out against the online harassment she has faced since earlier this year. Moreover, she has also replied to certain anonymous users who have been posting malicious comments on her posts constantly. Fans point out SM Entertainment's inability to protect their artists from such incidents.

More about the Queen of K-pop, BoA

BoA is a solo artist who debuted under SM Entertainment with the album ID; Peace B, in 2000. Hailed as the Queen of K-pop, she gained immense popularity in South Korea and especially in the Japanese music industry, solidifying her status as an artist. However, more recently, she debuted as a member of GOT The Beat, formed in 2022. Additionally, the artist also appeared in the popular K-drama Marry My Husband in 2023 where she took up the role of Oh Yoo Ra, the fiancée of Yoo Ji Hyuk (played by Na In Woo).

ALSO READ: Lee Sang Yeob says he was 'lost in romance' with now-wife after meeting her; details unusual marriage proposal