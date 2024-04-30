'But We Haven't Spent Much Time Together': Sophie Trudeau Budges To Acknowledge Her Friendship With Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had previously described Sophie Trudeau as a ‘dear friend’. However, it seems that the ex-wife of the Canadian Prime Minister is not ready to acknowledge the friendship as of yet.

Back in 2022, Markle mentioned that she had often gone to Sophie Trudeau for advice during the time she and her husband were distancing themselves from the Royal Family. But as per Sophie, their friendship is not as deep as Markle would have thought.

What had Meghan Markle said about Sophie Trudeau?

In her podcast Archetypes which has now gone offline, Meghan Markle mentioned that Sophie Trudeau, the ex-wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of her closest friends. She also claimed that Sophie was there for her when she and Prince Harry were separating from the Royal Family and offered encouragement when they turned down Royal duties.

In November of 2022, Meghan mentioned again that over the years, she has always gone to Sophie for advice and she would even send her words of encouragement through voice notes. She also claimed that Trudeu had sent her meditations during Meghan's pregnancy. According to Meghan, even their children got along very well and would play with each other while the moms drank wine and talked.

The friendship seems to be one-sided

In her interview with the Times, Sophie Trudeau contradicted the words spoken by Meghan Markle previously and said, “I know her... but we haven't spent much time together.” On the other hand, she mentioned that her heart sank when she heard about the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s recent cancer diagnosis.

The news did not come as a shock to many people with many rumors going around about how Markle had allegedly treated her friends after marrying Prince Harry . One of her best friends Jessica Mulroney, who also used to be Sophie Trudeau's stylist said that Meghan had cast her aside as she was trying to make a career out of their friendship.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffith on the other hand, claimed that Meghan Markle uses her friendships very strategically. According to Griffith, Meghan makes friends strategically according to how they might help her and then casts them aside once she’s done with them. The Royal expert added that in some cases Meghan “deletes their number and blocks their number.”

