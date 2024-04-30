Everything Coming Up From Marvels And Star Wars In May 2024 Schedule

With fans awaiting new Marvel and Star Wars projects as the next month rolls in, the franchises have a roster of shows lined up. Disney’s ownership of Marvel and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise makes it clear that all the new projects will be housed under Disney+.

Therefore, Disney+ is gearing up for its upcoming Marvel and Star Wars show schedule in May. The platform will feature four new shows from the franchises next month, an official press release revealed on Tuesday, April 16. While the network has introduced quite some changes recently, it is seeking to abide by its reliance on the Marvel and Star Wars franchises for viewership.

Two Star Wars projects – the season finale for Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Tales of the Empire debut; and Marvel series – final three episodes of X-Men ‘97 Season 1 and Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of X-Men ‘97 will drop in on the network in May 2024.

All Marvel and Star Wars features for May 2024

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Star Wars animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will conclude with its season finale in the first week of May. Episode 15 of Season 3, titled The Cavalry Has Arrived, will be the last episode that chronicles the Clone Wars and Palpatine’s return in the sequel trilogy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Bad Batch Season 3 was released in February this year, providing deeper answers to many of the fans’ burning questions. The season finale will air on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 1.

Advertisement

Star Wars fans will have more to watch with another show debuting on the platform the same week.

Tales of the Empire

All six episodes of Tales of the Empire will debut on Saturday, May 4. The animated show will be a follow-up to the anthology series, 2022’s Tales of the Jedi. The show ended with a single season in October 2022. Notably, fans have been waiting for a Season 2 but Disney+ surprised them with a brand-new Star Wars show debut.

While Tales of the Jedi focused on the light side of the force throughout the galaxy, Tales of the Empire will explore the escapades of Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. Darth Vader and General Grievous are also anticipated to feature, per The Direct.

The animated series’ premiere date comes exactly a month before The Acolyte, the first live-action series based on the dark side of the Force, on June 4, 2024.

X-Men ‘97

The curtains will fall on Season 1 of X-Men ‘97 with its riveting season finale to drop in the upcoming weeks. Episodes 8 to 10 will chronicle the episode, Tolerance is Extinction (Parts 1, 2, and 3) in a three-part season finale.

Ahead of Marvel’s most-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine’s premiere in July, X-Men ‘97 becomes the first MCU project to delve into the X-Men-infused multiverse.

The show premiered on 20 March 2024, and its success has greenlit not only a second but a third season as well, per CBR. Season 2 is already said to be in production whereas the latter is in development.

It is worth noting that X-Men ‘97 is a continuation of the original series, 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series. The first episode titled, To Me, My X-Men is set in the same timeline as X-Men’s finale episode, Graduation Day.

The three-part finale of Season 1 will air as follows:

Episode 8 on Wednesday, May 1

Episode 9 on Wendat, May 8

Episode 10 on Wednesday, May 15

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of X-Men ‘97

The fan-favorite show will rightly utilize its popularity with another project, The Making of X-Men '97 dedicated to the events that unfolded behind the scenes. The mystery around Season 1 and 2 showrunner Beau DeMayo’s abrupt departure from X-Men ‘97 will be explored in the unscripted project. Despite leading the creative vision around the show, DeMayo was fired even before it debuted on Disney+. Insider Jeff Sneider revealed that DeMayo was rather “difficult to work with” which led to his exit from the show, per The Escapist. Fans will probably get a better insight into the events in the upcoming series.

Advertisement

Besides that, The Making of X-Men ‘97 will also offer candid glimpses into the show’s production including the voice actors. The title is pretty much self-explanatory. Interestingly, the show brought in reprisals from the original X-Men cast, with Cal Dodd lending his voice to Wolverine and Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey. However, Norm Spencer’s Cyclops was taken on by Ray Chase in the 2024 series.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of X-Men ‘97 will premiere on Wednesday, May 22.

ALSO READ: Disney Plus App Will Soon Feature Always-On Channels Dedicated To Star Wars And Marvel Shows? Deets