Which Avengers Can Be Part Of Captain America’s X-Men ’97 Team? Explored

X-Men '97, the revival of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, has dropped a major bombshell with the appearance of Captain America himself! While the series isn't part of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, that didn't stop Marvel from throwing fans a curveball.

Marvel Studios hinted at appearances from popular Avengers heroes, and Captain America's arrival in episode Bright Eyes seems to be just the beginning. However, Captain America might not be the only Avenger making an appearance in the X-Men '97 series. There are hints that more Avengers could be joining the fray in X-Men '97.

Captain America

Fans of classic X-Men cartoons were surprised to see a familiar face appear in the new revival series, X-Men '97. None other than Captain America made a cameo, hinting at a bigger role for the officer in the future. While the character has been portrayed in various ways in various shows, the version of Captain America in the X-Men '97 animated series stands out for his unique style. While Chris Evans' Captain America is more flexible in its approach, this animated version is more strictly rule-bound and rigid.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man, a beloved Marvel superhero known for his acrobatic feats and witty humor, has a history of adventures in comic books and animated series. In the 1990s, he had crossover moments with the X-Men, leading to speculation that he might appear in the X-Men '97 revival, bringing an exciting dynamic to the new series.

Daredevil

Marvel fans might remember a glimpse of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in a surprising place: the X-Men cartoon. Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil, made a brief photo cameo in X-Men: The Animated Series season 3. This appearance followed his starring role in Fantastic Four and a team-up with Spider-Man in his own animated series.

With the X-Men '97 series, there is speculation about which characters might cross over or make appearances. Given Daredevil's history of teaming up with other heroes, he seems like a natural choice for an alliance with Captain America's team.

Thor

Although readers of comic books are familiar with Thor as one of the original Avengers, his storyline in the 1990s cartoons was a little different. Even though Thor made a fleeting appearance in the X-Men series, his adventures were fully realized in series like Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk. His subsequent roles in animated projects as a key member of the Avengers were made feasible by these appearances.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Thor has played a major role and is frequently portrayed as an important member of the Avengers. It makes sense that he would be a member of Captain America's team in the X-Men '97 given his constant presence.

Iron Man

While Iron Man, perhaps the world's most famous Avenger, never appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series, he crossed over into many other Marvel Animated Universe shows, and even led his own. Iron Man First Appeared In Fantastic Four's Animated Series In 1995, While War Machine First Appeared In X-Men: The Animated Series In 1993. Robert Downey Jr. has recently stated he'd happily return as Iron Man in the MCU, and this could be as the Avengers' leader from X-Men '97. This would be a great opportunity to bring back Iron Man following Robert Downey Jr.'s beloved MCU interpretation, but could also tease a bigger storyline.

