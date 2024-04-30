Demon Slayer Season 4: All Manga Shockers To Catch In The New Instalment Ft. THIS Character's Return

The article contains spoilers about the Demon Slayer manga

The Hashira Training arc is the penultimate arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga Demon Slayer. The last season of the anime covered the Swordsmith Village Arc from the manga, which means the upcoming season will show us what happens during the Hashira Training Arc, before the story dives into the final arc- the Final Battle Arc.

As the name suggests, the next arc will be about Tanjirou and all of his friends being trained in battle by the Hashiras one by one. Every Hashira will have a different training method that will be fun to see and we will even see the return of a beloved character. Here is everything you can look forward to in the next season of Demon Slayer.

Meeting of the Hashiras and discussion about Demon Slayer Marks

If you watched the recent Demon Slayer movie which showed the aftermath of the incidents of the Swordsmith Village Arc, then you already know that a meeting of all the Hashiras with Amana Ubuyashiki right after Nezuko is able to overcome the sun. The discussion mostly centered around the fact that everyone will need to protect Nezuko as her conquering the sun has made her Muzan's new target.

Another important discussion that took place during the meeting was the Demon Slayer marks that have already appeared on Tanjiro, Muichiro, and Mitsuri, making them much stronger than before. The Hashiras will all realize the importance of the Demon Slayer marks and set up training courses for themselves as well as their students to help awaken their Slayer marks before the battle.

Return of Tengen

Fans have not seen the Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen since the Ninja lost one arm and one eye in the Entertainment City arc in his battle against the demon Gyutaro. However, even though he retired from the Demon Slayer Corps due to his disability, he will be the first person who will train the students for the upcoming battle.

Before they are trained by the Hashiras, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Kanao, and all the other students will go through a hazing process overseen by Tengen. He will make them run laps without breaks to increase their endurance and stamina so that they stand a chance against the Upper Moon demons in the next battle.

A dive into Giyu’s past will reveal some devastating secrets

During the Hashira meeting, the Water Hashira Giyuu Tomioka will not agree to train the students and leave. When Tanjiro hears the news, he will go to visit the Hashira to convince him to train him and his friends. But here, he will learn about Giyuu’s devastating past.

Giyuu will tell Tanjiro that he is different from all the other Hashiras and does not deserve the same honor as them as he never cleared his Final Selection. It was his friend Sabito that saved him as Giyuu could not kill a single demon during the test. But Tanjiro tells him that his friend would not want him to be happy and fulfill his destiny. Giyuu will fondly remember his friend and his sister who used to be his friends and finally agree to training.

All the unique training processes of the Hashiras

Starting with Tengen, all the Hashiras will put the trainees through very difficult and overwhelming training processes. The training process will be unique for each Hashira and will target a specific strength. Mitsuri’s somewhat comedic training will include dance practices in leotards which will help the trainees increase their flexibility. Obanai, on the other hand, will be terrifying for the students due to its merciless nature.

Gyomei Hajime, who is probably the strongest Hashira, will of course test the strength of the trainees with his training. It will include carrying and running with heavy logs on their shoulders, pushing huge and heavy rocks through town, and withstanding the terribly cold water of a waterfall. All of this training will optimize the bodies of the students to withstand attacks and fight back better.

The Demons will also make an appearance

During the trainees’ time with Gyomei, we will also see a glimpse of what Muzan and his demon battalion are up to. It will tell us that Muzan is hunting for Nezuko whom he wants to consume to conquer the sun, which is his only weakness.

We see the demon Nakime detaching her eye from her body to try and locate where Nezuko is hiding. She will be able to locate a lot of the Slayers but will be unable to find Nezuko. However, we also see that Muzan is not too worried about the matter as he is confident that he will be able to find her somehow.

The Arc will end on a cliffhanger

The Hashira Training arc is the only arc in the Demon Slayer manga where there is not much action in terms of battles. No huge battles take place during the arc, which readies us for the showdown which will end in a massacre.

However, the arc does have some important plot points, such as the cliffhanger it ends on. In the last chapter, we see the Wind Hashira Sanemi finding Nakemi’s eyeball in the bushes and destroying it, although the demons are probably already aware of their location. In the final moments, we see Muzan arriving in Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s mansion, meaning that the final arc is finally going to start.

More questions will be answered when the Hashira Training arc finally starts to air in May of 2024.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.

