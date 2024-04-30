Anne Hathaway Shares She Is Sober For Over Five Years; Actress Says, 'I Don’t Normally Talk About It, But...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Anne Hathaway is setting sobriety goals with her latest confessions. The actress, who is just days away from appearing in Amazon Prime’s The Idea of You, told the New York Times in an interview published on Saturday, April 27, that there are so many things she identifies as milestones, including living alcohol-free.

She said, “I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me. 40 feels like a gift.”

When asked about turning 40 last year, Hathaway, 41, said it wasn't as big of a deal as some people make it to be. “The fact of the matter is, I hesitate at calling things ‘middle age’ simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."

Truer and wiser words have never been spoken ladies and gentlemen.

More on Anne Hathaway’s sobriety journey is below!

Anne Hathaway's Sobering Revelation: Embracing the Positive Impacts of Abstaining from Alcohol

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Saturday was not the first time The Devil Wears Prada star spoke about the upside of being a non-drinker. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Hathaway first revealed she cut out alcohol. Here's why;

Advertisement

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” Hathaway, who shares sons Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4, with husband Adam Schulman, told DeGeneres. She elaborated, “I’m gonna stop drinking while my son’s living in my house. I don't totally love the way I [drink] and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings.”

Hathaway further provided that she came to realize the fact when she was hungover while dropping her son off at school. “I didn't love that one.”

Anne Hathaway on Sobriety: 'It’s a path everybody has to walk for themselves'

In March, Hathaway spoke to Vanity Fair about giving up alcohol, saying, “If you're allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don't argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it.”

Explaining that she made a decision that was best for her, Hathaway said, “It's a path everybody has to walk for themselves. My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don't like to wallow. The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody else gets two drinks, you’ll feel like you've had two drinks—but without the hangover.”

Anne Hathaway’s The Idea of You comes out May 2 on Amazon Prime Video. In the upcoming age gap rom-com, the actress stars alongside rising British talent Nicholas Galitzine.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway Reflects On Decline Of Rom-Com Offers In Her 30s Ahead Of The Idea Of You Release