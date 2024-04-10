Lee Sang Yeob has recently tied the knot with his wife through an elaborate wedding ceremony earlier this year. However, the fans and audience are unaware of how the happy couple first met and how their relationship developed. In a recent variety show appearance, the actor revealed the entire story of how he fell in love with his wife, which will surely leave everyone’s hearts fluttering.

Lee Sang Yeob depicts the story of falling in love

On April 9, 2024, Lee Sang Yeob made an appearance in SBS’s Dolsing Fourmen, where he revealed how he met his wife and fell in love in detail. He starts the story by sharing how he met his wife, which happened through a mutual friend. One day when he was lonely, he asked his friend to make him meet someone, which is when he came across his now-wife’s Instagram profile. After chatting back and forth for a few days, he offered to pick her up from work.

When the actor went outside her workplace to meet her, he felt as though everything was in slow motion. He went on to say that she looked exactly like the pictures, and she had pretty eyes. He was so mesmerized by her beauty that he forgot to open the door for her and just kept staring at her from the window. It’s like he was in a trance, he describes when he first met her.

Furthermore, he went on to describe how they decided to get married. He was so lost in romance that he forgot about how long the couple had been together and was not even considering marriage. Until she said one day that she wanted to get married to Spring, to which he agreed as well. He started to call around to find a venue, but everything was booked by then.

However, he received a call that stated that a couple had backed out and the place was available. Lee Sang Yeob asked her if she wanted to get married on March 24th, and she said yes. Without further discussion, he wired the money for the venue soon after. The couple exchanged vows and tied the knot on March 24, 2024, in a beautiful wedding ceremony among friends and family.

