‘I'm Always Busy': Kardashian-Jenner Family's Chef Opens Up About Kris Jenner's Holiday Parties And Her 'Never And Forever' List

With all the drama unfolding in the Kardashian-Jenner household, who takes care of the thing that matters most, food? Chef K. Originally, Khristianne Uy, the celebrity private chef has been serving balanced meals to the famous family on all occasions for nearly a decade. From Kylie Jenner’s go-to meal to Kim Kardashian’s big no-no for Cilantro and Khloe’s keto diet, it’s all under Chef K’s expertise.

The 2013 Taste winner revealed the secret behind catering to everyone’s specific requirements by maintaining a special list, the “never and forever.” While Chef K is aware of the pressure that comes with her profession, she feels fortunate to work with the Kardashian-Jenner family on their elite parties, holidays, and daily lives.

Chef K is a busy bee in the Kardashian-Jenner household

The 42-year-old professional recently opened up about her dos and don’ts while cooking up delicious and healthy meals for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fam. Chef K shared that low sugar, healthy carbs, and high protein are her priorities for every serving but also being extra careful about the particulars of every member.

"Every client is different and I'll always make sure to cater to their specific needs whether that be vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, the list goes on. I love to make a 'never and forever' list with each client—that's my go-to. I'll always incorporate the forevers," Chef K told E! News on Sunday, April 28. Health being the priority for her "intentional" clients, the Filipino native loves bringing "fresh and seasonal produce" into her meals.

Besides that, Chef K brings her flair to most of the lavish celebrations thrown by the family and their associated members. She helmed the kitchen for Kanye West and Kim’s daughter, Chicago’s buzzy Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash in 2023. "I'm lucky enough to work with the whole family, from Kris' big holidays to birthday parties and day-to-day life. I'm always busy!" Chef K noted in the interview.

Recently, Uy worked for Khloe’s Camp Poosh at Coachella. Her roster of A-lister clients is rather note-worthy, the likes of Charlize Theron, Justin Bieber, Salma Hayek, and Charlie Sheen, who gave her the nickname Chef K, for his convenience on paychecks. Now, the celebrity chef has established her catering services on wheels called Karts by Chef K.

How Chef K became a celebrity chef?

Chef K credits her exclusive entry into the celebrity sphere to Ryan Seacrest. She prepared all the essential meals of the day for the 49-year-old producer while he was working in California. But after he landed another hosting gig with Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017, he requested Chef K to move with him to New York.

“He asked me to move to New York and I did, because I admire him as a human being. It's a rare thing to find someone like that,” Uy told People in February.

Soon after the move, Chef K was forced to move back home following her father’s demise. Conveying her father’s dying wish to live near her mom on the West Coast, Seacrest immediately hooked her up with her greatest gig yet, Kris Jenner. “I went from one guy boss to 20 girl bosses,” Chef K joked.

