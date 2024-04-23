BTS has been prominently vocal about mental health problems and other societal issues through their music. They often talk about the need to be kind to each other and often urge their fans to be responsible for their actions. The group took a step further with their social activism and collaborated with UNICEF to promote the ending of violence against children and adolescents worldwide.

BTS and UNICEF's Love Myself collaboration in 2017

Together, they launched the Love Myself campaign and used their massive platform to advocate for various causes. Let’s explore the activities and impact of BTS and UNICEF's Love Myself campaign and how it has become a beacon of hope and empowerment for youth around the globe.

The Love Myself campaign was born out of BTS's commitment to using their influence for social good. Recognizing their immense reach and dedicated fanbase, UNICEF decided to partner with BTS in 2017 to launch a campaign focused on promoting self-love and ending violence. The campaign's title, Love Myself, encapsulates its core message: fostering self-esteem and respect to combat the prevalence of violence in all its forms. However, they especially focused on the violence against children and the relentless bullying that students endure in schools, which are supposed to be a safe space for them.

Love Myself campaign initiatives

Central to the Love Myself campaign are its elaborate initiatives designed to engage fans and raise awareness about the importance of loving oneself and others. One of the campaign's signature activities is the Love Myself merchandise line, featuring items such as t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories adorned with the campaign's logo and messages of empowerment. Proceeds from the sale of these products are directed towards supporting UNICEF's global initiatives to protect children and adolescents from violence.

Furthermore, BTS has utilized their music and artistry as powerful tools for advocacy. The group released LOVE MYSELF global campaign videos to spread its message of self-love and resilience to millions of listeners worldwide. The short music videos feature imagery and storytelling highlighting the impact of violence on young lives while emphasizing the importance of love and support.

In addition to merchandise sales, BTS and UNICEF have organized various events and campaigns to amplify the Love Myself message. These include charity auctions and online awareness campaigns using the hashtag #ENDviolence. Through these efforts, BTS has mobilized their global fanbase, known as ARMY, to become active participants in the fight against violence. Furthermore, from 2018 to 2019, BTS’ Love Yourself world tour was used as a platform to raise awareness about important social issues. At their concerts, dedicated booths were set up to provide information and resources on combating bullying.

Furthermore, one of the most significant milestones during the campaign was BTS’ attendance at the Pledge Ceremony with UNICEF USA in 2018. RM, the leader of BTS, gave an extremely powerful speech addressing the issues surrounding bullying and violence. He spoke of his own experiences and how it inhibited him from being his true self. The only thing that saved him was music, and he continues to grow as a person every day. With sincerity and eloquence, BTS captured the hearts of listeners and reaffirmed their commitment to using their platform for positive change.

On My Mind initiative for Love Myself campaign 2024

Additionally, the K-pop group has yet again teamed up with UNICEF to launch the On My Mind initiative as another chapter for their Love Yourself campaign. This new collaboration aims to raise awareness about mental health problems that children suffer from. They pledge to offer resources for young people all around the world to help them tackle the issues. To initiate this campaign, BTS, alongside their label BIGHIT Music and UNICEF, is providing individuals with the chance to share their personal stories, express their thoughts, discuss challenges they may encounter, and much more through the Korean Committee's UNICEF website.