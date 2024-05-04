WATCH: When Karan Johar revealed what he would do if he woke up as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. Talk about their chemistry or the collective charm they have; it's tough to look anywhere else when they are in front of you.

Karan Johar once opened up about what he'd do if he woke up as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and we must say his answers were proof of how big a fan of Katrina he is.

What if Karan Johar wakes up as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal one day?

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2022 for Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar answered some interesting rapid-fire questions. When asked what would he'd do if he woke up as Katrina Kaif, the filmmaker said, "I'd just take so many photographs in my s*xy body". Talking about what he'd do if he woke up as Vicky, he said, "I'd be so happy to look at Katrina Kaif. She's a thing of beauty.

He also opened up about waking up as Varun Dhawan and said, "I'd stop my habits and stop eating chicken."

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas, which featured her alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Fans are waiting for the announcement of her next film.

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bad Newz, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film will be released in the cinemas on July 19. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is expected to be released on Christmas 2025.

Karan recently announced the release date of his upcoming film Mr & Mrs. Mahi, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Sharing the announcement on his Instagram handle, KJo wrote, “Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dream.. MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!”

The filmmaker is also gearing up for the release of his films like Kill and Bad Newz.

