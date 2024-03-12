EXO’s Baekhyun is all set to show off his vocal prowess at the opening of the MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024. The artist will be performing both the Korean as well as the American National Anthem at the inauguration event. From South Korean officials and celebrities to the general public, the stadium is expected to be a full house.

On March 12, 2024, INB100 confirmed the news that EXO’s Baekhyun will be performing at the MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024 opening, which is the American Professional Baseball Major League regular season that will be held for the first time in South Korea. The opening will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, where the artist will be performing both the Korean and the American National Anthem.

The series will open with a match between the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The occasion will be held on March 21, 2023, and Baekhyun will be performing on the same day. However, this is not the first time that the artist will sing the national anthem, as he has also performed in the National Soccer Tryout match in 2014 and the IOC opening ceremony in 2018. Moreover, in 2023, he also performed the song Paranoia alongside HEARTSTEEL at the LoL World Championship Opening Ceremony.

Baekhyun's future activities

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

Additionally, Baekhyun is all set to go on his first-ever solo Asia tour in 2024. The concert will kick off on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The list of cities he will be appearing in is available on his social media page. Previously, he also held a fan meet event titled Snack Party. The event took place in South Korea, across 3 destinations, namely Seoul, Gwangju, and Busan. The artist will also be releasing new music soon.