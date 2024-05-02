Irrfan Khan would've liked to work with Diljit Dosanjh; Sutapa Sikdar claims as she imagines conversation with late husband

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

As the globe grieves the departure of the legendary actor Irrfan Khan, his spouse Sutapa Sikdar honored him on Instagram on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Alongside a photo with the late actor, she penned a heartfelt caption, vividly imagining what a conversation with Irrfan in 2024 might entail if he were still present.

Sutapa shares imaginary conversation with Irrfan Khan

In a heartfelt post, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar expressed, "It’s 4 years three days since Irrfan left me. Four years? A feeling of guilt sweeps through my body. 4 years we have LIVED without him, added with sadness, fear, hopelessness and severe helplessness. And then I thought, but still I lived with him more. I knew him since 1984, so that makes it 36 years of knowing him. And then I thought if he was with me physically in 2024 what would have been our conversation like? Because that’s the most I miss."

The post further read, "He would be coming home mostly in 2024 straight from the shoot and would be petting our cat and reading.

Me :: you have to see chamkila

H e would not have looked up immediately( never did while he was reading)

Me : he is sooo good.. I loved his performance.

He : Accha? Who?

Me : Arre yaar Diljit Dosaanj .. he is so not structured and all heart.. he makes me feel.:

He ( now looking at me) Accha .. you think he is that good !!

She continued, "He : hummm (his phone rings ) hey dinu (Dinesh Vijayan) yaar yeh sutapa Bol rahi hai Diljit dosanj bahut Accha hai ..:

Me Accha nehi bahut Accha ..

He. Haan yaar let’s do something .. let’s do something on punjabi sufi poets.. main dekhta hoon Aaj chamkila OR

He would be listening on his head phone as he enters .. Arre yaar sutup kya likha hai irshaad ne ..( he loved Irshad kamil) ufff khatarnaak.."

In her detailed post, Sutapa also expressed how Irrfan would have eagerly desired to collaborate with the Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

The post captured the attention of Diljit Dosanjh, who responded with "AUM." In response, Sikdar replied, "@ @diljitdosanjh bahut Dino baad Muzhe kisi ne apni acting se dil ko chua hai blessings."

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling cancer. His final film appearance was in Angrezi Medium, where he starred alongside Radhika Madan.

